Last time we played here the pitch was a road. Is it different this time? Or just the weather making it good to bowl? Or just our batting line up?



The pitch is very green, practically luxuriant. The toss was delayed because of low cloud/drizzle, and itís very humid. Assuming we get into a second day, the forecast is for hot weather, drying out everything and favouring the team batting second.I think it was 2010 when similar conditions at the MCG enabled England to skittle the Aussies for 98.