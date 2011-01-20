« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

RedForeverTT

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11920 on: Today at 07:24:23 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:47:06 am
People talk about the Hundred as if the exact same thing didn't happen at the start of the year in India before the Hundred was a thing.

Stop blaming one competition. It's a much deeper problem.

I agree and the problem is more deep seated than the 100. Australia had mindless whack a mole Big Bash and it didnt look to affect their game. They keep their first class cricket very much intact whereas we have gone overdrive with all sorts of short sessions cricket to attract new audience at the expense of a more tactical purist form of cricket.

Both ECB and grassroots cricket needs reforming.
kloppismydad

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11921 on: Today at 07:25:32 am
I find it baffling that an England team that is so dominant in the shorter formats gives in meekly in test matches. I understand injuries to Stokes, Archer have not helped but the batsmen look woeful in the test format.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11922 on: Today at 08:00:44 am
A lot to digest in the last couple of pages. Someone got a Wisden for Christmas!

Firstly, I think Cummins will go down as an all time great. Hes better than any Aussie seamer from the 90s and 00s apart from McGrath.

I think this is the worst England team in my lifetime. Individual stats may say otherwise but even in low ebbs in the 80s and 90s we never crumpled with such regularity. Scores of under 100 are commonplace now. They were actually very rare back then.

We may have been seen as a bit of a laughing stock in the 90s but Im sure we werent this bad. We just couldnt compete with an Aussie line up that was so strong and had such depth. Im sure there was a point when Hayden, Langer, Ponting, Martyn was their B team.

As to how you improve things. No idea. Root is out only world class batsman. He might be our only Test class one. Relieving him of the captaincy might help prolong his career but honestly, who the hell becomes captain? Im not very impressed with Silverwood, but again, who do you replace him with? Or who does a new coach have to choose from that would make things different.

We can turn things around, and at home we always have a chance but that shouldnt be enough anymore. We cant keep writing off oversea tours. We can probably turn things around but it will take years abs I guess you have to find a way to improve 4 day county cricket and give it more prominence.

I also understand why we focussed for a while on white ball cricket with a home World Cup and that transformation has been incredible but now we have to redress the gulf to Test cricket. We cant carry in like this,    its beyond embarrassing.
BarryCrocker

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11923 on: Today at 08:10:54 am
England Equal Bangladesh's 18-Year-Old Unwanted Record After Crushing Defeat In 3rd Ashes Test

With the crushing defeat in Melbourne on Tuesday, England equalled the record of most defeats by a Test side in a calendar year. This was England's 9th loss in 2021. Bangladesh had lost the same number of Test matches back in 2003.

https://sports.ndtv.com/the-ashes-2021-22/england-equal-bangladeshs-18-year-old-unwanted-record-after-crushing-defeat-in-3rd-ashes-test-2675300
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11924 on: Today at 08:15:20 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:00:44 am
We may have been seen as a bit of a laughing stock in the 90s but Im sure we werent this bad. We just couldnt compete with an Aussie line up that was so strong and had such depth. Im sure there was a point when Hayden, Langer, Ponting, Martyn was their B team.

Australia A top 6 versus England, 1994/95:
Hayden, Blewett, Martyn, Bevan, Langer, Ponting
dirkster

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11925 on: Today at 08:23:29 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:00:44 am
A lot to digest in the last couple of pages. Someone got a Wisden for Christmas!

Firstly, I think Cummins will go down as an all time great. Hes better than any Aussie seamer from the 90s and 00s apart from McGrath.

I think this is the worst England team in my lifetime. Individual stats may say otherwise but even in low ebbs in the 80s and 90s we never crumpled with such regularity. Scores of under 100 are commonplace now. They were actually very rare back then.

We may have been seen as a bit of a laughing stock in the 90s but Im sure we werent this bad. We just couldnt compete with an Aussie line up that was so strong and had such depth. Im sure there was a point when Hayden, Langer, Ponting, Martyn was their B team.

