Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Good Kekule Wenceslas

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11440 on: Today at 10:58:13 am
Aussies making batting on this surface against a new ball and under lights look like a piece of piss.
IgorBobbins

  BOBBINS!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11441 on: Today at 10:59:38 am
England have bowled 18 no balls so far this series (2 wickets overturned because of that). Australia have bowled 1 no ball.
Dick Fingers Nick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11442 on: Today at 11:06:50 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:59:38 am
England have bowled 18 no balls so far this series (2 wickets overturned because of that). Australia have bowled 1 no ball.

Yet the England ODI team went a ridiculous amount of time without bowling one. Im sure it was a couple of years or something mad!

Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 10:58:13 am
Aussies making batting on this surface against a new ball and under lights look like a piece of piss.

Often the way when one team is so on top isnt it. They can play without any fear.
Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11443 on: Today at 11:14:09 am
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 08:42:45 am
England have dropped seven catches in three innings, at crucial times.  I think theyve taken two wickets off no-balls.  Australia have had 23 chances and taken all of them, theyve not one dropped catch yet.

Englands batting is awful and they havent got away with any mistakes. Australias is better, not great but definitely better, and theyve been given extra lives.  You cant compete if you compound shit batting with not being arsed in the field.
the old adage of catches win matches still rings true today. Some of England's drops have been absolute dollies too, harder to actually drop them than catch
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11444 on: Today at 11:15:39 am
Wow!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11445 on: Today at 11:16:17 am
The only way we looked like getting a wicket.
FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11446 on: Today at 11:16:51 am
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss of you fuck you cheating c*nt :wave

Fuck me I'm turning into an Evertonian ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11447 on: Today at 11:17:22 am
Madness from Australia that, cruising and then a daft run out, hesitation but wouldn't have made it anyway. Warner's call too
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11448 on: Today at 11:19:24 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:16:51 am
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss of you fuck you cheating c*nt :wave

Fuck me I'm turning into an Evertonian ;D
I'm taking a wild guess here but don't think you are David Warner's biggest fan!
