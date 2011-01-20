I stand by what I said they are by miles our best bowlers some idiot has made this decision.
They dont need resting its all ECB spin they dont play one day cricket so would have a 2-3 month break after this.
You dont treat legends like that I didnt see WI or Oz doing this to Ambrose//Walsh or Mcgrath/Warne.
My take is we are arrogant and thought WI are poor.
Stokes average is about 27 in last 18 months some players get dropped for that of course he wont but some are in the clique and its easy to see who
The thing you are forgetting really is age and actual number of games.
Anderson turns 40 this summer, and has played 169 Test matches (and 194 ODIs). Broad turns 36 in the summer as welll and has played 152 Test matches and 121 ODIs. Those sort of numbers (and age) really do take its toll, especially for fast bowlers.
To compare them to the 3 you mentioned (Warne doesnt really count as a spinner, as his body would have not taken as much toll due to spin bowling being significantly easier on the joints etc.):
McGrath retired before he turned 37, and played 124 Tests, and 250 ODIs. Ambrose retired just after he turned 37, and played just 98 Tests and 176 ODIs. Walsh was the oldest of the 33, retiring at the age of 38 after playing 132 Tests and 205 ODIs.
So Anderson is already older than any of those three, and Broad is only 1 year younger than 2 of them were when they retired - and both have played *considerably* more cricket, meaning more wear and tear on their body. So why wouldn't they need the rest? They play more cricket nowadays also then in the 90s - Broad for instance made his debut in Dec 2007, so has played for 14 years (one of which coincided with the Covid year), so has basically played 11 Test matches and 9 ODIs a year. Walsh's 132 Test matches came in a career that stretched 17 years, so averaged only 8 matches a year (and 12 ODIs). Those extra 3 mtches *a year* should definitely explain their weariness.