As to how you improve things. No idea. Root is out only world class batsman. He might be our only Test class one. Relieving him of the captaincy might help prolong his career but honestly, who the hell becomes captain? Im not very impressed with Silverwood, but again, who do you replace him with? Or who does a new coach have to choose from that would make things different.

We can turn things around, and at home we always have a chance but that shouldnt be enough anymore. We cant keep writing off oversea tours. We can probably turn things around but it will take years abs I guess you have to find a way to improve 4 day county cricket and give it more prominence.

I also understand why we focussed for a while on white ball cricket with a home World Cup and that transformation has been incredible but now we have to redress the gulf to Test cricket. We cant carry in like this,    its beyond embarrassing.
Stokes is the only one who I think could take over the captaincy. There really is nobody else.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11926 on: Today at 10:04:04 am
The hundred haters will point at that because it suits their agenda.

I think that's more a symptom than a cause myself though.
Red-Soldier

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11927 on: Today at 10:34:33 am
Back to taking the piss out of the England test team - feels like I'm back to my childhood  ;D
PoetryInMotion

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11928 on: Today at 10:48:55 am
Wow, England are worse than I thought they are. 9 losses in the year? Incredible.

But then, you need a settled batting lineup who can play second fiddle to Root and get things going. At least the English sides of 90s and 00s had one or two good batsmen and few others who could use them, play around them and get decent scores. The current test side has one really good batsman and a whole load of experiments.

Having said that, I think the likes of Buttler, Stokes and Bairstow should be doing better. I understand white ball game is their expertise, but they can't be this poor in tests.
PaulF

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11929 on: Today at 10:56:16 am
I guess this is what happens when you can't get relegated.
PaulF

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11930 on: Today at 10:59:05 am
Oh. Another novice question. A few times I've heard of a shot played of bat and pad. How does that work? If the batter connects with the ball and then it strikes the pad. Do the runs count as normal? If it strikes the pad and would be headed toward the stumps would it still be lbw?
I notice the Aussie commentators are still going with the term batsmen. ( Tenuos description for our guys holding the bag I know)
BarryCrocker

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11931 on: Today at 11:06:05 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:48:55 am
Wow, England are worse than I thought they are. 9 losses in the year? Incredible.

But then, you need a settled batting lineup who can play second fiddle to Root and get things going. At least the English sides of 90s and 00s had one or two good batsmen and few others who could use them, play around them and get decent scores. The current test side has one really good batsman and a whole load of experiments.

Having said that, I think the likes of Buttler, Stokes and Bairstow should be doing better. I understand white ball game is their expertise, but they can't be this poor in tests.

Englands batting in the 2021 calendar year headed by Root (1708 runs) and Rory Burns (530 runs) followed by extras (412 runs).
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11932 on: Today at 11:07:48 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:32:33 am
At last Jonathan Trott mentioning the elephant in the room. The hundred. Its decimated the county season at the expense of the four day game. Maybe the ECB will realise that too but I doubt it.

Good for Trott. It won't be a welcome message to the ECB. But it's really up to them to act or to prove Trott is speaking nonsense.
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11933 on: Today at 11:08:08 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:48:55 am
Wow, England are worse than I thought they are. 9 losses in the year? Incredible.

But then, you need a settled batting lineup who can play second fiddle to Root and get things going. At least the English sides of 90s and 00s had one or two good batsmen and few others who could use them, play around them and get decent scores. The current test side has one really good batsman and a whole load of experiments.

Having said that, I think the likes of Buttler, Stokes and Bairstow should be doing better. I understand white ball game is their expertise, but they can't be this poor in tests.

Bairstow and particularly Stokes used to be giants in the red ball game (multiple centuries in a year for Bairstow, legendary red ball innings from Stokes). Their head, and in Bairstow's case, his technique, has gone.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11934 on: Today at 11:09:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:06:05 am
Englands batting in the 2021 calendar year headed by Root (1708 runs) and Rory Burns (530 runs) followed by extras (412 runs).

That is hilarious to be fair.

