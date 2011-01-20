« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 244024 times)

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11880 on: Today at 01:07:52 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:53:28 am
This is the worst ever

Compared to the 2006/07 side, it's close - the England squad at the time had a better top 3 (Strauss/Cook/Bell vs Crawley/Hameed/Malan), a worse middle order (Flintoff/KP/Read vs Root/Stokes/YJB), a worst keeper (Geraint Jones vs Buttler), a similar spinner (Monty vs Leach), and a worst seam attack (Anderson/Plunkett/Harmi/Hoggard vs Wood/Woakes/Broad/Anderson if everyone is fit).  The 2006/07 Australia squad though were much better than their current side, which means the current side look worse.

1997 was equally bad - Top order of Butcher, Atherton, Steward, Nas, Thorpe, Crawley, Ealham, Croft, Gough, Caddick, Malcolm - I'd argue a combined squad would probably be mostly this team's bowlers, and that team's bats (excepting Root being better than any of the 97 batters) - BUT let's not pretend that teams' bats were any good - a top 4 who averaged <145 COMBINED - then Thorpe was brilliant at 5, but a 6/7 pair of Crawley and Ealham was not good.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,320
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11881 on: Today at 01:14:03 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:07:52 am
Compared to the 2006/07 side, it's close - the England squad at the time had a better top 3 (Strauss/Cook/Bell vs Crawley/Hameed/Malan), a worse middle order (Flintoff/KP/Read vs Root/Stokes/YJB), a worst keeper (Geraint Jones vs Buttler), a similar spinner (Monty vs Leach), and a worst seam attack (Anderson/Plunkett/Harmi/Hoggard vs Wood/Woakes/Broad/Anderson if everyone is fit).  The 2006/07 Australia squad though were much better than their current side, which means the current side look worse.

1997 was equally bad - Top order of Butcher, Atherton, Steward, Nas, Thorpe, Crawley, Ealham, Croft, Gough, Caddick, Malcolm - I'd argue a combined squad would probably be mostly this team's bowlers, and that team's bats (excepting Root being better than any of the 97 batters) - BUT let's not pretend that teams' bats were any good - a top 4 who averaged <145 COMBINED - then Thorpe was brilliant at 5, but a 6/7 pair of Crawley and Ealham was not good.
both those teams batsmen were lightyears ahead of the current shite.  It's not even comparable. Root is the only one that gets close, Stokes, maybe but not instead of Flintoff, he would be in the 1997 team ahead of Ealham but this team is as pathetic an England side that I've seen and I've been watching cricket since the mid 1970s.

Imagine this lot up against prime West Indies! 🤣
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11882 on: Today at 01:14:40 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:07:52 am
Compared to the 2006/07 side, it's close - the England squad at the time had a better top 3 (Strauss/Cook/Bell vs Crawley/Hameed/Malan), a worse middle order (Flintoff/KP/Read vs Root/Stokes/YJB), a worst keeper (Geraint Jones vs Buttler), a similar spinner (Monty vs Leach), and a worst seam attack (Anderson/Plunkett/Harmi/Hoggard vs Wood/Woakes/Broad/Anderson if everyone is fit).  The 2006/07 Australia squad though were much better than their current side, which means the current side look worse.

1997 was equally bad - Top order of Butcher, Atherton, Steward, Nas, Thorpe, Crawley, Ealham, Croft, Gough, Caddick, Malcolm - I'd argue a combined squad would probably be mostly this team's bowlers, and that team's bats (excepting Root being better than any of the 97 batters) - BUT let's not pretend that teams' bats were any good - a top 4 who averaged <145 COMBINED - then Thorpe was brilliant at 5, but a 6/7 pair of Crawley and Ealham was not good.

They faced ATG bowlers who were far better than those of today's game. And even then, they rarely collapsed as badly as the current team does on a weekly basis. The only thing the current batsmen do better is score quickly.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11883 on: Today at 01:15:24 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:01:48 am
I don't think the bowlers are that great, they are over reliant on a guy who is nearly 40. They've only bowled Australia out once in 3 test matches.

