Offline Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11720 on: Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm
On the above debate. Clearly part of the problem for a captain is having two fading bowlers whove been around for a long time before you (Think Jimmy will have played under 6 captains?) and are going to do what they want unless theyre at serious risk of being dropped.

On tonight. Positive case in the England group so looks like 5-0 could be avoided

Injuries haven't helped at all and it's really hard to manage a bowling unit that probably has absolutely no faith in the batting line up. It's one thing root having to come in after an hour but it must do your head in as a bowler to see that time and again. Team game and all that though. One worry is that there doesn't appear to many plans for the bowlers to work to. 2019 showed this is a potentially fragile batting line up held together by Smith. Ball of course doesn't move as much in Australia
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11721 on: Yesterday at 11:57:10 pm »
The optimism in me says theres enough in this pitch still for the bowlers to rattle a few early wickets. The pessimist is waiting for Nathan Lyon to score a century as nightwatchman.

Consecutive boundaries from Lyon already.  ::)

Lyon caught but England look like theyve surrendered already. No energy, no excitement, no desire.
Offline Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11722 on: Today at 12:12:38 am »
Settled in for a Nathan Lyon 50
Offline Circa1892

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11723 on: Today at 12:13:05 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 11:57:10 pm
The optimism in me says theres enough in this pitch still for the bowlers to rattle a few early wickets. The pessimist is waiting for Nathan Lyon to score a century as nightwatchman.

Consecutive boundaries from Lyon already.  ::)

Lyons got 8 off the first few balls from Robinson (who is not having a good series). I think the pessimist has it
Offline Circa1892

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11724 on: Today at 12:13:51 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:12:38 am
Settled in for a Nathan Lyon 50

Take it youre going to sleep in the next hour or so then.

Hell be batting when we wake up the way this series is going.
Online gjr1

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11725 on: Today at 12:14:54 am »
Not this time
Offline Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11726 on: Today at 12:15:25 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:13:51 am
Take it youre going to sleep in the next hour or so then.

Hell be batting when we wake up the way this series is going.
We did it! Got him out!!!!

Looking forward to a Labushagne 100 here. Going to be a great watch.
Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11727 on: Today at 12:15:31 am »
Bowling Circa.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11728 on: Today at 12:17:40 am »
Looks like Im on reverse mockers.

Can definitely see Smith getting a big score. Absolutely no chance he gloves one fairly early on to slip.
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11729 on: Today at 12:19:24 am »
Can't wait to see Labuschangne miss the edge by a gnats cock 27 times and get dropped by Buttler at least twice

Luckiest batsman I've seen in a long time, the annoying gridded twat
Offline Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11730 on: Today at 12:34:44 am »
Did Ian Chappell play with Dennis lilee? Doesn't ever mention it
Online GreatEx

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11731 on: Today at 12:37:29 am »
Labuschagne's got a real reverse-hammerhead look going on, eh?

Edit: out very next ball. Who said bullying doesn't work?
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11732 on: Today at 12:37:53 am »
Labuschagne out!
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11733 on: Today at 12:38:40 am »
Yeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrssssssssss off yer fuck :wave
Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11734 on: Today at 12:38:44 am »
Gwan Wood! Strikes in his first over, good to see.
Online gjr1

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11735 on: Today at 12:38:45 am »
Played everyone
Online J_Kopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11736 on: Today at 12:39:12 am »
Nice
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11737 on: Today at 12:42:32 am »
I seriously hope to fuck nobody knocks Steve Smiths head off, would hate to see it
Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11738 on: Today at 12:45:43 am »
Big wicket getting Labuschagne for pretty much fuck all
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11739 on: Today at 12:50:43 am »
Wood looks like he actually gives a shit about making this a contest. Good to see.

Chance to catch Smith!

England bowling really well right now.

And Wood taken out of the attack after two overs for reasons?  :o
Online GreatEx

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11740 on: Today at 01:12:36 am »
"VAR" showing its value there. That Harris LBW didn't pass the eye test at all.
Online J_Kopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11741 on: Today at 01:14:22 am »
"Hotspot's facking hopeless" :lmao
Online J_Kopite

Re: England’s Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11742 on: Today at 01:16:22 am »
Glad BT apologised, I was extremely offended there. Outraged in fact.
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11743 on: Today at 01:28:52 am »
Smith bowled! Hello!

Anderson looking really dangerous. Getting some swing in the breeze.
Online J_Kopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11744 on: Today at 01:29:18 am »
Shieeeeet!
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11745 on: Today at 01:29:37 am »
Shouldn't even be playing test cricket, cheating c*nt :wave
Online GreatEx

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11746 on: Today at 01:33:44 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:29:37 am
Shouldn't even be playing test cricket, cheating c*nt :wave

I hate the fact that he's been made vice captain, and that the actual captain has admitted that he will defer to Smith a lot/most of the time. Life ban from playing is too much, but none of the players involved should ever hold title again.
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11747 on: Today at 01:34:11 am »
England were undercooked going into this series, with a keeper not test standard, no true frontline spinner, their world class all-rounder rusty and fragile, and two openers short of experience and test standard.

I think its fair to say the catching and fielding has seen a huge gap in quality between the two sides too.

But its also true that, as is always the case when one team is being so comprehensively outplayed, luck deserts that team too.

So its gratifying to see a sort of fight back here, with Jimmy in particular bowling superbly.
Online FiSh77

Re: England’s Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11748 on: Today at 01:41:26 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:33:44 am
I hate the fact that he's been made vice captain, and that the actual captain has admitted that he will defer to Smith a lot/most of the time. Life ban from playing is too much, but none of the players involved should ever hold title again.

I can handle players being aggressive and wanting to win at all costs, even admire it, but what they did was blatant cheating in my book, up there with trying to bribe match officials or spot fixing, should never have been seen in the game again, fuck their crocodile tears
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11749 on: Today at 01:57:45 am »
I dont get the tactics. Australia reeling, 20 minutes to lunch that they must survive, and we bring on Robinson and Leach with a defensive field to gift a few unthreatening runs to them.

Now Wood back after Robinson was knocked all over.  Root doesnt know his own mind. Maybe hes seen something from the Members End.

And lunch. Very good session but one worries that the ball is 40 overs old and these batsman are fairly solidly in.
