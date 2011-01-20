I saw on Twitter that Bairstow averages 5 against deliveries that would hit the stumps. He's fucking shit.



Hard disagree on the second bit, very much doubt the veracity of the twitter post - just because if that is true, how on earth does he average nearly 34 (and for a good long time was averaging 38ish - after 60 matches, his average was 37.7) - if that was true, then you'd argue that his game would have been found out much, much earlier.He has had a good 2-3 years in Test cricket where he has been in and out of the team, and he has been poor in that time I 100% agree - but he has been outstanding in ODI and T20 at the same time (which I know isn't up for debate, but has to be considered when considering him to be shit as you did). Who do you think should be in the team instead of him and buttler (as Buttler is worse in all respects, both batting and keeping in Test matches) - I've already said I think Foakes should be, and I think Pope is basically the other call - not really a whole lot in the waiting list it seems right now