The whole team are pathetic and Root aside should all be dropped, absolutely pathetic and embarrassing from everyone.

Root should be replaced as Captain too, looks like he's got the weight of the world on his shoulders
No, hence my use of the word ok  ;D To be fair, Australia havent gone absolutely massive in any innings yet, our bowlers have managed to contain them quite well generally. Theyve got a couple of 450s which can often be par in Australia, the fact that we havent been able to match those first innings scores has seen us out of the game essentially. Robinson is decent and Woakes is good in certain conditions. We seriously lack a spinner though and as you said, Anderson might well call it a day very soon.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11884 on: Today at 01:16:37 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:14:03 am
both those teams batsmen were lightyears ahead of the current shite.  It's not even comparable. Root is the only one that gets close, Stokes, maybe but not instead of Flintoff, he would be in the 1997 team ahead of Ealham but this team is as pathetic an England side that I've seen and I've been watching cricket since the mid 1970s.

Imagine this lot up against prime West Indies! 🤣

Imagine them against Wasim and Waqar.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,764
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11885 on: Today at 01:16:54 am »
everything's either best ever or worst ever these days and I usually hate that kind of hyperbole, but this could be the worst performance by an england team in australia if only because this australia team isn't even very good themselves.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11886 on: Today at 01:19:40 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:15:24 am
No, hence my use of the word ok  ;D To be fair, Australia havent gone absolutely massive in any innings yet, our bowlers have managed to contain them quite well generally. Theyve got a couple of 450s which can often be par in Australia, the fact that we havent been able to match those first innings scores has seen us out of the game essentially. Robinson is decent and Woakes is good in certain conditions. We seriously lack a spinner though and as you said, Anderson might well call it a day very soon.

Which Australian cricketer retired after scoring an unbeaten double hundred in his last Test innings? Clue: he batted at 3.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,104
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11887 on: Today at 01:22:16 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:15:24 am
No, hence my use of the word ok  ;D To be fair, Australia havent gone absolutely massive in any innings yet, our bowlers have managed to contain them quite well generally. Theyve got a couple of 450s which can often be par in Australia, the fact that we havent been able to match those first innings scores has seen us out of the game essentially. Robinson is decent and Woakes is good in certain conditions. We seriously lack a spinner though and as you said, Anderson might well call it a day very soon.

To be fair they've only had four proper innings. They did show in 2019 they are vulnerable though and England haven't really looked like they've bowled with any sort of plan
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,320
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11888 on: Today at 01:25:43 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:16:54 am
everything's either best ever or worst ever these days and I usually hate that kind of hyperbole, but this could be the worst performance by an england team in australia if only because this australia team isn't even very good themselves.
that's the worst thing, this isn't a brilliant Australian side, their batting in particular is pretty average compared to previous test squads.   
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11889 on: Today at 01:26:01 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:19:40 am
Which Australian cricketer retired after scoring an unbeaten double hundred in his last Test innings? Clue: he batted at 3.
Was it Dizzy?
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11890 on: Today at 01:27:59 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:22:16 am
To be fair they've only had four proper innings. They did show in 2019 they are vulnerable though and England haven't really looked like they've bowled with any sort of plan
True but in Australia, Warner, Smith and Marnus are usually going to go big more often than not. Having 3 instead of 1 makes a massive difference.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11891 on: Today at 01:29:48 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:14:03 am
both those teams batsmen were lightyears ahead of the current shite.  It's not even comparable. Root is the only one that gets close, Stokes, maybe but not instead of Flintoff, he would be in the 1997 team ahead of Ealham but this team is as pathetic an England side that I've seen and I've been watching cricket since the mid 1970s.

