Have the Aussie Tests always been in the same sequence? Lord's is traditionally early in the summer, and The Oval concluding the series, but the middle Tests have varied a lot. AFAIK it has always been Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney.



As long as I can remember its always been Brisbane first, MCG Boxing Day and Sydney New year, but the Adelaide and Perth Tests have moved around depending on when the series has started. In the 90s I think we started the tour a bit later and didnt cram all the tests in in 6 weeks, so Adelaide and Perth were later in January. It always seems to be Adelaide first out of those two though.This time Perth was due to be the 5th Test.Found it odd that in the 80s and 90s it always seemed to be 5 tests in Australia and 6 in England. More grounds I guess?