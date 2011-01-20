« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!  (Read 247695 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11960 on: January 1, 2022, 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  1, 2022, 08:06:53 pm
By the end of the decade the Hundred will have become the Fifty.

Hundred is the number of deliveries that are scheduled, not the number of deliveries that England survives.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11961 on: January 1, 2022, 09:57:46 pm »
Nor is a hundred the score Australia should declare on to make the second innings competitive.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11962 on: January 1, 2022, 10:02:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  1, 2022, 09:57:46 pm
Nor is a hundred the score Australia should declare on to make the second innings competitive.

Australia can declare their first innings at 0-0 and still make the game competitive.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,817
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11963 on: January 3, 2022, 05:12:02 pm »
Rabada helped skittle India out on the first day at the Wanderers I see. Long admired this bowler. By the time he retires from the Test scene he'll be seen as one of the post-war greats.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11964 on: January 3, 2022, 05:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  3, 2022, 05:12:02 pm
Rabada helped skittle India out on the first day at the Wanderers I see. Long admired this bowler. By the time he retires from the Test scene he'll be seen as one of the post-war greats.

He's fantastic. In all formats. He's bowled a lot of overs for somebody at his age though. I hope it doesn't catch up to him.
Logged

Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 456
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11965 on: January 3, 2022, 06:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  3, 2022, 05:12:02 pm
Rabada helped skittle India out on the first day at the Wanderers I see. Long admired this bowler. By the time he retires from the Test scene he'll be seen as one of the post-war greats.

Not sure about skittle Yorky. India's first innings total may yet be the best total in this match. Wanderer's has become a low score test venue in recent times, and SA has no batters any more.

Rabada is however one of the few quality acts to stick around the test scene. SA cricket is slowly going the same route as Zim and W.I. test cricket. Expect India to win their first test series in SA.

Naturally I hope I'm wrong. Siraj pulled up with a hamstring issue which may be of help to us.
Logged
It's all good.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,258
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11966 on: January 3, 2022, 07:53:26 pm »
I thought this was starting again tonight and Im actually slightly annoyed it isnt. No idea why, not like its going to be enjoyable!
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11967 on: January 3, 2022, 09:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Dick on January  3, 2022, 07:53:26 pm
I thought this was starting again tonight and Im actually slightly annoyed it isnt. No idea why, not like its going to be enjoyable!

Me too. Must be gluttons for punishment.
Don't worry D C-L will start scoring again soon.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11968 on: Yesterday at 03:01:21 am »
Only marginally related to the topic headline, but Im sitting here being roasted by the Mount Manganui sunshine, and my adopted country is doing a passable impression of my home countrys specialty opening batting collapse. Bangladesh is well on the way to securing their first ever Test win on New Zealand soil after slapping this benign wicket for 458 in their first innings, whilst the Black Caps are struggling like its full of potholes.

Lovely to see some really good bowling from the Tigers, putting NZ under pressure mentally. And tomorrow, the Ashes 4th Test.  :-X

What a time to be alive.

Update: Ebadot 5 for 41 at the beginning of the fifth day, beautiful bowling to put the Tigers in full charge of this Test.

Update: Good job the fifth day entrance is free, because this is a bloodbath. 160-8 now, NZ lead only 30 runs. About to see an historic first Test win in this country for Bangladesh, who have been magnificent.

Update: There it is, Bangladesh win their first Test victory over NZ by 8 wickets. Exceptional performance, and an international class batting collapse by the Black Caps.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:07 am by Banquo's Ghost »
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,258
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11969 on: Yesterday at 11:40:10 pm »
Delayed start, Aussies win the toss (again) and bat.

Broad in for Robinson the only change. A slightly longer tail shouldnt impact us too much.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,797
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11970 on: Yesterday at 11:42:50 pm »
australia have won the toss and elected to win.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,931
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11971 on: Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:42:50 pm
australia have won the toss and elected to win.

:lmao
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11972 on: Today at 02:52:14 am »
A bit odd. 40 runs have been scored. Why haven't there been at least 3 wickets fallen?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11973 on: Today at 06:46:12 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:52:14 am
A bit odd. 40 runs have been scored. Why haven't there been at least 3 wickets fallen?
The Aussies are batting?  Have I been whooshed?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11974 on: Today at 08:06:52 am »
Australia have batted England out of the game on Day 1 again, I see.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11975 on: Today at 08:14:30 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:06:52 am
Australia have batted England out of the game on Day 1 again, I see.

Something of a change. They normally bowl us out of the game on day 1.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,708
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11976 on: Today at 08:24:59 am »
What's the score with the cricket threads?
Do you need two open and if not what action do you need :)
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11977 on: Today at 08:38:16 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:24:59 am
What's the score with the cricket threads?
Do you need two open and if not what action do you need :)

One is where we discuss how shit England are. The other is used every so often to discuss other countries.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11978 on: Today at 09:22:18 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:24:59 am
What's the score with the cricket threads?


England are probably all out.

They are just used for various versions and teams. This is the main one used for the England team, then there is a general international cricket and a general county cricket one. I'd say it keeps everything in good place.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11979 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm »
126 for 3? That's not too shabby right (though the addage of not knowing if it's a good score till both sides have batted probably holds true). Guess their middle order is not such a cliff either.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,708
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11980 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm »
Ta guys, its just that there was a report and it wasn't clear what you wanted doing.
As you were.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11981 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:53:11 pm
Ta guys, its just that there was a report and it wasn't clear what you wanted doing.
As you were.

Nah that's the England cricket team not knowing what they are doing .
Thanks for checking though JC.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11982 on: Today at 10:21:54 pm »
What time the start tonight please?

Any earlier because of rain yesterday
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,446
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11983 on: Today at 10:37:59 pm »
ARE YOU EXCITED!!!!
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,577
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11984 on: Today at 10:58:43 pm »
Will we wake up tomorrow with Aus 400-3, or with England having got them out for a reasonable score, but being 7 down for very little....
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,446
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11985 on: Today at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:58:43 pm
Will we wake up tomorrow with Aus 400-3, or with England having got them out for a reasonable score, but being 7 down for very little....

310-6 at 5am... hands wandering over a wife's thigh. A slap. Goodnight.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,258
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11986 on: Today at 11:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 11:01:32 pm
310-6 at 5am... hands wandering over a wife's thigh. A slap. Goodnight.

Is she in the Aussie dressing room?
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11987 on: Today at 11:05:17 pm »
Don't think it will make much difference if they do manage to bowl them out for under 200.

England will be lucky to get 35 on this wicket
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #11988 on: Today at 11:13:28 pm »
If Usman Khawaja gets runs then Im giving up on this lot permanently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Up
« previous next »
 