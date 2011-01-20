Is it that we do t have the technical capability to just try and hold the fort for a few hours? Or is it mindset or maybe the way they are asked to play.

To the laymen it seems like we have a team of decent five a side players playing an 11 a side game where a draw is enough to get is through to the next round .



A little from column a a little from column b. A few of them dont have the techniques, and theyve had the same flaws in their game for years. Which means theyre either incapable of changing or they just dont care enough to try. The white ball players may play the way they do in order to get the T20 money and dont want to change in case it harms their white ball form and their chances of getting a big(ger) contract. They also might not have the time to go away and work on something in the nets as theyre always playing.Some of them though have had plenty of time but just seem to keep chasing wide ones and/or missing straight ones, and putting their feet in all the wrong places.There was a culture of thats just the way I play in the England team a while back, it may well still be there. It might even permeated into the county and club circuit as well. Thats all well and good when youre winning more tests than not, but when youre no longer doing that you have to adapt. England just havent.