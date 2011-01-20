« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 286125 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12880 on: March 26, 2022, 10:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 26, 2022, 09:34:46 pm
I stand by what I said they are by miles our best bowlers some idiot has made this decision.

They dont need resting its all ECB spin they dont play one day cricket so would have a 2-3 month break after this.

You dont treat legends like that I didnt see WI or Oz doing this to Ambrose//Walsh or Mcgrath/Warne.

My take is we are arrogant and thought WI are poor.

Stokes average is about 27 in last 18 months some players get dropped for that of course he wont but some are in the clique and its easy to see who

Is Stokes a "legend" or not. I'm confused.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12881 on: March 26, 2022, 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 26, 2022, 09:24:40 pm
Hopefully by Monday Root has resigned.

We have learnt one thing and that is it was an incredibly stupid decision to pick Overton/Fisher over two LEGENDS.

And Root? I take it he isn't a "legend"?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12882 on: March 26, 2022, 10:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 26, 2022, 10:12:00 pm
And Root? I take it he isn't a "legend"?

Root hasnt been dropped has he ?

Yes he is a legend obviously Im not on about his batting but he is a s**t captain and Im not alone in this thinking.

Stokes will go down as a legend but my point is he has batted pretty average for 18 months or so and the likes of Bairstow Sibley Burns Buttler have all been dropped for averaging around 30 is my point.

The whole selection process is a load of bollocks and it has been for years.
Logged

Offline Tommy Torres

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12883 on: March 26, 2022, 11:57:12 pm »
Well what a shit show that was. A couple of batters get runs on feather beds and everybody thinks were world beaters again. The batting line is so weak and brittle I honestly dont think I can remember a worse one and I can remember when Atherton played!

If Root doesnt get any runs, we are fucked! Stokes is batting to high, he averages mid 30s which is good enough for a number 5. The sad thing is I dont know who the alternatives are!

Lees has done himself no harm this tour, nor Mahmoud and Bairstow but nobody else has really inked themselves in for the summer. Or they wouldnt have if we have a steady stream of upcoming players battering the door down.
Logged
There's only one Sergio Torres

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12884 on: March 27, 2022, 12:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 26, 2022, 10:34:58 pm
Root hasnt been dropped has he ?

Yes he is a legend obviously Im not on about his batting but he is a s**t captain and Im not alone in this thinking.

Stokes will go down as a legend but my point is he has batted pretty average for 18 months or so and the likes of Bairstow Sibley Burns Buttler have all been dropped for averaging around 30 is my point.

The whole selection process is a load of bollocks and it has been for years.

Root is a Yorkshireman though so should defo be captain..............

The question isn't who is there that can replace Root as captain. The question is this - is Root good enough to be captain and the answer is plainly no. So it's time someone comes in for him. I've no idea who that someone should be but a change is needed.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12885 on: March 27, 2022, 12:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 26, 2022, 10:34:58 pm
Root hasnt been dropped has he ?

Not to my knowledge. Nor has Stokes. But they do seem to be "legends".

You were aghast at Anderson and Broad being dropped because it was wrong to drop "legends". In the same breath you called for Root and Stokes to be dropped.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12886 on: March 27, 2022, 01:02:12 pm »
10 wickets, 14:45? Note: a minimum of 2 minutes per wicket, 10 minute changeover.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12887 on: March 27, 2022, 01:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 26, 2022, 09:34:46 pm
I stand by what I said they are by miles our best bowlers some idiot has made this decision.

They dont need resting its all ECB spin they dont play one day cricket so would have a 2-3 month break after this.

You dont treat legends like that I didnt see WI or Oz doing this to Ambrose//Walsh or Mcgrath/Warne.

My take is we are arrogant and thought WI are poor.

Stokes average is about 27 in last 18 months some players get dropped for that of course he wont but some are in the clique and its easy to see who

The thing you are forgetting really is age and actual number of games.

Anderson turns 40 this summer, and has played 169 Test matches (and 194 ODIs).  Broad turns 36 in the summer as welll and has played 152 Test matches and 121 ODIs.  Those sort of numbers (and age) really do take its toll, especially for fast bowlers.

To compare them to the 3 you mentioned (Warne doesnt really count as a spinner, as his body would have not taken as much toll due to spin bowling being significantly easier on the joints etc.):

McGrath retired before he turned 37, and played 124 Tests, and 250 ODIs.  Ambrose retired just after he turned 37, and played just 98 Tests and 176 ODIs.  Walsh was the oldest of the 33, retiring at the age of 38 after playing 132 Tests and 205 ODIs.

