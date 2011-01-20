« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 269501 times)

Offline nicholasanthony

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12560 on: Today at 03:12:54 am »
I like Jonny Bairstow.
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12561 on: Today at 08:09:23 am »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Today at 03:12:54 am
I like Jonny Bairstow.

That's Young Jonny Bairstow to you.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12562 on: Today at 09:10:54 am »
Jason Holder is some boy though. Always seems to play well against England but then we are crap I suppose.
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12563 on: Today at 09:29:24 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:10:54 am
Jason Holder is some boy though. Always seems to play well against England but then we are crap I suppose.

Isn't he the top all rounder in the world not named Ben Stokes? By some measures, including bowling effectiveness, you might even rate him ahead of Stokes.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12564 on: Today at 10:58:55 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:29:24 am
Isn't he the top all rounder in the world not named Ben Stokes? By some measures, including bowling effectiveness, you might even rate him ahead of Stokes.

Hes also a good egg. Plays the game the right way.
Online El Lobo

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12565 on: Today at 02:34:14 pm »
Flip that scoreboard round and it looks alright

28
42
119
36
20
13
8
4
Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12566 on: Today at 02:40:48 pm »
Was just thinking how we might finally post 300....

Nevermind.
Online Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12567 on: Today at 02:43:11 pm »
They must have some sort of allergy to the number 300 this lot.

Still it's over 100 more than I thought they'd get.
Offline Raid

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12568 on: Today at 03:01:47 pm »
Have to admit I've been surprised by YJB since his return to the Test team. Beginning to look the part again.
Offline Tommy Torres

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12569 on: Today at 04:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 03:01:47 pm
Have to admit I've been surprised by YJB since his return to the Test team. Beginning to look the part again.

One of his biggest issues was that massive gap between the bat and his front leg. Now hes closed the gate so to speak, he isnt getting bowled as much. He has clearly gone away and worked on that so fair play to him.
Online scouseman

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12570 on: Today at 04:28:09 pm »
which streaming website are you guys watching the test match from? struggling with finding a link
Online Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12571 on: Today at 05:00:30 pm »
Could do with a wicket or two here.

Unfortunately theres no-one in English cricket with a long history of taking wickets at this level, who is still playing and in good shape.

Which is a shame.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12572 on: Today at 05:31:49 pm »
Finally a breakthrough - Overton gets Campbell with a short pitched delivery. Bowlings been pretty ordinary to be honest.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12573 on: Today at 05:38:02 pm »
Brathwaite's scoring uncharacteristically quickly.
