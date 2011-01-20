Current Anderson then. Or peak Broad. Basically consistently threatening, occasionally deadly, but not quite at the level of the first bunch.
I remembered there was a year of sub-100s, which turned out to be 1994. I wouldn't class Edgbaston 1995 as bad batting though, considering the first ball of the match from Ambrose cleared batsman and keeper for 4 byes. Prior to Sabina 1998 which actually got called off, that was the worst pitch I'd ever seen.
the only thing I remember about Craig McDermott was at Edgvaston in 1985, England were on something like 500 for 3 or 4, Gower had a double hundred I think and Tim Robinson a big hundred too. The Aussies get a couple if wickets and Beefy walks to the wicket.
First two balls he hit McDermott straight back over his head for two big sixes, didn't really rate him after that (the things that stick in your mind)
Merv Hughes was a great bowler though not the longevity of Anderson of course but an excellent bowler none the less