So Anderson is already older than any of those three, and Broad is only 1 year younger than 2 of them were when they retired - and both have played *considerably* more cricket, meaning more wear and tear on their body.  So why wouldn't they need the rest?  They play more cricket nowadays also then in the 90s - Broad for instance made his debut in Dec 2007, so has played for 14 years (one of which coincided with the Covid year), so has basically played 11 Test matches and 9 ODIs a year.  Walsh's 132 Test matches came in a career that stretched 17 years, so averaged only 8 matches a year (and 12 ODIs).  Those extra 3 mtches *a year* should definitely explain their weariness.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12888 on: March 27, 2022, 01:45:14 pm »
the "resting" thing is bollocks. neither of them play any white ball cricket these days and as they're both centrally contracted it's not like they rock up to a test match having bowled 500 overs for their counties either.

pick your best team to win a game.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12889 on: March 27, 2022, 02:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 27, 2022, 01:02:12 pm
10 wickets, 14:45? Note: a minimum of 2 minutes per wicket, 10 minute changeover.

Forgot one additional factor. The clocks went forward today.

So 10 wickets, 15:45.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12890 on: March 27, 2022, 02:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 27, 2022, 12:35:38 pm
Not to my knowledge. Nor has Stokes. But they do seem to be "legends".

You were aghast at Anderson and Broad being dropped because it was wrong to drop "legends". In the same breath you called for Root and Stokes to be dropped.

No that isnt what ive said I said Root should not be captain.

Stokes form isnt great if being honest and that is backed up by stats.

Should Root/Stokes play yes of course they should.

My understanding is you play your best team and Anderson/Broad are defo in that.

We got arrogant as its only "WI" it would be like Klopp saying i'll give experience to Kelleher and Gomez against Benfica and leave out Alisson/VVD.

Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12891 on: March 27, 2022, 03:02:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 27, 2022, 01:45:14 pm
the "resting" thing is bollocks. neither of them play any white ball cricket these days and as they're both centrally contracted it's not like they rock up to a test match having bowled 500 overs for their counties either.

pick your best team to win a game.

That is my take as well what is done is done now I guess.

Broad / Jimmy stats are also at elite level as well.

Bairstow has been done over the most as well when he was keeper batting at 7 his average with bat was 38 but again we messed that up.

Root should also bat 4 its not his fault if ppl cant bat 3
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,632
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12892 on: March 28, 2022, 11:31:28 am »
The headlines in the last Test seemed over the top given how flat and docile the pitch was. If you can't score runs on that then you are in trouble and it wasn't a surprise to see Root cash in and Stokes brutalise his way to a big score. The third Test was a shambles for England and totally expected which is sad to say. When you look at the line-up there are only perhaps 3 players who you can say are safe and that just tells the story in and of itself.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12893 on: March 28, 2022, 12:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March 28, 2022, 11:31:28 am
The headlines in the last Test seemed over the top given how flat and docile the pitch was. If you can't score runs on that then you are in trouble and it wasn't a surprise to see Root cash in.

To be fair to Root he has done pretty well with the bat on many kinds of surfaces. Some consider him to be a top Test batsman.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,058
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12894 on: March 28, 2022, 12:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March 28, 2022, 11:31:28 am
When you look at the line-up there are only perhaps 3 players who you can say are safe and that just tells the story in and of itself.

Who would the three be? Well, who would the third be? Probably not an opener. Foakes isn't established so that rules out most of the batters. Bairstow wasn't in the team until a few tests ago (that said, the two centuries have done him well - and, even allowing for technical flaws - hard to make any kind of case there are 4-5 better English batsmen about at present...). That leaves bowlers and, in home conditions Woakes, but certainly not away...
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12895 on: March 28, 2022, 01:50:16 pm »
We have an average side and Vaughan nailed it when he said players take an off stump so they know where it is yet still chase wide deliveries.

Batters are more aggressive in this era and that is all teams but you still need skill on certain pitches.

Yorkie is right Root is obviously a top class batter as he scores on all pitches in different countries.

If I had to select a side I think you start something like:-

1.Crawley (Not convinced totally but he looks like he will get a run)
2. ?
3. ?
4.Root
5.Stokes (Could also be at 6)
6.?
7.Bairstow (Keeper...shouldnt have messed him around 3-4 years about)
8.
9.
10.Robinson
11.Broad/Anderson (Sometimes both)

Id say 5 places are up for grabs in England Woakes or Curran play.

We need a new coach and captain as its clear we need a fresh start and you cant have your captain coming out saying its clear as day we have improved.

