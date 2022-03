It's pretty common when teams struggle for a spotlight to be unfairly shone on their better players.



root isn't the problem

stokes isn't the problem



I agree - I just think that if Root loses captaincy (which I think he should), Stokes is not an option for me given his form over the past 15 months, if it were another player, would get him dropped. I do in general think that the hero worship he seems to have from certain sections of the media is over-blown too, and even when he occasionally does score big, I've never seen a luckier player with regards to being dropped (*that* Ashes series where he was so good he got dropped at least 3/4 times on the way to his big scores).