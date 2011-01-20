Only marginally related to the topic headline, but Im sitting here being roasted by the Mount Manganui sunshine, and my adopted country is doing a passable impression of my home countrys specialty opening batting collapse. Bangladesh is well on the way to securing their first ever Test win on New Zealand soil after slapping this benign wicket for 458 in their first innings, whilst the Black Caps are struggling like its full of potholes.Lovely to see some really good bowling from the Tigers, putting NZ under pressure mentally. And tomorrow, the Ashes 4th Test.What a time to be alive.Update: Ebadot 5 for 41 at the beginning of the fifth day, beautiful bowling to put the Tigers in full charge of this Test.Update: Good job the fifth day entrance is free, because this is a bloodbath. 160-8 now, NZ lead only 30 runs. About to see an historic first Test win in this country for Bangladesh, who have been magnificent.Update: There it is, Bangladesh win their first Test victory over NZ by 8 wickets. Exceptional performance, and an international class batting collapse by the Black Caps.