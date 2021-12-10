I never got them. If I'd had DRS I'd have got 5 wickets every innings, I'm telling you.



If I got a bit of turn with my first few balls, that was it, I knew I was not getting any lbws. "Not with the turn you're getting. Always going down leg, that". Even if it was fucking arm ball that was actually swinging away slightly. Blind c*nts!



Hi,so in laymans terms. Are you saying you'd bowl a ball that is going wide of the stumps on one side, but due to your prowess starts moving inwards and strikes the batters pads, yielding an lbw call. But the umpire in decides that you get so much movement off the ball that it is actually heading for the other side of the stumps?"down leg" and "fucking arm" are terms I think I'll avoid googling .Also... we caught a T20 in the summer, there seems to be a different umpire at each end. At the end of an over, the ball seemed to go to one umpire and the other would provide the ball for the coming over? Are there typically two balls? one used for each end?