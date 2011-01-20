« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 229436 times)

Offline Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,512
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11160 on: December 11, 2021, 06:47:40 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 11, 2021, 03:50:36 pm


Were getting better at Brisbane!  If we keep up that rate of improvement well finally get a win there in 2061/62.
Logged

Offline Darkness

  • WUM
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11161 on: December 12, 2021, 10:09:17 am »
Embarrassing how a country with England resources and money is pretty much playing like minnows in Australia for every tour at some point I would just scrap the Ashes down under, what's the actual point? At least the series in England are competitive.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,669
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11162 on: December 12, 2021, 04:21:16 pm »
No Perth this series of course. Don't we traditionally fare badly there too? Although that was the WACA ground and the new one may play differently.

My sense is that the SCG has always been our favourite ground, though that might have something to do with the triumphant Aussies easing off for the final Test.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11163 on: December 12, 2021, 04:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 12, 2021, 04:21:16 pm
No Perth this series of course. Don't we traditionally fare badly there too? Although that was the WACA ground and the new one may play differently.

My sense is that the SCG has always been our favourite ground, though that might have something to do with the triumphant Aussies easing off for the final Test.

Think Adelaide we do ok too. Remember winning there in 94/95 I think, and again in 10/11 (if two wins constitutes quite well!). Should have won there in 06/07 too until we shat the bed.

Brisbane and Perth weve had the worst records at over the years though. Im assuming Hobart may be a bit more favourable to seamers than some of the Aussie wickets?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11164 on: December 12, 2021, 04:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 12, 2021, 04:21:16 pm
No Perth this series of course. Don't we traditionally fare badly there too? Although that was the WACA ground and the new one may play differently.

My sense is that the SCG has always been our favourite ground, though that might have something to do with the triumphant Aussies easing off for the final Test.

Have the Aussie Tests always been in the same sequence? Lord's is traditionally early in the summer, and The Oval concluding the series, but the middle Tests have varied a lot. AFAIK it has always been Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,669
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11165 on: December 12, 2021, 04:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 12, 2021, 04:28:31 pm
Have the Aussie Tests always been in the same sequence? Lord's is traditionally early in the summer, and The Oval concluding the series, but the middle Tests have varied a lot. AFAIK it has always been Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney.

For ever and ever it seems. It's partly to allow the MCG the Boxing Day Test and the SCG the New Year's Test.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,512
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11166 on: December 12, 2021, 05:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 12, 2021, 04:28:31 pm
Have the Aussie Tests always been in the same sequence? Lord's is traditionally early in the summer, and The Oval concluding the series, but the middle Tests have varied a lot. AFAIK it has always been Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney.

As long as I can remember its always been Brisbane first, MCG Boxing Day and Sydney New year, but the Adelaide and Perth Tests have moved around depending on when the series has started. In the 90s I think we started the tour a bit later and didnt cram all the tests in in 6 weeks, so Adelaide and Perth were later in January.  It always seems to be Adelaide first out of those two though.

This time Perth was due to be the 5th Test.

Found it odd that in the 80s and 90s it always seemed to be 5 tests in Australia and 6 in England. More grounds I guess?
Logged

Offline Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,512
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11167 on: December 13, 2021, 03:27:50 pm »
Hazlewood out of the second test.

Not sure it makes much difference when Australia only really need Cummins and Lyon to skittle us anyway.
Logged

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11168 on: December 13, 2021, 03:35:18 pm »
No Pinhead can only be good news.

Now if we can just hope Craterface and Spermhead get injured too and we might have a chance.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11169 on: December 13, 2021, 03:37:18 pm »
Guessing they'll give Jhye Richardson a gig. His first class average is ludicrous and he apparently bowls 140 clicks. Another one for us to contend with.
Logged

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11170 on: December 13, 2021, 03:39:50 pm »
Jhye? Give me strength.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,464
  • JFT96.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11171 on: December 13, 2021, 03:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 13, 2021, 03:37:18 pm
Guessing they'll give Jhye Richardson a gig. His first class average is ludicrous and he apparently bowls 140 clicks. Another one for us to contend with.

And with the added bonus of not seeing him before (most of them) so you've got the that unknown factor to add in.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,675
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11172 on: December 13, 2021, 03:44:02 pm »
fuck knows what a jhye is but I'm sure it'll get stacks of wickets.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,669
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11173 on: December 14, 2021, 09:51:37 am »
Interesting name. I only know a couple of other Jhyes.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11174 on: December 14, 2021, 02:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 12, 2021, 04:25:32 pm

Im assuming Hobart may be a bit more favourable to seamers than some of the Aussie wickets?

