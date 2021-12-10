« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 276 277 278 279 280 [281]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 229843 times)

Offline Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,515
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11200 on: Today at 07:20:42 am »
Fucks sake.

Whos going to stand in for Welshred seeing as hes not been around for a while?
Logged

Online chalky52

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11201 on: Today at 07:25:21 am »
Yeah chances going to be hard to come by bad drop
Logged

Offline Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,515
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11202 on: Today at 07:37:23 am »
Which one of these knobheads is shouting no run every time the ball is left to go through to the keeper?

Of course theres not a fucking run, I doubt the other batsman thinks there is either, so zip it for fucks sake.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,875
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11203 on: Today at 07:46:51 am »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 07:20:42 am
Fucks sake.

Whos going to stand in for Welshred seeing as hes not been around for a while?

He actually took a great catch for the first wicket but this feels a bit more costly.

And its that prick Labuachagne who keeps saying no run I think.
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,834
  • Scrubbers
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11204 on: Today at 08:11:28 am »
Any decent streams so I can try and watch this in the office?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,677
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11205 on: Today at 08:18:06 am »
have england thought about taking a wicket?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11206 on: Today at 08:26:15 am »
So blunt. This is honestly such a waste of everybodys time during Covid. Theyd have been as well saying they dont want to be in a bubble for 2 months and get it scrapped.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,875
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11207 on: Today at 08:30:31 am »
Just waiting for the dark and then well skittle them. All part of the plan.
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11208 on: Today at 08:40:47 am »
Its pathetic really - so far weve not won a single session in this series. Perhaps half a win when we fought back a bit in the first test but this is just total bollocks
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,960
  • Truthiness
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11209 on: Today at 08:46:12 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:30:31 am
Just waiting for the dark and then well skittle them. All part of the plan.
Floodlights turn on and England go 'Oh shit, now what do we do?'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,048
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11210 on: Today at 08:46:23 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:26:15 am
So blunt. This is honestly such a waste of everybodys time during Covid. Theyd have been as well saying they dont want to be in a bubble for 2 months and get it scrapped.

Havent turned on my tv. Was it a slow pitch?

I would be livid if Aussies bowled us out for less than 250.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,703
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11211 on: Today at 08:52:02 am »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on December 10, 2021, 12:02:57 pm
I never got them.  If I'd had DRS I'd have got 5 wickets every innings, I'm telling you.

If I got a bit of turn with my first few balls, that was it, I knew I was not getting any lbws.  "Not with the turn you're getting. Always going down leg, that". Even if it was fucking arm ball that was actually swinging away slightly.  Blind c*nts!

Hi,
 so in laymans terms.  Are you saying you'd bowl a ball that is going wide of the stumps on one side, but due to your prowess starts moving inwards and strikes the batters pads, yielding an lbw call. But the umpire in decides that you get so much movement off the ball that it is actually heading for the other side of the stumps?

"down leg" and "fucking arm" are terms I think I'll avoid googling .

Also... we caught a T20 in the summer, there seems to be a different umpire at each end. At the end of an over, the ball seemed to go to one umpire and the other would provide the ball for the coming over?  Are there typically two balls? one used for each end?

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 276 277 278 279 280 [281]   Go Up
« previous next »
 