9 defeats in a year does sound terrible. Id imagine its not the worst percentage of defeats though, weve played a lot of Tests. And a lot of Tests in the two hardest places in the world to tour. Some of the performances have been terrible but the overall results havent really been at all surprising.
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11935 on: Today at 11:16:52 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:59:05 am
Oh. Another novice question. A few times I've heard of a shot played of bat and pad. How does that work? If the batter connects with the ball and then it strikes the pad. Do the runs count as normal? If it strikes the pad and would be headed toward the stumps would it still be lbw?
I notice the Aussie commentators are still going with the term batsmen. ( Tenuos description for our guys holding the bag I know)

If it hits the bat first, it can't be lbw (lbw is meant to discourage playing the ball with the pad rather than bat). If it hits the pad first, then whether or not it hits the bat is irrelevant for lbw; would it have hit the wicket were it not for the pad?

If it hits the bat in any way, any runs scored count as normal; you can be caught off a bat pad, so any runs you score are quite fair. If you try to hit the ball or try to evade the ball (ie. you're not actively padding the ball away), but the ball evades the bat and hits your body, then you can score runs which won't count towards your individual total (but which do count towards the team total). They'll be accounted as leg byes.
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11936 on: Today at 11:19:02 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:09:15 am
That is hilarious to be fair.

9 defeats in a year does sound terrible. Id imagine its not the worst percentage of defeats though, weve played a lot of Tests. And a lot of Tests in the two hardest places in the world to tour. Some of the performances have been terrible but the overall results havent really been at all surprising.

Terrible results aren't what makes this the worst England team ever; we're used to them. It's the performances. People like me who grew up with what was deemed the worst England team ever are saying that this is clearly far worse.
BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11937 on: Today at 11:34:38 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:47:06 am
People talk about the Hundred as if the exact same thing didn't happen at the start of the year in India before the Hundred was a thing.

Stop blaming one competition. It's a much deeper problem.
Its a massive part of the problem. There has been a continual move away from focussing on test cricket over the past decade admittedly but we now have two 20ish over tournaments and a county championship shoe horned into a few weeks of the season. How is that effective preparation? Yes its been a continued neglect so how does introducing another limited overs competition do anything to address the problem? It doesnt, it exacerbates it. 
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11938 on: Today at 11:35:40 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:19:02 am
Terrible results aren't what makes this the worst England team ever; we're used to them. It's the performances. People like me who grew up with what was deemed the worst England team ever are saying that this is clearly far worse.

I know, and I agree with how bad we currently are. But I think weve only set this record because we play so many tests. And this year theyve been particularly hard.
BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11939 on: Today at 11:36:36 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:24:23 am
I agree and the problem is more deep seated than the 100. Australia had mindless whack a mole Big Bash and it didnt look to affect their game. They keep their first class cricket very much intact whereas we have gone overdrive with all sorts of short sessions cricket to attract new audience at the expense of a more tactical purist form of cricket.

Both ECB and grassroots cricket needs reforming.
Havent you contradicted yourself there? You said its more deep seated than the 100 then blamed it on an overdrive of short sessions cricket.
BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11940 on: Today at 11:37:51 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:07:48 am
Good for Trott. It won't be a welcome message to the ECB. But it's really up to them to act or to prove Trott is speaking nonsense.
Him, Harmison and Ali spoke a lot of sense together.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11941 on: Today at 11:38:54 am
Test cricket where you've got to slave away for 5 days on a central contract or short format specialist where you can set your family up forever within 3 years. I know what I'm doing. Test cricket is at a gigantic disadvantage. The ideal scenario is you find room for all of them but it's not an ideal scenario.
BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11942 on: Today at 11:42:54 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:38:54 am
Test cricket where you've got to slave away for 5 days on a central contract or short format specialist where you can set your family up forever within 3 years. I know what I'm doing. Test cricket is at a gigantic disadvantage.
Yeah but surely it should be horses for courses. Not everyone has the ability to smash it out of the ground three times an over. The ECB need to go back to the drawing board. India and NZ are competitive in all formats of the game because they tend to play specialists in each one. We should be looking to do the same. The elite batters and definitely some bowlers can fit into each category however the ECB have been obsessed with white ball for years now while other cricket boards manage to successfully balance their domestic seasons across the three formats.
