The weather is set fair too, and the heart of the Aussie batting will be able to take advantage of that. The only hope at this stage is that the pitch becomes so benign and good for batting that the Aussie bowlers find it tough in the second innings, but that seems a way off.
England just don't have the fight for it. When other teams play Tests I'll watch a bit or have it on in the background and nothing seems to happen at times, yet with England there is no sense of that. The very rarely seems to be any ambling along for a session, the odd boundary, good, watchful batting holding it all together. It is runs, wickets, or you just know that one is coming. Test matches are 5 days, you can hold the fort and do very little for a while, see off the new ball, get the 4th and 5th bowlers on, get used to the wicket and the like. Not England, and it is a fucking shambles.