Imagine this lot up against prime West Indies! 🤣

Again, I did say the top order of the 1997 were better (though not light years - but Fintoff was an overrated cricketer for me, Stokes is a better bat, and similar bowler, as averages can attest to), but that side's bowlers were not great, and I'd argue the current side's bowlers are not just a bit better, but way better (Gough averaged 28.4, Caddick averaged 29.9, nobody else got close to averaging 35 - Anderson averages 26.5, Broad 27.9, Woakes 29.9, Stokes 32, Wood 33 - Robinson on 21.2 after just 8 matches too!).  The 97 squad - after the 4 I mentioned as being the bowling attack (Gough/Caddick/Croft/Malcolm) - the backups, who got a couple matches each were Mike Smith, Peter Martin and Tuffers.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11892 on: Today at 01:30:12 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:26:01 am
Was it Dizzy?

Yup. Bet Jimmy would love to emulate that.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11893 on: Today at 01:32:33 am »
At last Jonathan Trott mentioning the elephant in the room. The hundred. Its decimated the county season at the expense of the four day game. Maybe the ECB will realise that too but I doubt it.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11894 on: Today at 01:32:57 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:25:43 am
that's the worst thing, this isn't a brilliant Australian side, their batting in particular is pretty average compared to previous test squads.

I think they have 2 world class bats, who are probably as good as anything Aus had in the 90s and 00s (Smith and Lambo), and a very fine opener (at least at home) in Warner, but the others in that top 6 aren't as good, and obv. they don't have any keeper as good as Gilchrist.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11895 on: Today at 01:36:22 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:27:59 am
True but in Australia, Warner, Smith and Marnus are usually going to go big more often than not. Having 3 instead of 1 makes a massive difference.

I think of McGrath stating into his mic exactly what he was going to do to Warner to get him out, and then doing just that with your classic McGrath dismissal. Years after he'd retired. The old batsmen were batting against people like him. None of today's bowlers are of his standard, certainly not those faced by English bats. Imagine Hick and Ramprakash in today's scene.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11896 on: Today at 01:38:10 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:32:33 am
At last Jonathan Trott mentioning the elephant in the room. The hundred. Its decimated the county season at the expense of the four day game. Maybe the ECB will realise that too but I doubt it.

What's the hundred? Is it the number of deliveries an England Test innings lasts? It's certainly not the number of runs in an England Test innings.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11897 on: Today at 01:38:26 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:36:22 am
I think of McGrath stating into his mic exactly what he was going to do to Warner to get him out, and then doing just that with your classic McGrath dismissal. Years after he'd retired. The old batsmen were batting against people like him. None of today's bowlers are of his standard, certainly not those faced by English bats. Imagine Hick and Ramprakash in today's scene.
Absolutely. The averages of the England team from the 90s would be around ten more approximately were they facing the attacks of today.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11898 on: Today at 01:42:01 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:36:22 am
I think of McGrath stating into his mic exactly what he was going to do to Warner to get him out, and then doing just that with your classic McGrath dismissal. Years after he'd retired. The old batsmen were batting against people like him. None of today's bowlers are of his standard, certainly not those faced by English bats. Imagine Hick and Ramprakash in today's scene.

Then why don't the likes of Anderson (ATG bowler), NZs Southee/Boult, SAs Steyn/Philanderer/Rabada, etc do the same - he averages 41 vs England, 67 vs NZ, 52 vs SA.  His main weaknesses really, outside of swing in English conditions (averages 26 in England), are more against a multiple spin attack in the sub-continent averages 24 and 27 in India and SL respectively.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11899 on: Today at 01:49:47 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:42:01 am
Then why don't the likes of Anderson (ATG bowler), NZs Southee/Boult, SAs Steyn/Philanderer/Rabada, etc do the same - he averages 41 vs England, 67 vs NZ, 52 vs SA.  His main weaknesses really, outside of swing in English conditions (averages 26 in England), are more against a multiple spin attack in the sub-continent averages 24 and 27 in India and SL respectively.

I don't get your point. Are you saying that Warner is pretty good? My point is that he's only pretty good against today's bowlers, who are, as a crop, rather weaker than those the much derided 90s batsmen faced.

