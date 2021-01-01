« previous next »
Reply #11800 on: Today at 11:56:12 am
Joe Root should blame the bowlers again for the banter.
Reply #11801 on: Today at 12:13:52 pm
Just a word about Anderson who was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets and an economy of 1.43. Think it's bad now? Then think about a future without Anderson when not only will we be unable to lay a glove on the likes of the Aussie's with the bat, it'll be the same with the ball too. It's a shame he probably won't have the opportunity to bowl at the Aussie's again in this test match due to the inept England batting.

People are comparing this England team with the one's from the 90's but I can remember quite a few high's with the many low's. This team has been consistently shit for quite while now, they end up three or four down for nothing match after match after match. It really is a shock now if they don't lose an early wicket, the top order just look like rabbits. There just looks to be no quality in that top order, whereas I can remember quite a few good players in the 90s. Nick's stat about this being officially the worse top 3 in history  is only confirming what I've seen with my own eyes for what four years now?   
Reply #11802 on: Today at 12:43:08 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:01:47 am
Is it even a collapse?

I see your point.  Any other side would call it a collapse, but if anything its a marginally better return than normal from Englands top order.
Reply #11803 on: Today at 12:52:55 pm
Feels like this will be another ashes tour where people are summarily discarded at the end.

Any of the batsmen apart from Root could end up on the scrap heap. Get the sense Pope has taken out the firing line as much as dropped, cant see much of a future for Hameed, Crawley, Burns etc. although the I guess theres no one else is always a strong incentive to keep someone.

Was a good bowling display though. Jimmy leasing the attack well and actually well supported and reasonable fielding. Problem is - even if all englands bowling displays were exactly like that one or slightly better theyd still get thrashed as they cant bat
Reply #11804 on: Today at 01:57:35 pm
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 12:43:08 pm
I see your point.  Any other side would call it a collapse, but if anything its a marginally better return than normal from Englands top order.

It's more that, in my head, I think of a collapse as starting well, then falling apart.  We aren't starting well, not even averagely. We rally a bit with Root and Stokes and then 'collapse',  I'm not sure what the openers are supposed to be doing? Is it just finding time for Root to open his bag and put his pads on?
