My first coach when I was about 8 just told us to take a middle stump guard and I never changed. Granted I wasnt very good but still, kept it nice and simple!I do remember being bowled behind my legs by a left armer once though and being all confused by the angle.Basically...whens it my turn to open in Tests?
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I've always taken two (middle and leg), been coaching our u15s after lockdown ended in March, one young lad took a guard of off stump, he was stood on off and his bat was at least a foot outside.He wondered why he kept getting bowled around his legs! 🤷🏻♂️
Why do people bother batting side on when they're determined to get their body in the way? The whole point of having a legside is that your bat gets a free swing at the ball aimed at the stumps.
Will we see King Rory?
Bloody hell! An outbreak of competence in the England batting line up.
people like big dick nick.
Not a surprise it involves Root.The reality is weve given ourselves far too much to do and Australia will most likely win from here by good to get some overs into their legs with a quick turnaround to the next Test.