Butcher, Atherton, Stewart, Hussain. They averaged 145 as a unit against, not just McGrath as an outstanding bowler, but loads at that level of which McGrath might be the best of the bunch, but definitely not way ahead of the rest as he would be in today's game. How would the current batsmen fare if they faced, not just a McGrath every couple of years, but Warne and Gillespie in the same series, then Donald and Pollock during the English summer, and then Ambrose and Walsh in the winter? Oh yeah, let's not forget Wasim and Waqar the previous summer either.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11900 on: Today at 01:53:50 am »
England player of the series, Dom Sibley. Imagine being axed from that shitshow.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11901 on: Today at 01:57:45 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:38:26 am
Absolutely. The averages of the England team from the 90s would be around ten more approximately were they facing the attacks of today.

I think it would be closer to five more - globally, in the 90s, the average of the top 7 was 35.54, about the same as it had been since the 50s; in the 00s the averages was 38.22, and in the 10s, 40.33 if my maths is correct, although that is a little higher than it has been in the last 2 years.  A decent chunk of that difference is made up by the fact that in the last decade, players have been able to play more matches against minnows, so their stats are inflated more than they used to be - including only matches against the "traditional" 8 drops the average down to 38.80, so only 3 higher than in the 90s.   The England top 4 combined averaged 145-4 in the 90s - addiong 20 to that total still only makes it 165-4 when the #6 bat comes out.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11902 on: Today at 02:02:28 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:49:47 am
I don't get your point. Are you saying that Warner is pretty good? My point is that he's only pretty good against today's bowlers, who are, as a crop, rather weaker than those the much derided 90s batsmen faced.

Butcher, Atherton, Stewart, Hussain. They averaged 145 as a unit against, not just McGrath as an outstanding bowler, but loads at that level of which McGrath might be the best of the bunch, but definitely not way ahead of the rest as he would be in today's game. How would the current batsmen fare if they faced, not just a McGrath every couple of years, but Warne and Gillespie in the same series, then Donald and Pollock during the English summer, and then Ambrose and Walsh in the winter? Oh yeah, let's not forget Wasim and Waqar the previous summer either.

I would argue that of the traditional countries, Aus/Pak/WI were better in the 90s, SL were about the same (i.e. both "attacks" were average), and Eng/India/NZ/SA are better now (or at least the last decade) - SL in the 90s was basically Vaas and Murali (and Murali didn't become consistent until 1998, and Vaas blew hot and cold).

Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,498
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11903 on: Today at 02:08:25 am »
Youre too enveloped in statistics, this isnt baseball. The batting averages of the top order right now tell you nothing about their technical ability in comparison to those top orders in 97 and 06. Theres a huge gap. Nevermind the huge gap in the quality of seam and spin bowling faced. If youre arguing Nathan Lyon is a prospect at a similar level of Warne and the seamers are McGrath reincarnated, you need to watch more cricket.
This English team are fucking shite from the coach to the captain to the batting and bowling. Reliant on their captain to score 50s and a 40 year old legendary bowlers body to not break down.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11904 on: Today at 02:10:40 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:02:28 am
I would argue that of the traditional countries, Aus/Pak/WI were better in the 90s, SL were about the same (i.e. both "attacks" were average), and Eng/India/NZ/SA are better now (or at least the last decade) - SL in the 90s was basically Vaas and Murali (and Murali didn't become consistent until 1998, and Vaas blew hot and cold).



Pak (Wasim and Waqar) played 3 Tests in 1996. Aus (McGrath, Warne, Gillespie) played 6 Tests in 1997. West Indies (Ambrose, Walsh) played 5 Tests in 1997-98, including the infamous Sabina Park Test that got called off because of a dangerous pitch. South Africa (Donald, Pollock) played 5 Tests in 1998.

Those were the bowlers that Butcher, Atherton, Stewart and Hussain were averaging in their 30s against. None of those the English batsmen of today face are anywhere near that level.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11905 on: Today at 02:13:39 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:08:25 am
Youre too enveloped in statistics, this isnt baseball. The batting averages of the top order right now tell you nothing about their technical ability in comparison to those top orders in 97 and 06. Theres a huge gap. Nevermind the huge gap in the quality of seam and spin bowling faced. If youre arguing Nathan Lyon is a prospect at a similar level of Warne and the seamers are McGrath reincarnated, you need to watch more cricket.
This English team are fucking shite from the coach to the captain to the batting and bowling. Reliant on their captain to score 50s and a 40 year old legendary bowlers body to not break down.

