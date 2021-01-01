Personally I think it is unfair to make comparisons. Growing up I remember proper Ashes tours with meaningful warm up games and the away team getting a chance to adjust to the conditions. Now players are expected to unpack their suitcases and be at it from ball one. Test cricket has become a farce.
Fully agree there. Used to be at least three tour matches against decent grade opposition. For our part, the Aussies could expect to play a County side in at least a three day game.
None of that these days and you wonder why batsmen are so out of nick on tour