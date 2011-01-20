« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11680 on: Today at 03:01:06 am
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 12:31:08 am
Hopefully they wont gift a debutant a wicket in his first over in test cricket this match

Funny looking bloke this Boland fella
he's only the 2nd (male) test cricketer of Aboriginal heritage to have played for Australia
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11681 on: Today at 03:02:45 am
Root currently 49 not out, the rest nowhere. Need a huge partnership between Stokes and Root now but I can't be arsed to stay up any longer


81-3
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11682 on: Today at 03:11:37 am
Root gets to his fifty and then starts wafting and is caught off Starc. Discipline guys!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11683 on: Today at 04:42:47 am
Typical England - lose a wicket before a break

Theyll be all out for about 180

Australia will be about 80 for 1/2 at the close

Tomorrow, theyll cruise past England and bat through the day to be about 200 ahead. They theyll either be all out or declare 9 down with a lead of 300.

And then its just a matter of when
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11684 on: Today at 06:07:26 am
Well, that was  expected.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11685 on: Today at 06:10:31 am
Turned on the radio, heard Starc was bowling and was pleasantly surprised. Then I heard it was to Anderson. And there was a wicket very shortly after.

At least were learning from our mistakes.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11686 on: Today at 06:17:21 am
The pitch is still green, so some good bowling might get some edges for England to drop.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11687 on: Today at 06:55:46 am
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11688 on: Today at 07:20:16 am
Warner caught off Anderson and a nightwatchman in for two maybe three overs. Hmm?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11689 on: Today at 07:23:46 am
Warner seemed stunned that not only was the catch taken, but it wasn't off a no ball either.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11690 on: Today at 07:32:25 am
Very much Australias day.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11691 on: Today at 08:22:22 am
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 04:42:47 am
Typical England - lose a wicket before a break

Theyll be all out for about 180

Australia will be about 80 for 1/2 at the close

Tomorrow, theyll cruise past England and bat through the day to be about 200 ahead. They theyll either be all out or declare 9 down with a lead of 300.

And then its just a matter of when

Not that I think its difficult but you could see it from a mile a away

AUS 19 runs short of my expectation but sadly after 2 sessions the match was all over
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11692 on: Today at 08:59:48 am
Groan.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11693 on: Today at 09:04:30 am
Wank.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11694 on: Today at 09:28:06 am
The weather is set fair too, and the heart of the Aussie batting will be able to take advantage of that. The only hope at this stage is that the pitch becomes so benign and good for batting that the Aussie bowlers find it tough in the second innings, but that seems a way off.


England just don't have the fight for it. When other teams play Tests I'll watch a bit or have it on in the background and nothing seems to happen at times, yet with England there is no sense of that. The very rarely seems to be any ambling along for a session, the odd boundary, good, watchful batting holding it all together. It is runs, wickets, or you just know that one is coming. Test matches are 5 days, you can hold the fort and do very little for a while, see off the new ball, get the 4th and 5th bowlers on, get used to the wicket and the like. Not England, and it is a fucking shambles.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11695 on: Today at 11:24:58 am
Is it that we do t have the technical capability to just try and hold the fort for a few hours? Or is it mindset or maybe the way they are asked to play.
To the laymen it seems like we have a team of decent five a side players playing an 11 a side game where a draw is enough to get is through to the next round .
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11696 on: Today at 11:29:05 am
The English game is set up to win us the 2019 world cup, which we did.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11697 on: Today at 11:50:08 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:24:58 am
Is it that we do t have the technical capability to just try and hold the fort for a few hours? Or is it mindset or maybe the way they are asked to play.
To the laymen it seems like we have a team of decent five a side players playing an 11 a side game where a draw is enough to get is through to the next round .

A little from column a a little from column b.  A few of them dont have the techniques, and theyve had the same flaws in their game for years. Which means theyre either incapable of changing or they just dont care enough to try.  The white ball players may play the way they do in order to get the T20 money and dont want to change in case it harms their white ball form and their chances of getting a big(ger) contract.  They also might not have the time to go away and work on something in the nets as theyre always playing.

Some of them though have had plenty of time but just seem to keep chasing wide ones and/or missing straight ones, and putting their feet in all the wrong places.

There was a culture of thats just the way I play in the England team a while back, it may well still be there. It might even permeated into the county and club circuit as well. Thats all well and good when youre winning more tests than not, but when youre no longer doing that you have to adapt.  England just havent.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11698 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 11:50:08 am
A little from column a a little from column b.  A few of them dont have the techniques, and theyve had the same flaws in their game for years. Which means theyre either incapable of changing or they just dont care enough to try.  The white ball players may play the way they do in order to get the T20 money and dont want to change in case it harms their white ball form and their chances of getting a big(ger) contract.  They also might not have the time to go away and work on something in the nets as theyre always playing.

Some of them though have had plenty of time but just seem to keep chasing wide ones and/or missing straight ones, and putting their feet in all the wrong places.

There was a culture of thats just the way I play in the England team a while back, it may well still be there. It might even permeated into the county and club circuit as well. Thats all well and good when youre winning more tests than not, but when youre no longer doing that you have to adapt.  England just havent.

It's not irreversible. It's easily reversible. We have the money and infrastructure to successfully adapt to whatever goal we set ourselves. We have the resources to do whatever we want, like India and unlike any other major nation, but unlike India, we do not have a culture that precludes us from doing whatever we feel is best.

