Malan all over the shop.Not a great series for him either
people like big dick nick.
Which really mediocre 90s English batsmen would get into this team? Don't include giants like Hick and Ramprakash, who each made a hundred fc hundreds.Here's a couple: Matthew Maynard, Neil Fairbrother. Any others?
Not sure either would have done much better. Theres would have been a vacancy for a solid opener though. Cant think of the ones we tried and discarded in the 90s. Hugh Morris maybe?
Terrific effort by Crawley. He can be salvaged, for certain.
He scored a fluent 77. The rest have scored 13. Think this is only heading one way though sadly.
If they survive till 7.30, will it's be a famous draw?
Would it also stop at 102 overs?
Asking a lot for them to hang in for five overs each.Presumably you'd aim to knock the ball down into the pitch in front of you on any delivery that's headed to the wicket?
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]