England were undercooked going into this series, with a keeper not test standard, no true frontline spinner, their world class all-rounder rusty and fragile, and two openers short of experience and test standard.
I think its fair to say the catching and fielding has seen a huge gap in quality between the two sides too.
But its also true that, as is always the case when one team is being so comprehensively outplayed, luck deserts that team too.
So its gratifying to see a sort of fight back here, with Jimmy in particular bowling superbly.