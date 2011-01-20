We have an average side and Vaughan nailed it when he said players take an off stump so they know where it is yet still chase wide deliveries.



Batters are more aggressive in this era and that is all teams but you still need skill on certain pitches.



Yorkie is right Root is obviously a top class batter as he scores on all pitches in different countries.



If I had to select a side I think you start something like:-



1.Crawley (Not convinced totally but he looks like he will get a run)

2. ?

3. ?

4.Root

5.Stokes (Could also be at 6)

6.?

7.Bairstow (Keeper...shouldnt have messed him around 3-4 years about)

8.

9.

10.Robinson

11.Broad/Anderson (Sometimes both)



Id say 5 places are up for grabs in England Woakes or Curran play.



We need a new coach and captain as its clear we need a fresh start and you cant have your captain coming out saying its clear as day we have improved.



That is deluded talk just dont insult peoples intelligence and its probably all designed to not upset anyone but you sometimes need some home truths to be said if you cant handle it you shouldnt be at top level.



Im pretty annoyed as you can see with no Broad/Jimmy it was insulting to WI and we went through this crap before with Pietersen he might not be liked but we were robbed of 2 years of him at least whilst you had a gang of them mocking him on Twitter but all stayed in the team it was a disgrace.