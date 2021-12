We took the Aussies down to around 50-8 at Edgbaston on the first morning of the series, but then Warne took the total to 3 figures. And as for sub-100 totals being rare; not any more they're not.



Last summer Australia even managed to bowl out India for 30-something. Still lost the series, mind. The art of test match batting is dying on its arse. Didn't one of your lot get out to a reverse sweep in the first test? Ian Chappell was livid.Last night was pretty much the only half hour of this series I've watched (I used to live for the ashes!) and in that time I saw Pope and Buttler throw their wickets away because they were frustrated at having spent 15-25 balls at the crease without much scoring. It's infuriating to watch, even in the enemy.