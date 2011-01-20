A lot to digest in the last couple of pages. Someone got a Wisden for Christmas!



Firstly, I think Cummins will go down as an all time great. Hes better than any Aussie seamer from the 90s and 00s apart from McGrath.



I think this is the worst England team in my lifetime. Individual stats may say otherwise but even in low ebbs in the 80s and 90s we never crumpled with such regularity. Scores of under 100 are commonplace now. They were actually very rare back then.



We may have been seen as a bit of a laughing stock in the 90s but Im sure we werent this bad. We just couldnt compete with an Aussie line up that was so strong and had such depth. Im sure there was a point when Hayden, Langer, Ponting, Martyn was their B team.



As to how you improve things. No idea. Root is out only world class batsman. He might be our only Test class one. Relieving him of the captaincy might help prolong his career but honestly, who the hell becomes captain? Im not very impressed with Silverwood, but again, who do you replace him with? Or who does a new coach have to choose from that would make things different.



We can turn things around, and at home we always have a chance but that shouldnt be enough anymore. We cant keep writing off oversea tours. We can probably turn things around but it will take years abs I guess you have to find a way to improve 4 day county cricket and give it more prominence.



I also understand why we focussed for a while on white ball cricket with a home World Cup and that transformation has been incredible but now we have to redress the gulf to Test cricket. We cant carry in like this, its beyond embarrassing.