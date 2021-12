Hameed is not Test standard. I think he knows it too.



What do we do then? Revert back to the tried and tested Sibley and Crawley? What a mess!Itís all so predictable. Good toss to win, they get a bit of luck ( not that it would make a huge difference), we drop catches, we take wickets with no balls, their tail wags...we get to bat under the lights where for an hour or so a day the conditions completely change...and here we are.All so predictable, and as Trumps said, predictably funny if youíre not so invested in it!I used to look forward to Ashes tours back in the day, even when we were clearly inferior they could be entertaining and weíd sometimes land a punch. Now itís just one relentless two month long shit sandwich.