It's just that we're still in the cycle of preparing for the 2019 world cup, which we did brilliantly. And our set up is still geared for that, rather than Test cricket. We're still formidable in LO cricket, but our Test game is shite. If we decide to shift back to Test cricket, give it 5-10 years and we'll be good again.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11699 on: Today at 12:34:34 pm
Watching India vs South Africa. What England would to have an opener like Rahul?!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11700 on: Today at 12:40:07 pm
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 12:34:34 pm
Watching India vs South Africa. What England would to have an opener
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11701 on: Today at 01:26:35 pm
The short bowling was unforgivable after seeing the way Australia bowled earlier. Just disgraceful captaincy and coaching to be consistently wrong in picks and instructions for 11 days in a row.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11702 on: Today at 01:36:40 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:26:35 pm
The short bowling was unforgivable after seeing the way Australia bowled earlier. Just disgraceful captaincy and coaching to be consistently wrong in picks and instructions for 11 days in a row.

Id place more of the blame on Silverwood than Root but maybe Im being uncharitable. Whats the point though. Can we not tour SA or NZ over Christmas instead. Wed probably still embarrass ourselves but we might have a nicer time.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11703 on: Today at 01:37:10 pm
I'm not going to pretend that I know what the answer is but this isn't acceptable and someone somewhere needs to bash some fucking heads together.

It's over 10 years since england so much as won a test match in australia and everyone involved should be fucking ashamed of themselves.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11704 on: Today at 01:42:40 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 01:36:40 pm
Id place more of the blame on Silverwood than Root but maybe Im being uncharitable. Whats the point though. Can we not tour SA or NZ over Christmas instead. Wed probably still embarrass ourselves but we might have a nicer time.

Or the bowlers being unable to follow instructions. England's seam bowlers often tend to bowl too short when under pressure because they hate being driven. Aussies know that this is what produces wickets.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11705 on: Today at 01:44:59 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:42:40 pm
Or the bowlers being unable to follow instructions. England's seam bowlers often tend to bowl too short when under pressure because they hate being driven. Aussies know that this is what produces wickets.

True. Root can tell them to pitch it up all he likes but if they dont listen. At the same time theyre probably utterly fed up with how pathetic our batting is.

Those stats we talked about last night, were averaging something like 36 for two wickets down in 2021, and apparently thats statistically the worst by any nation in a calendar year, ever! (Think there was a minimum number of Tests as a qualifier). Thats insanely bad.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11706 on: Today at 01:52:07 pm
All so predictable. Im not sure whether Silverwood is or is not being listened to.

Either way, hes done nothing (along with several players) to suggest hes the man for the test match job.

Given the shite couple of years weve endured, this winter was going to be tough, and this series was going to be a rare highlight to look forward to. Its been hugely depressing.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11707 on: Today at 01:52:30 pm
Bairstow's dismissal was stupid, he gets in and gets a start then tries to avoid a short ball that didn't get up and gloved it straight to gully.  Ended up sat on his arse! 🙈
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11708 on: Today at 02:22:36 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 01:36:40 pm
Id place more of the blame on Silverwood than Root but maybe Im being uncharitable. Whats the point though. Can we not tour SA or NZ over Christmas instead. Wed probably still embarrass ourselves but we might have a nicer time.
they must have a plan when they go out there not to put the ball up.  They must have seen some sort of weakness in the Aussie batting line up but think they are barking up the wrong tree
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11709 on: Today at 02:26:59 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 01:44:59 pm
True. Root can tell them to pitch it up all he likes but if they dont listen.

see this is what I don't get.

if this is the case then it reflects really badly on root's captaincy in that 1) they're not listening in the first place and 2) he doesn't have the balls to take whoever out of the attack if they don't do what he says.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11710 on: Today at 03:58:09 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:26:59 pm
see this is what I don't get.

if this is the case then it reflects really badly on root's captaincy in that 1) they're not listening in the first place and 2) he doesn't have the balls to take whoever out of the attack if they don't do what he says.

Time to get rid of Root? Get someone in as skipper who the players will listen to and they should come good.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11711 on: Today at 04:00:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:58:09 pm
Time to get rid of Root? Get someone in as skipper who the players will listen to and they should come good.

Who for?

The problem with that idea is that there's hardly anyone else even guaranteed a place in the team, other than stokes and he's got enough to do as it is.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11712 on: Today at 04:02:27 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:00:01 pm
Who for?

The problem with that idea is that there's hardly anyone else even guaranteed a place in the team, other than stokes and he's got enough to do as it is.

Mike Brearley? Will strengthen the batting, and is an excellent captain.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11713 on: Today at 04:04:02 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:00:01 pm
Who for?

The problem with that idea is that there's hardly anyone else even guaranteed a place in the team, other than stokes and he's got enough to do as it is.

Attila the Hun? Ivan the Terrible? Basically anyone that our talented group of players have respect for and will listen to. At any rate Root's got to go. He's the weak link in this team.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11714 on: Today at 10:52:08 pm
Breaking News - England might have caught something!

Positive case in the camp (family member I think) so players are at the hotel awaiting test results.

One way of avoiding a 5-0 I guess!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11715 on: Today at 10:53:02 pm
nah they've been given the all-clear to go to the MCG unfortunately.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11716 on: Today at 10:53:57 pm
On the above debate. Clearly part of the problem for a captain is having two fading bowlers whove been around for a long time before you (Think Jimmy will have played under 6 captains?) and are going to do what they want unless theyre at serious risk of being dropped.

On tonight. Positive case in the England group so looks like 5-0 could be avoided
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11717 on: Today at 10:55:45 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:53:02 pm
nah they've been given the all-clear to go to the MCG unfortunately.

Good Im sure theyve got a big enough squad
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11718 on: Today at 10:56:48 pm
One false hope gone, hows the weather?
