Why do people bother batting side on when they're determined to get their body in the way? The whole point of having a legside is that your bat gets a free swing at the ball aimed at the stumps.



I struggle off my pads always have done so I like to open up the offside a bit, he said it helped him to get in line with the ball, told him to try taking middle instead and it stopped him getting bowled around his legs at least.To be fair to the lad he is never going to be much of a bat but he's an excellent prospect as a seamer