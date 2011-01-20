« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11440 on: Yesterday at 10:58:13 am »
Aussies making batting on this surface against a new ball and under lights look like a piece of piss.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11441 on: Yesterday at 10:59:38 am »
England have bowled 18 no balls so far this series (2 wickets overturned because of that). Australia have bowled 1 no ball.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11442 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:59:38 am
England have bowled 18 no balls so far this series (2 wickets overturned because of that). Australia have bowled 1 no ball.

Yet the England ODI team went a ridiculous amount of time without bowling one. Im sure it was a couple of years or something mad!

Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Yesterday at 10:58:13 am
Aussies making batting on this surface against a new ball and under lights look like a piece of piss.

Often the way when one team is so on top isnt it. They can play without any fear.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11443 on: Yesterday at 11:14:09 am »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Yesterday at 08:42:45 am
England have dropped seven catches in three innings, at crucial times.  I think theyve taken two wickets off no-balls.  Australia have had 23 chances and taken all of them, theyve not one dropped catch yet.

Englands batting is awful and they havent got away with any mistakes. Australias is better, not great but definitely better, and theyve been given extra lives.  You cant compete if you compound shit batting with not being arsed in the field.
the old adage of catches win matches still rings true today. Some of England's drops have been absolute dollies too, harder to actually drop them than catch
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11444 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 am »
Wow!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11445 on: Yesterday at 11:16:17 am »
The only way we looked like getting a wicket.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11446 on: Yesterday at 11:16:51 am »
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss of you fuck you cheating c*nt :wave

Fuck me I'm turning into an Evertonian ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11447 on: Yesterday at 11:17:22 am »
Madness from Australia that, cruising and then a daft run out, hesitation but wouldn't have made it anyway. Warner's call too
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11448 on: Yesterday at 11:19:24 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:16:51 am
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss of you fuck you cheating c*nt :wave

Fuck me I'm turning into an Evertonian ;D
I'm taking a wild guess here but don't think you are David Warner's biggest fan!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11449 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:16:51 am
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss of you fuck you cheating c*nt :wave

Fuck me I'm turning into an Evertonian ;D
Haha. If just come in to post that this must be how evertonians feel when their team play .
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11450 on: Yesterday at 11:29:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:24:45 am
Haha. If just come in to post that this must be how evertonians feel when their team play .

Yes, it's probably good for us. Reminds us of how the other half live.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11451 on: Yesterday at 11:48:22 am »
More deja vu - in so many ways😔
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11452 on: Yesterday at 12:14:36 pm »
A retiree bowls to David Warner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drYspbvaD3w
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11453 on: Yesterday at 09:30:18 pm »
Remember the Tebbit cricket test? A bit mad, but thankfully millions of people ignored it and turned the joke on Tory Tebbit.

India, in another step towards Fascism, is not so lenient. Cheer for the Pakistan cricket team and you can end up in gaol with no lawyer willing to represent you.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-59702427

Wankers.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11454 on: Yesterday at 10:03:23 pm »
Bloody hell!

Guess nobody is getting up early for the last day of the test tomorrow?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11455 on: Yesterday at 10:09:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:03:23 pm
Bloody hell!

Guess nobody is getting up early for the last day of the test tomorrow?

It's only day 4....
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11456 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:09:15 pm
It's only day 4....

Might still be the last day...
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11457 on: Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:09:15 pm
It's only day 4....
I'm assuming Australia declare on around a hundred for this inning as and bowl us for around 70 ☹️
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11458 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm
I'm assuming Australia declare on around a hundred for this inning as and bowl us for around 70 ☹️

Throughout the 90s, famously the nadir of the England cricket team, we were rarely bowled out for under 100, and I don't think we bowled anyone out for under 100. Despite facing ATG bowlers any one of whom would be by far the best today, but of which there were at least half a dozen, with another half dozen who'd be peak Anderson standard. 46 at Trinidad is the one that sticks out, but I don't remember (m)any other sub-100 totals. Our current batsmen are pathetic. Our 90s stalwarts would walk into this side.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11459 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Definitely not arguing with that sangria
 Not setting my alarm either ☹️
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11460 on: Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm »
Says everything about Englands batting that - were there any realistic options in reserve, only Root and Malan would be guaranteed a spot for the next game.

