Any idea why he might have played that shot? What should he have done? Was it good bowling deceiving him into a similar shot that would have been good?

I (perhaps wrongly) assume, he must have some ability to be playing in the Ashes?



Being generous I think that maybe he was trying to unsettle the bowler as it was his first over in test cricket, so maybe he was just trying to knock it into the leg side for runs as a way of getting on top of him. It just wasnít the ball to do it. It wasnít an exceptional delivery it was just a line and length ball, it shouldnít be getting you out. All he should have done is just block it. It was just a bad, bad shot.I didnít think Hameed was the type of player who tried to get on top of a bowler though, which is why itís just such an odd dismissal.