Not exactly. You've missed out their shite fielding too.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11906 on: Today at 02:25:07 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:08:25 am
Youre too enveloped in statistics, this isnt baseball. The batting averages of the top order right now tell you nothing about their technical ability in comparison to those top orders in 97 and 06. Theres a huge gap. Nevermind the huge gap in the quality of seam and spin bowling faced. If youre arguing Nathan Lyon is a prospect at a similar level of Warne and the seamers are McGrath reincarnated, you need to watch more cricket.
This English team are fucking shite from the coach to the captain to the batting and bowling. Reliant on their captain to score 50s and a 40 year old legendary bowlers body to not break down.

I would be batshit frankly to argue Lyon is of a similar order as Warne, or these seamers are as good as McGrath.  What I am saying is that you have massively rose tinted glasses, when remembering the England team of the 90s, to say this team is "massively" weaker - that England side were just terrible, and unlike this one, don't have the excuse of their LO team(s) being world class and the ECB prioritising the preparation for the LO form  of the game.  The top order bats were arguably better in the 90s, but the bowlers all round are better today then they were in that era. 

Let's not forget that between 1989 and 2003 Australia won EIGHT straight Ashes series, with a cumulative result 28-7  (and Warne only made his debut in the 93 series, and McGrath in the next one) - we DREW 2-2 the last Ashes series, in 2019, with very similar  sides (first XI in the first match in 2019 was Burns/Roy/Root/Denly/Buttler/Stokes/YJB/Ali/Woakes/Broad/Anderson - so the only players not involved in this series you can't argue are improvements to what we have now).  The last tour of Australia ended in a 4-0 drubbing by Aus - and that Aus team were not as good as the current one, and for England, the major difference is Cook  (the rest of the top 6 were Vince (lol), Stoneman (double lol), Malan and Bairstow, with a bowling line up of Anderson/broad/Woakes/Ali/TCurran) -  so how are these guys "Worse" than that tour for instance?
Logged

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11907 on: Today at 02:26:54 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:10:40 am
None of those the English batsmen of today face are anywhere near that level.

Cummins will probably be remembered as a great in time. He reminds me a lot of McGrath actually
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11908 on: Today at 02:30:02 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:25:07 am
I would be batshit frankly to argue Lyon is of a similar order as Warne, or these seamers are as good as McGrath.  What I am saying is that you have massively rose tinted glasses, when remembering the England team of the 90s, to say this team is "massively" weaker - that England side were just terrible, and unlike this one, don't have the excuse of their LO team(s) being world class and the ECB prioritising the preparation for the LO form  of the game.  The top order bats were arguably better in the 90s, but the bowlers all round are better today then they were in that era. 

Let's not forget that between 1989 and 2003 Australia won EIGHT straight Ashes series, with a cumulative result 28-7  (and Warne only made his debut in the 93 series, and McGrath in the next one) - we DREW 2-2 the last Ashes series, in 2019, with very similar  sides (first XI in the first match in 2019 was Burns/Roy/Root/Denly/Buttler/Stokes/YJB/Ali/Woakes/Broad/Anderson - so the only players not involved in this series you can't argue are improvements to what we have now).  The last tour of Australia ended in a 4-0 drubbing by Aus - and that Aus team were not as good as the current one, and for England, the major difference is Cook  (the rest of the top 6 were Vince (lol), Stoneman (double lol), Malan and Bairstow, with a bowling line up of Anderson/broad/Woakes/Ali/TCurran) -  so how are these guys "Worse" than that tour for instance?

How do you reckon the current bats would fare in the 1996-98 schedule I listed above, against the above bowlers? Do you think the top 5 (minus Root) would average the 145 that you deride the 90s batsmen for?

Just as a cherry on the cake, the 1998 summer also included a Test against SL (Murali).
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Up
« previous next »
 