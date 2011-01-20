« previous next »
Marshall was near the end.

Sorry you missed him. The best bowler in the history of the game. Sheer pace, freakish accuracy, devil of a bouncer, could swing it both ways, seam it to leg and off, and had a superbly disguised slower ball. One of my favourite-ever athletes. It was a privilege to see him in action.
Sorry you missed him. The best bowler in the history of the game. Sheer pace, freakish accuracy, devil of a bouncer, could swing it both ways, seam it to leg and off, and had a superbly disguised slower ball. One of my favourite-ever athletes. It was a privilege to see him in action.
Mike Gatting still wears the scars to this day from one of his bouncers
Different players then.  I remember malcom Marshall broke his wrist and batting
Different players then.  I remember malcom Marshall broke his wrist and batting
yes I remember that too, can't recall which series it was though, I'm guessing at the 1988 series, 41 when he died unbelievable really


Edit - just checked and it was the 2nd Test at Headingly in 1984, not 1988 he bowled and fielded in England's second innings and took 7 wickets!


An incredible cricketer

Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:58:17 am
Here's the scorecard from that game, those were the days, kind of the reverse of current England v Australia, forgot Mike Gatting also had a 100 that game

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/australia-tour-of-england-1985-61363/england-vs-australia-5th-test-63407/full-scorecard

Australia was dreadful back then, makes me laugh thinking about it... I still remember when West Indies skittled us for 76 (still remember the score, that's how vivid it was!) during the Aus summer of 84/85, and I cried (I was 7,honest!)
100-4 isn't too shabby. Shame they seem to be able to bat all down the order .

Fwiw I wasn't totally serious about us being ask out for 70 but it's worrying it opened a genuine and interesting discussion about sub 100.
100-4 isn't too shabby. Shame they seem to be able to bat all down the order .

Fwiw I wasn't totally serious about us being ask out for 70 but it's worrying it opened a genuine and interesting discussion about sub 100.


Back when sub-100 totals were a real rarity, it was quite an occasion when we were reduced to 40-8. Similarly India's tour of England in 1974 was known for many years as the Summer of 42.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Summer_of_%2742

"Summer of '42 is a 1971 American coming-of-age film based on the memoirs of screenwriter Herman "Hermie" Raucher. It tells the story of how Raucher, in his early teens on his 1942 summer vacation on Nantucket Island (off the coast of Cape Cod), embarks on a one-sided romance with a young woman, Dorothy, whose husband has gone off to fight in World War II"
That new fella behind the stumps looks decent.
Id declare at tea, if I was the aussies , or if I had a bet on them, which I did
Travis head gone. Aus 5 down. Just tuned in and a wicket.