That is deluded talk just dont insult peoples intelligence and its probably all designed to not upset  anyone but you sometimes need some home truths to be said if you cant handle it you shouldnt be at top level.

Im pretty annoyed as you can see with no Broad/Jimmy it was insulting to WI and we went through this crap before with Pietersen he might not be liked but we were robbed of 2 years of him at least whilst you had a gang of them mocking him on Twitter but all stayed in the team it was a disgrace.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,384
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12896 on: March 28, 2022, 01:55:21 pm »
If Broad and Anderson get completely blocked out from the team, you can see them going in hard with the truth and criticism on their social platforms (both have podcasts and do TV work). Anderson already seemed quite critical of how he was left out, and Broad is someone that clearly likes to speak his mind. Would be interesting to hear, but hope it's not for a while as they need to be back in the team while the batters get their act together. Bringing in new bowlers and having them attempting to get teams out for less than 100 many times is pathetic and damaging them in my opinion.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,632
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12897 on: March 28, 2022, 02:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 28, 2022, 12:00:22 pm
To be fair to Root he has done pretty well with the bat on many kinds of surfaces. Some consider him to be a top Test batsman.

Haha, I wasn't suggesting otherwise, I was hinting at he could score runs on a pitch like that in his sleep. I might have scored a gentle 35 :D
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,632
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12898 on: March 28, 2022, 02:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 28, 2022, 12:27:52 pm
Who would the three be? Well, who would the third be? Probably not an opener. Foakes isn't established so that rules out most of the batters. Bairstow wasn't in the team until a few tests ago (that said, the two centuries have done him well - and, even allowing for technical flaws - hard to make any kind of case there are 4-5 better English batsmen about at present...). That leaves bowlers and, in home conditions Woakes, but certainly not away...

Root, Stokes and Bairstow. I recognise your point about him being in and out of the Test squad but he has shown mettle and can score big runs, you can't say that about many others.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12899 on: March 28, 2022, 02:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March 28, 2022, 02:08:12 pm
Haha, I wasn't suggesting otherwise, I was hinting at he could score runs on a pitch like that in his sleep. I might have scored a gentle 35 :D

Offer your services. Now!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,246
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12900 on: March 28, 2022, 10:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 28, 2022, 01:50:16 pm
We have an average side and Vaughan nailed it when he said players take an off stump so they know where it is yet still chase wide deliveries.

Batters are more aggressive in this era and that is all teams but you still need skill on certain pitches.

Yorkie is right Root is obviously a top class batter as he scores on all pitches in different countries.

If I had to select a side I think you start something like:-

1.Crawley (Not convinced totally but he looks like he will get a run)
2. ?
3. ?
4.Root
5.Stokes (Could also be at 6)
6.?
7.Bairstow (Keeper...shouldnt have messed him around 3-4 years about)
8.
9.
10.Robinson
11.Broad/Anderson (Sometimes both)

Id say 5 places are up for grabs in England Woakes or Curran play.

We need a new coach and captain as its clear we need a fresh start and you cant have your captain coming out saying its clear as day we have improved.

That is deluded talk just dont insult peoples intelligence and its probably all designed to not upset  anyone but you sometimes need some home truths to be said if you cant handle it you shouldnt be at top level.

Im pretty annoyed as you can see with no Broad/Jimmy it was insulting to WI and we went through this crap before with Pietersen he might not be liked but we were robbed of 2 years of him at least whilst you had a gang of them mocking him on Twitter but all stayed in the team it was a disgrace.

It's a very mentally fragile squad. They looked like they'd had enough very early on in the Ashes and with the whole covid stuff it was partially understandable. There hasn't been much time between Australia and this series and although they battled back in the first test, when the run of play is against them they give up way too easily. There's a massive psychological/mental issue. They need a new coach asap, something very different and probably need some time outside of the spotlight and some time with their counties (does that still happen?!)
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12901 on: March 29, 2022, 05:24:10 pm »
Timely article by Jonathan Liew, reminding us there were two teams in the recent series, not just one. And that England have just won a single series in the Caribbean in the last 54 years.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2022/mar/29/west-indies-deserve-better-than-supporting-role-in-england-melodrama
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12902 on: March 29, 2022, 06:06:21 pm »
English media concentrates on English team.

It's hardly a shock is it? Fans of any team will always look at that team's issues when they lose.

