« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 243552 times)

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,103
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11840 on: Today at 12:33:21 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:31:29 am
Reminds me of Stuart Clark this Boland chap. Puts it in the right spot and doesnt try and bowl too fast. Decent.


He's getting a wicket every over. This'll be over by the end if his spell
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,349
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11841 on: Today at 12:34:03 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 12:33:21 am
He's getting a wicket every over. This'll be over by the end if his spell
Yeah, another couple of over of him and its done.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,109
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11842 on: Today at 12:34:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:33:14 am
Night night.

Indeed.

Imagine only scoring 260 odd and winning by an innings!
Logged

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,317
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11843 on: Today at 12:34:05 am »
All over then, looks like I might get an early night!!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online stevienash

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,512
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11844 on: Today at 12:34:55 am »
Butler might as well go into slogging mode.

Just put me out of my misery  :butt :butt
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,103
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11845 on: Today at 12:35:49 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 12:34:05 am
Indeed.

Imagine only scoring 260 odd and winning by an innings!

Surely TMS will be able to tell us what the lowest first innings score leading to an innings win is.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,762
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11846 on: Today at 12:36:24 am »
61-7?

hahaha that's pathetic.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,317
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11847 on: Today at 12:37:32 am »
Butler might as well start teeing off to see if they can at least avoid an innings defeat
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11848 on: Today at 12:38:42 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 12:25:22 am
It doesnt look as if Australia will need to bat again at this rate.

So 10 was the answer to my question, how many wickets will we lose before we pass their total.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,349
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11849 on: Today at 12:40:10 am »
 ;D

Wow
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11850 on: Today at 12:40:27 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:29:01 am
Like night follows day.

Given that it didn't hit his front pad, nor was it definitely going to even go on and hit the stumps (Hawkeye had it as <50% possibility of hitting the stumps, but enough to have it as "umpires call") seems unfair to say he couldn't protect his front pad or wicket.  Especially as most of the rest of the England line up could easily be accused of the same thing - Bairstow despite his nightmare couple of years still averages over 33 - compare that to Buttler's 32.5 (whilst being a siginificantly worse keeper than YJB), Malan <30, - only Stokes and Root average more than him.  I still think Foakes should be in the team, but if its YJB vs Jos, it's YJB every single time for me
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,103
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11851 on: Today at 12:40:29 am »
5 for 5 in 3.1 overs. The fucking state of this
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11852 on: Today at 12:40:32 am »
Boland five for five! Unbelievable from the local lad
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11853 on: Today at 12:40:54 am »
Embarrassing stuff from the Pommes
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,317
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11854 on: Today at 12:41:01 am »
Wow
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11855 on: Today at 12:41:06 am »
They are just taking the piss at this point.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11856 on: Today at 12:41:18 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 12:35:49 am
Surely TMS will be able to tell us what the lowest first innings score leading to an innings win is.

Next challenge for the Aussies: can they declare each of their next two first innings at 0-0 dec and still win?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11857 on: Today at 12:43:13 am »
Six now! Australia one wicket away from the Ashes
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,349
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11858 on: Today at 12:43:32 am »
This is absolutely pathetic.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,102
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11859 on: Today at 12:43:42 am »
Wow. England have been beyond shite.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,762
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11860 on: Today at 12:43:49 am »
forfeit the last 2 tests and make the c*nts walk home.
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11861 on: Today at 12:44:13 am »
Time to enjoy the Australian sun

Enjoy your sleep everyone
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,103
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11862 on: Today at 12:44:19 am »
At least we can catch up on some sleep rest of the week
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11863 on: Today at 12:45:10 am »
Six for five runs after 3.3 overs. Incredible
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11864 on: Today at 12:45:59 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 12:32:20 am
Boland gets Root. Mans about to get a five fer on his debut at his home ground.

At 32 years of age.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11865 on: Today at 12:48:22 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 12:35:49 am
Surely TMS will be able to tell us what the lowest first innings score leading to an innings win is.

Just checked it on the howstat website - the answer is 153 - Aus vs South Africa, 1932, 5th Test - Aus scored 153 all out batting second, after bowling SA out for 36, then bowling them out again for 43.  Australia's total of 267 a.o. is joint 8th, in an England vs NZ match at Headingly where we declared for 367/2.    For anyone interested: HERE
Logged

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,317
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11866 on: Today at 12:50:04 am »
Boland was probably not going to play again but how can they drop a guy after taking 6 wickets
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11867 on: Today at 12:50:42 am »
And the Ashes are retained by Australia.

An innings and 14 runs with a first innings total of 267. England couldnt even last an hour and a half.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:44 am by Banquo's Ghost »
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online dylman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11868 on: Today at 12:50:57 am »
And done.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,178
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11869 on: Today at 12:50:58 am »
England should let Prof (Our RAWK brethren) just run a simulator for the next Ashes series.  :D
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11870 on: Today at 12:51:09 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:40:27 am
Given that it didn't hit his front pad, nor was it definitely going to even go on and hit the stumps (Hawkeye had it as <50% possibility of hitting the stumps, but enough to have it as "umpires call") seems unfair to say he couldn't protect his front pad or wicket.  Especially as most of the rest of the England line up could easily be accused of the same thing - Bairstow despite his nightmare couple of years still averages over 33 - compare that to Buttler's 32.5 (whilst being a siginificantly worse keeper than YJB), Malan <30, - only Stokes and Root average more than him.  I still think Foakes should be in the team, but if its YJB vs Jos, it's YJB every single time for me

I saw on Twitter that Bairstow averages 5 against deliveries that would hit the stumps. He's fucking shit.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,349
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11871 on: Today at 12:52:47 am »
Didnt think the shitshow of 2006/07 down under would ever be matched but there it is. When you consider that side, it was actually quite good (Cook, Pietersen, Freddy, Strauss). This is a guaranteed 5-0.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11872 on: Today at 12:53:28 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:52:47 am
Didnt think the shitshow of 2006/07 down under would ever be matched but there it is. When you consider that side, it was actually quite good, this is a guaranteed 5-0.

This is the worst ever
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11873 on: Today at 12:53:29 am »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,762
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11874 on: Today at 12:53:46 am »
Don't even get dear old bob laying into them any more.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,349
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11875 on: Today at 12:54:33 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:53:28 am
This is the worst ever
Without a shadow of a doubt. Bowlers are ok, Root aside, the batsmen are absolutely appalling.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11876 on: Today at 12:57:55 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:51:09 am
I saw on Twitter that Bairstow averages 5 against deliveries that would hit the stumps. He's fucking shit.

Hard disagree on the second bit, very much doubt the veracity of the twitter post - just because if that is true, how on earth does he average nearly 34 (and for a good long time was averaging 38ish - after 60 matches, his average was 37.7) - if that was true, then you'd argue that his game would have been found out much, much earlier. 

He has had a good 2-3 years in Test cricket where he has been in and out of the team, and he has been poor in that time I 100% agree - but he has been outstanding in ODI and T20 at the same time (which I know isn't up for debate, but has to be considered when considering him to be shit as you did).  Who do you think should be in the team instead of him and buttler (as Buttler is worse in all respects, both batting and keeping in Test matches) - I've already said I think Foakes should be, and I think Pope is basically the other call - not really a whole lot in the waiting list it seems right now
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 