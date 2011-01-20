« previous next »
Reply #11920 on: Today at 07:24:23 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:47:06 am
People talk about the Hundred as if the exact same thing didn't happen at the start of the year in India before the Hundred was a thing.

Stop blaming one competition. It's a much deeper problem.

I agree and the problem is more deep seated than the 100. Australia had mindless whack a mole Big Bash and it didnt look to affect their game. They keep their first class cricket very much intact whereas we have gone overdrive with all sorts of short sessions cricket to attract new audience at the expense of a more tactical purist form of cricket.

Both ECB and grassroots cricket needs reforming.
Reply #11921 on: Today at 07:25:32 am
I find it baffling that an England team that is so dominant in the shorter formats gives in meekly in test matches. I understand injuries to Stokes, Archer have not helped but the batsmen look woeful in the test format.
Reply #11922 on: Today at 08:00:44 am
A lot to digest in the last couple of pages. Someone got a Wisden for Christmas!

Firstly, I think Cummins will go down as an all time great. Hes better than any Aussie seamer from the 90s and 00s apart from McGrath.

I think this is the worst England team in my lifetime. Individual stats may say otherwise but even in low ebbs in the 80s and 90s we never crumpled with such regularity. Scores of under 100 are commonplace now. They were actually very rare back then.

We may have been seen as a bit of a laughing stock in the 90s but Im sure we werent this bad. We just couldnt compete with an Aussie line up that was so strong and had such depth. Im sure there was a point when Hayden, Langer, Ponting, Martyn was their B team.

As to how you improve things. No idea. Root is out only world class batsman. He might be our only Test class one. Relieving him of the captaincy might help prolong his career but honestly, who the hell becomes captain? Im not very impressed with Silverwood, but again, who do you replace him with? Or who does a new coach have to choose from that would make things different.

We can turn things around, and at home we always have a chance but that shouldnt be enough anymore. We cant keep writing off oversea tours. We can probably turn things around but it will take years abs I guess you have to find a way to improve 4 day county cricket and give it more prominence.

I also understand why we focussed for a while on white ball cricket with a home World Cup and that transformation has been incredible but now we have to redress the gulf to Test cricket. We cant carry in like this,    its beyond embarrassing.
Reply #11923 on: Today at 08:10:54 am
England Equal Bangladesh's 18-Year-Old Unwanted Record After Crushing Defeat In 3rd Ashes Test

With the crushing defeat in Melbourne on Tuesday, England equalled the record of most defeats by a Test side in a calendar year. This was England's 9th loss in 2021. Bangladesh had lost the same number of Test matches back in 2003.

https://sports.ndtv.com/the-ashes-2021-22/england-equal-bangladeshs-18-year-old-unwanted-record-after-crushing-defeat-in-3rd-ashes-test-2675300
Reply #11924 on: Today at 08:15:20 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:00:44 am
We may have been seen as a bit of a laughing stock in the 90s but Im sure we werent this bad. We just couldnt compete with an Aussie line up that was so strong and had such depth. Im sure there was a point when Hayden, Langer, Ponting, Martyn was their B team.

Australia A top 6 versus England, 1994/95:
Hayden, Blewett, Martyn, Bevan, Langer, Ponting
Reply #11925 on: Today at 08:23:29 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:00:44 am
A lot to digest in the last couple of pages. Someone got a Wisden for Christmas!

Firstly, I think Cummins will go down as an all time great. Hes better than any Aussie seamer from the 90s and 00s apart from McGrath.

I think this is the worst England team in my lifetime. Individual stats may say otherwise but even in low ebbs in the 80s and 90s we never crumpled with such regularity. Scores of under 100 are commonplace now. They were actually very rare back then.

We may have been seen as a bit of a laughing stock in the 90s but Im sure we werent this bad. We just couldnt compete with an Aussie line up that was so strong and had such depth. Im sure there was a point when Hayden, Langer, Ponting, Martyn was their B team.

As to how you improve things. No idea. Root is out only world class batsman. He might be our only Test class one. Relieving him of the captaincy might help prolong his career but honestly, who the hell becomes captain? Im not very impressed with Silverwood, but again, who do you replace him with? Or who does a new coach have to choose from that would make things different.

We can turn things around, and at home we always have a chance but that shouldnt be enough anymore. We cant keep writing off oversea tours. We can probably turn things around but it will take years abs I guess you have to find a way to improve 4 day county cricket and give it more prominence.

I also understand why we focussed for a while on white ball cricket with a home World Cup and that transformation has been incredible but now we have to redress the gulf to Test cricket. We cant carry in like this,    its beyond embarrassing.
Stokes is the only one who I think could take over the captaincy. There really is nobody else.
Reply #11926 on: Today at 10:04:04 am
The hundred haters will point at that because it suits their agenda.

I think that's more a symptom than a cause myself though.
