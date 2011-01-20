

If its as green as they say, and a day nighter then it does feel mad not to play Jimmy. I do understand the need for some bowler rotation but this feels either poor planning or a failure to react to the conditions and think, actually maybe we should play our greatest ever seamer on this kind of wicket. Maybe theyre concerned playing him again would injure him but if he was left out for any other reason its crazy.



Typical though of our management and captaincy over there, bad decision after bad decision in selection and on field tactics. Was watching this morning Wood bowling to Carey who was new in on 5 runs without a single slip or close fielder. It's difficult to comprehend.