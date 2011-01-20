« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11000 on: Today at 12:17:53 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 11:41:06 am
My first coach when I was about 8 just told us to take a middle stump guard and I never changed. Granted I wasnt very good but still, kept it nice and simple!

I do remember being bowled behind my legs by a left armer once though and being all confused by the angle.

Basically...whens it my turn to open in Tests?
I've always taken two (middle and leg), been coaching our u15s after lockdown ended in March, one young lad took a guard of off stump, he was stood on off and his bat was at least a foot outside.

He wondered why he kept getting bowled around his legs! 🤷🏻‍♂️
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11001 on: Today at 12:25:15 am
Starc out
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11002 on: Today at 12:33:50 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:17:53 am
I've always taken two (middle and leg), been coaching our u15s after lockdown ended in March, one young lad took a guard of off stump, he was stood on off and his bat was at least a foot outside.

He wondered why he kept getting bowled around his legs! 🤷🏻‍♂️

Why do people bother batting side on when they're determined to get their body in the way? The whole point of having a legside is that your bat gets a free swing at the ball aimed at the stumps.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11003 on: Today at 01:12:56 am
All out for 425
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11004 on: Today at 01:14:55 am
Will we see King Rory?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11005 on: Today at 01:17:35 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:33:50 am
Why do people bother batting side on when they're determined to get their body in the way? The whole point of having a legside is that your bat gets a free swing at the ball aimed at the stumps.
I struggle off my pads always have done so I like to open up the offside a bit, he said it helped him to get in line with the ball, told him to try taking middle instead and it stopped him getting bowled around his legs at least.

To be fair to the lad he is never going to be much of a bat but he's an excellent prospect as a seamer
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11006 on: Today at 01:18:25 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:14:55 am
Will we see King Rory?
don't think I am going to....
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11007 on: Today at 01:19:37 am
Blimey Steve Harmisson looks like he's been eating pillows
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11008 on: Today at 01:28:10 am
Pair for Burns but he refers it
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11009 on: Today at 01:28:42 am
Looks high though
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11010 on: Today at 01:29:15 am
Yep not out reprieved
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11011 on: Today at 01:34:38 am
No King Rory then. It seems only like yesterday that Virender Sehwag was recalled at great effort to be India's saviour after all their openers had failed, only to collect a king pair. That was hilarious.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11012 on: Today at 01:47:24 am
Burns' constantly showing leg stump and falling over to the off side to the full delivery. Only a matter of time you feel.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11013 on: Today at 05:47:01 am
So when should we think about declaring?  ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11014 on: Today at 06:25:44 am
Root and Malan playing exactly the right game here.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11015 on: Today at 06:49:48 am
Nice mini fight back

No more wickets please until stumps and weve had the better of the day

More to this match than meets the eye perhaps
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11016 on: Today at 07:02:55 am
nice to wake up and see a bit of resistance
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11017 on: Today at 07:11:33 am
Bloody hell!  An outbreak of competence in the England batting line up.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11018 on: Today at 07:20:47 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:11:33 am
Bloody hell!  An outbreak of competence in the England batting line up.

Not a surprise it involves Root.

The reality is weve given ourselves far too much to do and Australia will most likely win from here by good to get some overs into their legs with a quick turnaround to the next Test.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11019 on: Today at 07:28:09 am
Woke up expecting the Test to be over. This is more like it.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11020 on: Today at 07:28:35 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 07:20:47 am
Not a surprise it involves Root.

The reality is weve given ourselves far too much to do and Australia will most likely win from here by good to get some overs into their legs with a quick turnaround to the next Test.

Oh I know, theyll still somehow contrive to lose by an innings before lunch tomorrow.  But at least theyve given Australia a little bit of something to think about for next week.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11021 on: Today at 07:35:28 am
Good effort that. Hope after some rest these two can complete their centuries
