Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Worst England team ever?

Personally I think it is unfair to make comparisons. Growing up I remember proper Ashes tours with meaningful warm up games and the away team getting a chance to adjust to the conditions. Now players are expected to unpack their suitcases and be at it from ball one. Test cricket has become a farce.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Personally I think it is unfair to make comparisons. Growing up I remember proper Ashes tours with meaningful warm up games and the away team getting a chance to adjust to the conditions. Now players are expected to unpack their suitcases and be at it from ball one. Test cricket has become a farce.

Fully agree there. Used to be at least three tour matches against decent grade opposition. For our part, the Aussies could expect to play a County side in at least a three day game.

None of that these days and you wonder why batsmen are so out of nick on tour
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
first ball of the series, Harmisson bowled it and it was taken by second slip, great start and it never got any better

I think the attempt to play the first ball by Rory Burns was comparably bad. Planted his front foot around off just as the ball pitched on leg.