Would imagine Bairstow plays at some point. Considering hes come from the WC seems almost a bit much to bring someone to cart the drinks
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11461 on: Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm
Throughout the 90s, famously the nadir of the England cricket team, we were rarely bowled out for under 100, and I don't think we bowled anyone out for under 100. Despite facing ATG bowlers any one of whom would be by far the best today, but of which there were at least half a dozen, with another half dozen who'd be peak Anderson standard. 46 at Trinidad is the one that sticks out, but I don't remember (m)any other sub-100 totals. Our current batsmen are pathetic. Our 90s stalwarts would walk into this side.

Less than 100 is always quite rare (wasn't there one in the 97 ashes series?) but there were plenty of 150-200 scores, especially away from home. This Australian first choice bowling unit is excellent, although that makes today's collapse even more frustrating we with Australia's two best seamers not playing
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11462 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm
Says everything about Englands batting that - were there any realistic options in reserve, only Root and Malan would be guaranteed a spot for the next game.

Would imagine Bairstow plays at some point. Considering hes come from the WC seems almost a bit much to bring someone to cart the drinks

Cook, Strauss and Trescothick would be fixtures, at this time of their life, if they could be arsed to play.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11463 on: Yesterday at 11:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
Less than 100 is always quite rare (wasn't there one in the 97 ashes series?) but there were plenty of 150-200 scores, especially away from home. This Australian first choice bowling unit is excellent, although that makes today's collapse even more frustrating we with Australia's two best seamers not playing

We took the Aussies down to around 50-8 at Edgbaston on the first morning of the series, but then Warne took the total to 3 figures. And as for sub-100 totals being rare; not any more they're not.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11464 on: Yesterday at 11:20:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Cook, Strauss and Trescothick would be fixtures, at this time of their life, if they could be arsed to play.

Yep. The way this series is going if Colly is still among the coaches Id probably ask him to pad up at least he understood the importance of protecting his wicket
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11465 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:13:59 pm
We took the Aussies down to around 50-8 at Edgbaston on the first morning of the series, but then Warne took the total to 3 figures. And as for sub-100 totals being rare; not any more they're not.

Last summer Australia even managed to bowl out India for 30-something. Still lost the series, mind. The art of test match batting is dying on its arse. Didn't one of your lot get out to a reverse sweep in the first test? Ian Chappell was livid.

Last night was pretty much the only half hour of this series I've watched (I used to live for the ashes!) and in that time I saw Pope and Buttler throw their wickets away because they were frustrated at having spent 15-25 balls at the crease without much scoring. It's infuriating to watch, even in the enemy.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11466 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:13:59 pm
We took the Aussies down to around 50-8 at Edgbaston on the first morning of the series, but then Warne took the total to 3 figures. And as for sub-100 totals being rare; not any more they're not.

I think England were skittles for 80 odd in the next Test at Lords.McGrath took 8 wickets but it ended as a rain affected draw. We were one up after two Tests in that series and still got hammered!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11467 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm »
Backing up my claim, I think the following would be by far the best bowler in the world if they played today.

Curtley Ambrose (WI)
Ian Bishop (WI)
Waqar Younis (Pak)
Wasim Akram (Pak)
Glenn McGrath (Aus)
Shane Warne (Aus)
Allan Donald (SA)
Shaun Pollock (SA)
Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)

The following would be peak Anderson.

Craig McDermott (Aus)
Merv Hughes (Aus)
Darren Gough (Eng)
Andy Caddick (Eng)
Angus Fraser (Eng)
Courtney Walsh (WI)
Chaminder Vaas (SL)
Javagal Srinath (Ind)

Despite that, there were few sub-100 totals.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11468 on: Today at 12:03:28 am »
Youre saying Gough and Caddick are peak Anderson? As in Jimmy at his best you rank alongside Andy Caddick?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11469 on: Today at 12:06:25 am »
Peak Anderson is comfortably better than all those in the second list except maybe Walsh.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11470 on: Today at 12:09:22 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:06:25 am
Peak Anderson is comfortably better than all those in the second list except maybe Walsh.

Exactly.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11471 on: Today at 12:22:15 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:03:28 am
Youre saying Gough and Caddick are peak Anderson? As in Jimmy at his best you rank alongside Andy Caddick?

