The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 09:42:34 am
any streams for this?
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 10:14:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:04:38 am

If its as green as they say, and a day nighter then it does feel mad not to play Jimmy. I do understand the need for some bowler rotation but this feels either poor planning or a failure to react to the conditions and think, actually maybe we should play our greatest ever seamer on this kind of wicket. Maybe theyre concerned playing him again would injure him but if he was left out for any other reason its crazy.

Typical though of our management and captaincy over there, bad decision after bad decision in selection and on field tactics. Was watching this morning Wood bowling to Carey who was new in on 5 runs without a single slip or close fielder. It's difficult to comprehend.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 10:15:57 am
I can't believe we have come into this with 2 bowlers that have injuries... and half way through the first day we are in a position where they can't bowl.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 10:20:22 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:15:57 am
I can't believe we have come into this with 2 bowlers that have injuries... and half way through the first day we are in a position where they can't bowl.
just says it all about the coaching and captaincy

Wood has had a bad day but deserved that wicket
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 10:36:14 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:36:12 am
Worst thing about this tour is we havent even been Smithed or Labuschagned. Weve let bang average operators have their way with us and weve had no response. Does ones head in.

Travis does your head in.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 10:42:36 am
Jimmy isn't 100% fit apparently, for those questioning why he isn't playing.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 11:01:05 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:36:12 am
Worst thing about this tour is we havent even been Smithed or Labuschagned. Weve let bang average operators have their way with us and weve had no response. Does ones head in.

Was thinking the same.

Sadly it's not as simple as it is for them. It's not a question of 'keep their number one batsman quiet and they'll struggle to reach 200'.
