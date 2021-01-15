England have bowled 18 no balls so far this series (2 wickets overturned because of that). Australia have bowled 1 no ball.
Aussies making batting on this surface against a new ball and under lights look like a piece of piss.
England have dropped seven catches in three innings, at crucial times. I think theyve taken two wickets off no-balls. Australia have had 23 chances and taken all of them, theyve not one dropped catch yet.Englands batting is awful and they havent got away with any mistakes. Australias is better, not great but definitely better, and theyve been given extra lives. You cant compete if you compound shit batting with not being arsed in the field.
