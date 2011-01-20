This is the worst ever
Compared to the 2006/07 side, it's close - the England squad at the time had a better top 3 (Strauss/Cook/Bell vs Crawley/Hameed/Malan), a worse middle order (Flintoff/KP/Read vs Root/Stokes/YJB), a worst keeper (Geraint Jones vs Buttler), a similar spinner (Monty vs Leach), and a worst seam attack (Anderson/Plunkett/Harmi/Hoggard vs Wood/Woakes/Broad/Anderson if everyone is fit). The 2006/07 Australia squad though were much better than their current side, which means the current side look worse.
1997 was equally bad - Top order of Butcher, Atherton, Steward, Nas, Thorpe, Crawley, Ealham, Croft, Gough, Caddick, Malcolm - I'd argue a combined squad would probably be mostly this team's bowlers, and that team's bats (excepting Root being better than any of the 97 batters) - BUT let's not pretend that teams' bats were any good - a top 4 who averaged <145 COMBINED - then Thorpe was brilliant at 5, but a 6/7 pair of Crawley and Ealham was not good.