Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 20, 2021, 05:22:11 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on December 20, 2021, 12:27:00 pm
Not saying it is the answer but keeping the status quo is not the answer either, I would just like to see a bit of fight in the batting line up, i.e. not giving your wicket away with stupid shots (something Bairstow does too I accept)

It's not so much stupid shots in Bairstow's case it's that he can't protect his front pad or stumps. He'd be a walking wicket against their crew.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 10:14:32 am
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 10:17:30 am
So, ... who makes your combined XI for the next test? Guess Root and Stokes are the only Englishmen to get in?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 10:21:14 am
Quote from: PaulF on December 21, 2021, 10:17:30 am
So, ... who makes your combined XI for the next test? Guess Root and Stokes are the only Englishmen to get in?

If you were basing it on playing in Aussie conditions then I guess only Root would get in at the moment. Malan had done alright but hes not getting past Labuschangne or Smith.

Frankly Warner is the only half decent opener so perhaps he could open, he more or less does anyway.

At the moment you wouldnt have Stokes over their all rounder Gigantor. But once he gets some form back you would.

Their seamers and Lyon would make up the bowling.

Then again, if we did this again in England youd probably get a slightly more even balanced side.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 10:39:01 am
Good point. I did have Aussie conditions in mind. Fascinating how the weather affects the game .
One pundit was throwing out the idea that maybe the stumps should be higher as the ball bounces so high it's impossible to get lbw .  Then England went in to bat....
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 11:15:32 am
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 12:05:38 pm
BT having their own commentary team for the rest of the series, led by DI Gower, I wonder if Bumble will join?

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-ashes-bt-sport-to-ditch-australian-commentary-for-third-test-5f3hzhdbk
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 12:10:24 pm
Quote from: markmywords on December 21, 2021, 11:15:32 am
sad, but a sign of the times, I guess...

Jumped before he was pushed. He'll get a nice pay off. Bumble was always fun to listen to but his comments that were leaked a few weeks back really put a mark next to his name.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 12:10:56 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 21, 2021, 10:21:14 am
If you were basing it on playing in Aussie conditions then I guess only Root would get in at the moment. Malan had done alright but hes not getting past Labuschangne or Smith.

Frankly Warner is the only half decent opener so perhaps he could open, he more or less does anyway.

At the moment you wouldnt have Stokes over their all rounder Gigantor. But once he gets some form back you would.

Their seamers and Lyon would make up the bowling.

Then again, if we did this again in England youd probably get a slightly more even balanced side.

They could pick Christian Vieri and I'd still have him as a batsman ahead of any of the English bats.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 12:36:44 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on December 21, 2021, 12:10:24 pm
Jumped before he was pushed. He'll get a nice pay off. Bumble was always fun to listen to but his comments that were leaked a few weeks back really put a mark next to his name.

I also have a feeling that he's been 'allowed to retire' instead of being given the boot.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 01:14:03 pm
Have we got a thread about racism in cricket?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 01:16:02 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December 21, 2021, 12:10:56 pm
They could pick Christian Vieri and I'd still have him as a batsman ahead of any of the English bats.

Send him in to open with Harold Bishop.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 01:24:19 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 21, 2021, 10:14:32 am
as expected

https://twitter.com/BumbleCricket/status/1473233508709670915

Yep, jumped before he was pushed. No great loss considering what has come to light recently, he had his moments but he was getting tedious playing a caricature of himself.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 21, 2021, 02:49:28 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 21, 2021, 12:36:44 pm
I also have a feeling that he's been 'allowed to retire' instead of being given the boot.

Pretty much. Allowed to put a statement out, leave on his own terms etc but really he had no choice.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 22, 2021, 01:15:45 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December 21, 2021, 12:10:56 pm
They could pick Christian Vieri and I'd still have him as a batsman ahead of any of the English bats.
Loved a bit of Border did Bobo.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 22, 2021, 02:16:33 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 21, 2021, 10:14:32 am
as expected

https://twitter.com/BumbleCricket/status/1473233508709670915

One of the things I really like about a game I barely understand. Sorry to see you go Mr Bumble.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 22, 2021, 02:17:40 pm
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on December 21, 2021, 01:24:19 pm
Yep, jumped before he was pushed. No great loss considering what has come to light recently, he had his moments but he was getting tedious playing a caricature of himself.

I know nothing about this ?
Re: England's Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 22, 2021, 02:26:19 pm
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 22, 2021, 02:30:47 pm
Surprised its taken that long really, he pretty much admitted to being racist.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 22, 2021, 02:57:03 pm
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on December 21, 2021, 01:24:19 pm
Yep, jumped before he was pushed. No great loss considering what has come to light recently, he had his moments but he was getting tedious playing a caricature of himself.
what has he done, must have missed that?


Edit, just seen the link above, he'll probably end up working at Fox in Aus then as they don't seem that bothered
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
December 22, 2021, 03:01:06 pm
He will be missed on the telly, his daft humour combined with his knowledge was a combination that's difficult to find.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:48:31 am
So the deckchairs have been shuffled. 4 changes for the Third Test.

Crawley for Burns
Bairstow for Pope
Wood and Leach for Woakes and Broad

Lengthens the tail, probably much of a muchness for the batting changes. Good to have Wood back.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 08:01:21 am
Zak Crawley has reached double figures in four of last 14 Test Innings, and two of those were 13 and 17.

Pardon me if I dont wet myself at the prospect of a huge opening stand.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 04:03:30 pm
Ray Illingworth gone. Is that only Boycott left from that Yorkshire side?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 04:10:37 pm
seeing bairstow announced in that lineup this morning ruined my christmas.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 05:43:40 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:10:37 pm
seeing bairstow announced in that lineup this morning ruined my christmas.

The others were doing so well too.

Come on Jonny lad.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 05:57:04 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 21, 2021, 10:14:32 am
as expected

https://twitter.com/BumbleCricket/status/1473233508709670915

Reading that and hearing that Bumble is retiring almost had me in tears. There are some really nice comments there though for a bloke who seems to be universally popular. As many have said, cricket simply won't be the same without him.
 :'(
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 06:15:05 pm
It's shoving the deckchairs around on a ship that's not only sinking but exploding at the same time.

While it gets hit by an asteroid.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 06:58:07 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:15:05 pm
It's shoving the deckchairs around on a ship that's not only sinking but exploding at the same time.

While it gets hit by an asteroid.

About as accurate as some kind of measuring device at NASA or MIT which measures things on a sub atomic scale
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 07:07:52 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CQvGpclvakA&amp;start=129&amp;end=133" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CQvGpclvakA&amp;start=129&amp;end=133</a>
