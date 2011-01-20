My first coach when I was about 8 just told us to take a middle stump guard and I never changed. Granted I wasnt very good but still, kept it nice and simple!
I do remember being bowled behind my legs by a left armer once though and being all confused by the angle.
Basically...whens it my turn to open in Tests?
I've always taken two (middle and leg), been coaching our u15s after lockdown ended in March, one young lad took a guard of off stump, he was stood on off and his bat was at least a foot outside.
He wondered why he kept getting bowled around his legs! 🤷🏻♂️