Maybe not at his absolute best. But for most of his best period, Anderson was good in certain conditions, notoriously less so abroad. Caddick was deadly in the 4th innings, averaging around 22 IIRC. Gough was always good with the old ball. Against the batsmen of today, they'd be running through lineups every so often, making up for the lean times, in a way that they never had the luxury of. Imagine the West Indies of 2000, every couple of years at most.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11472 on: Today at 12:23:02 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm
Throughout the 90s, famously the nadir of the England cricket team, we were rarely bowled out for under 100, and I don't think we bowled anyone out for under 100. Despite facing ATG bowlers any one of whom would be by far the best today, but of which there were at least half a dozen, with another half dozen who'd be peak Anderson standard. 46 at Trinidad is the one that sticks out, but I don't remember (m)any other sub-100 totals. Our current batsmen are pathetic. Our 90s stalwarts would walk into this side.
four times in the 1990s England were bowled out for less than 100, once against the Aussies, twice West Indies including the 46 and once against South Africa

https://stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/engine/records/team/lowest_innings_totals.html?class=1;id=1;type=team
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11473 on: Today at 12:26:00 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm
Backing up my claim, I think the following would be by far the best bowler in the world if they played today.

Curtley Ambrose (WI)
Ian Bishop (WI)
Waqar Younis (Pak)
Wasim Akram (Pak)
Glenn McGrath (Aus)
Shane Warne (Aus)
Allan Donald (SA)
Shaun Pollock (SA)
Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)

The following would be peak Anderson.

Craig McDermott (Aus)
Merv Hughes (Aus)
Darren Gough (Eng)
Andy Caddick (Eng)
Angus Fraser (Eng)
Courtney Walsh (WI)
Chaminder Vaas (SL)
Javagal Srinath (Ind)

Despite that, there were few sub-100 totals.
where do you rate the likes of Marshall, Garner, Roberts and Holding?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11474 on: Today at 12:30:32 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:26:00 am
where do you rate the likes of Marshall, Garner, Roberts and Holding?

Garner, Roberts and Holding had retired by the time I started watching. Marshall was near the end.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11475 on: Today at 12:34:58 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:30:32 am
Garner, Roberts and Holding had retired by the time I started watching. Marshall was near the end.
Ah OK, FWIW, I agree with your first list but only agree with Courtney Walsh in your 2nd who personally think should be in your first instead of Ian Bishop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11476 on: Today at 12:46:52 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:34:58 am
Ah OK, FWIW, I agree with your first list but only agree with Courtney Walsh in your 2nd who personally think should be in your first instead of Ian Bishop

Current Anderson then. Or peak Broad. Basically consistently threatening, occasionally deadly, but not quite at the level of the first bunch.

I remembered there was a year of sub-100s, which turned out to be 1994. I wouldn't class Edgbaston 1995 as bad batting though, considering the first ball of the match from Ambrose cleared batsman and keeper for 4 byes. Prior to Sabina 1998 which actually got called off, that was the worst pitch I'd ever seen.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11477 on: Today at 12:55:04 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:46:52 am
Current Anderson then. Or peak Broad. Basically consistently threatening, occasionally deadly, but not quite at the level of the first bunch.

I remembered there was a year of sub-100s, which turned out to be 1994. I wouldn't class Edgbaston 1995 as bad batting though, considering the first ball of the match from Ambrose cleared batsman and keeper for 4 byes. Prior to Sabina 1998 which actually got called off, that was the worst pitch I'd ever seen.
the only thing I remember about Craig McDermott was at Edgvaston in 1985, England were on something like 500 for 3 or 4, Gower had a double hundred I think and Tim Robinson a big hundred too. The Aussies get a couple if wickets and Beefy walks to the wicket.

First two balls he hit McDermott straight back over his head for two big sixes, didn't really rate him after that (the things that stick in your mind)

Merv Hughes was a great bowler though not the longevity of Anderson of course but an excellent bowler none the less
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11478 on: Today at 12:58:09 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:55:04 am
the only thing I remember about Craig McDermott was at Edgvaston in 1985, England were on something like 500 for 3 or 4, Gower had a double hundred I think and Tim Robinson a big hundred too. The Aussies get a couple if wickets and Beefy walks to the wicket.

First two balls he hit McDermott straight back over his head for two big sixes, didn't really rate him after that (the things that stick in your mind)

Merv Hughes was a great bowler though not the longevity of Anderson of course but an excellent bowler none the less

I started watching in 1991, so what I remember of McDermott was 94-95. Merv was both strike and stock bowler in 1993, and physically threatening as well.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11479 on: Today at 12:58:17 am »
Here's the scorecard from that game, those were the days, kind of the reverse of current England v Australia, forgot Mike Gatting also had a 100 that game

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/australia-tour-of-england-1985-61363/england-vs-australia-5th-test-63407/full-scorecard