I often say that it's important to remember that opposition are allowed to play well too which people do forget, but it's also pretty normal.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,563
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12903 on: March 29, 2022, 06:31:45 pm »
Delicate question. And bear in mind I get my cricket from here and the radio. But is there any 'substantial' question regarding race in the England selection?
I know of the issues down the pyramid, but does it ever look like we have undeserving white players keeping out others?
( As an indication of my ignorance, I couldn't tell you what ethnicity root is. Though I'm off to Google now)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12904 on: March 29, 2022, 06:36:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 29, 2022, 06:31:45 pm
Delicate question. And bear in mind I get my cricket from here and the radio. But is there any 'substantial' question regarding race in the England selection?
I know of the issues down the pyramid, but does it ever look like we have undeserving white players keeping out others?
( As an indication of my ignorance, I couldn't tell you what ethnicity root is. Though I'm off to Google now)

White players aren't keeping anyone out except other white players.

That's a big fault of the domestic system in general.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,563
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12905 on: March 29, 2022, 06:43:53 pm »
Cheers voodoo .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12906 on: March 29, 2022, 06:48:53 pm »
I think there were something like 7 black players in county cricket a couple of years ago.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12907 on: March 29, 2022, 07:59:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 29, 2022, 06:06:21 pm
English media concentrates on English team.

It's hardly a shock is it? Fans of any team will always look at that team's issues when they lose.

I often say that it's important to remember that opposition are allowed to play well too which people do forget, but it's also pretty normal.

That's true. But I wasn't complaining about any lack of coverage for Brathwaite or Roach or Holder (serious Test cricketers by the way). I was just asking for some context to England's defeat. A key part of that context is history. England always lose in the West Indies. You wouldn't know it from some of the "woe is me" rantings and ravings.

It's a bit like when England's footballers get knocked out of the World Cup. Recriminations everywhere.

Bit it's what England do.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12908 on: March 29, 2022, 08:29:02 pm »
Exactly Yorkie ive said for ages we are arrogant and we looked down on WI.

Away from home its very hard to win especially when you have a team like ours that is why I kept saying play your best players.

We seem to like axing "strong,stubborn" players and keep selecting nice lads who all get along its BS its never ever going to be that simple as you know from everyday work places.

WI were better than us and 1-0 was right score.

As harsh as it sounds it looks like we have found another injury prone bowler in Robinson to go with Wood Archer Stone.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12909 on: March 29, 2022, 08:33:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 29, 2022, 06:31:45 pm
Delicate question. And bear in mind I get my cricket from here and the radio. But is there any 'substantial' question regarding race in the England selection?
I know of the issues down the pyramid, but does it ever look like we have undeserving white players keeping out others?
( As an indication of my ignorance, I couldn't tell you what ethnicity root is. Though I'm off to Google now)

1. West Indies losing interest in cricket.
2. Cricket becoming PPV in 2005.
3. Schools selling off playing fields.

Resulting in cricket becoming a privileged class game from grassroots. Which means predominantly white. Afro-Caribbean people have lesser interest in cricket, and non-white cricket fans are mostly Asian.

I'd date 1 to 1990s when the Windies started becoming shit as their talent no longer took being professional seriously, and the counties were no longer interested in them as a result. 2 is obviously 2005 with Sky taking over from Channel 4. 3 started in the 1990s.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,140
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12910 on: March 31, 2022, 09:22:57 am »
Well done to the women. Lost their first 3 group games but have won every game since to make the World Cup final at the weekend. Where they will probably lose to Australia.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,782
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12911 on: March 31, 2022, 09:33:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 31, 2022, 09:22:57 am
Well done to the women. Lost their first 3 group games but have won every game since to make the World Cup final at the weekend. Where they will probably lose to Australia.

Agreed.  But they have been the second best team in the tournament, and have been great since their terrible start.

The two semis were absolute thrashings!
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12912 on: April 3, 2022, 08:54:18 am »
Nat Sciver. Absolutely sensational. The rest were pathetic. Wouldve lost by 200 without her heroics.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,782
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12913 on: April 3, 2022, 09:06:09 am »
Bit of a mistake putting them into bat first I think.

However, that chase was doable.  The difference was that we couldn't get any partnerships with Sciver going, apart from Dean at the end.  140 odd for Sciver, with a few 20s.  170 for Healy, a long with a couple of 60s - that was the difference.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,140
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12914 on: April 3, 2022, 09:07:59 am »
Only caught the last half hour or so. Looked like Sciver was on a mission. Some score from Australia though. The bastards.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,895
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12915 on: Today at 09:01:46 am »
Root's stepping down as captain.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12916 on: Today at 09:03:20 am »
nobody's going to really shed any tears for that
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12917 on: Today at 09:25:21 am »
Says it all about the England hierarchy that Root had to do their job for them

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/60895801
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 