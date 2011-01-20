I'm assuming Australia declare on around a hundred for this inning as and bowl us for around 70 ☹️



Throughout the 90s, famously the nadir of the England cricket team, we were rarely bowled out for under 100, and I don't think we bowled anyone out for under 100. Despite facing ATG bowlers any one of whom would be by far the best today, but of which there were at least half a dozen, with another half dozen who'd be peak Anderson standard. 46 at Trinidad is the one that sticks out, but I don't remember (m)any other sub-100 totals. Our current batsmen are pathetic. Our 90s stalwarts would walk into this side.