Loads of starts, some sloppy dismissals and all out in 48 overs
A pair for Warner, or rather another pair for Warner. He got one against England a few years ago.The highlight of the tour.
Oh fuck off! Stop trying to give people hope.
Hehe. Youre still watching then!
Maybe in 50 years time this series will be known as 'Warner's Ashes'? Everything else forgotten. Would be a lovely memorial to a top bloke.
Do you remember Cummins's Test? It was a thriller won by the West Indies against the just returning South Africans (their first ever Test against the Saffers) on Anderson Cummins's home ground at Barbados.See also Boswell's final.
I thought it was Curtley that put them to the sword that day? For some reason I was watching the highlights in a pub in Macroom, in south-west Ireland.
I know its been said a thousand times, but watching Smith is almost unbearable.
What do you mean, 'almost'?
Yeah, it was Ambrose. Up until that point, that Test was mostly notable for being boycotted by the locals because of the non-selection of Cummins. "No Cummins no goin's".