The last time we played there it swung around everywhere and South Africa (no Steyn and no Morkel) skittled us for 86.
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11175 on: December 14, 2021, 02:52:34 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on December 14, 2021, 02:51:19 pm
The last time we played there it swung around everywhere and South Africa (no Steyn and no Morkel) skittled us for 86.

Which is great news.

As long as we dont have to bat.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,676
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11176 on: Yesterday at 08:03:48 am »
Wood out, Jimmy and Broad in.

Wood was excellent I thought but his injury record may be in mind with the MCG ahead.
Logged

Offline nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,998
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11177 on: Yesterday at 10:00:36 am »
Love that the last one will be in Hobart. 10 minute walk to the stadium from my place. Just need to win the fight for tickets.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,500
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11178 on: Yesterday at 10:03:23 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 08:03:48 am
Wood out, Jimmy and Broad in.

Wood was excellent I thought but his injury record may be in mind with the MCG ahead.

Wood was good, but if we can replace one man with 2 of our best ever seamers then it's a no brainer  :D

I think both Broad and Anderson will come in for this, but no idea who they replace without weakening an already shocking batting line up.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,669
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11179 on: Yesterday at 10:03:47 am »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Yesterday at 10:00:36 am
Love that the last one will be in Hobart. 10 minute walk to the stadium from my place. Just need to win the fight for tickets.

It's not a very big stadium I don't suppose?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,634
  • Sound
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11180 on: Yesterday at 10:11:25 am »
Mark Wood, the Naby Keita of England cricket 😄
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,500
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11181 on: Yesterday at 10:13:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:03:47 am
It's not a very big stadium I don't suppose?

20,000, so decent sized.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11182 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 am »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Yesterday at 10:00:36 am
Love that the last one will be in Hobart. 10 minute walk to the stadium from my place. Just need to win the fight for tickets.

Youve moved to Tasmania? What did you do?
Logged

Offline nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,998
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11183 on: Yesterday at 12:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:03:47 am
It's not a very big stadium I don't suppose?
15k I think. Will be a battle for a ticket.
Logged

Offline nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,998
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11184 on: Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 10:25:32 am
Youve moved to Tasmania? What did you do?
I know. Cant tell anyone Im originally one of those mainlanders. They dont take kindly to that lot.
Logged

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11185 on: Yesterday at 01:28:01 pm »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
I know. Cant tell anyone Im originally one of those mainlanders. They dont take kindly to that lot.

Surely they can just count your fingers?
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11186 on: Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm »
does the second test start tonight or tomorrow? Really enjoying hearing TMS when I wake up in the morning to hear the coverage as live ball by ball. I am on day the start of day 3 of the first test at the moment.  Daniel Norcross is my favourite so far with his back and forth with Phil Tufnell. The good thing is that if you wake up at 6am in the morning you can see two a good few hour of the second test live.
Logged

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11187 on: Yesterday at 08:02:13 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm
does the second test start tonight or tomorrow? Really enjoying hearing TMS when I wake up in the morning to hear the coverage as live ball by ball. I am on day the start of day 3 of the first test at the moment.  Daniel Norcross is my favourite so far with his back and forth with Phil Tufnell. The good thing is that if you wake up at 6am in the morning you can see two a good few hour of the second test live.

Starts 4am tomorrow. Ill probably wake up during lunch, hopefully we wont have been bowled out by then.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,676
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11188 on: Yesterday at 09:58:19 pm »
Some rumours that Broad may be the man missing out. Might need to reconsider my 3.45am alarm
Logged

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11189 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:58:19 pm
Some rumours that Broad may be the man missing out. Might need to reconsider my 3.45am alarm

As ever, were overthinking things.

I read its going to be 37 degrees and a dry pitch. So in theory you need a spinner.

Our batting is poor and if you do play Leach, then Broad and Jimmy and Robinson thats a hideously long tail. So Woakes probably has to play.

Which means you can only pick two of Robinson who looks decent, Jimmy who has to play, and Broad.

Would be better if it was the Broad of 2010 batting. But still, if we had a competent batting line up you could probably just pick your four best bowlers.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11190 on: Yesterday at 11:59:57 pm »
Fuck some early reports coming through over here that Pat Cummins could be a close contact and miss the Test
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,428
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11191 on: Today at 12:51:46 am »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
I know. Cant tell anyone Im originally one of those mainlanders. They dont take kindly to that lot.

Understandable. Good to see you still alive :wave. You'll be nervous at the toss later but after that you'll be fine.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Up
« previous next »
 