I read a stat (and have forgotten it already) that in the last 30 innings (roughly), Root has walked out to bat with the score under 30 about 50% of the time. And I think only once with the score at 100. Weíre living in record times.



Looking at the 5 innings so far for England, Root has come in at no4 (so 2 wickets down) at Brisbane, 11-2 & 61-2 at Adelaide 12-2 & 48-2, at Melbourne 13-2. That puts too much pressure on Root to perform miracles & the opposition is soon into our middle order.