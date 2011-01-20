« previous next »
Raid

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10840 on: Today at 12:03:43 am
Sets the tone for the series
Filler.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10841 on: Today at 12:04:20 am
Do they have VAR?
dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10842 on: Today at 12:04:31 am
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:03:43 am
Sets the tone for the series
Bit like that Harmison wide
Rob Dylan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10843 on: Today at 12:04:34 am
Didn't Strauss get out in the first over in 2010?
Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10844 on: Today at 12:05:59 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:04:34 am
Didn't Strauss get out in the first over in 2010?

Aggers just said 4th ball. Think he slapped one to point didnt he? Turned out already but fair to say that line up had a lot more runs behind it than this one.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10845 on: Today at 12:06:05 am
Just nipped to the bathroom. Have I missed anything?
Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10846 on: Today at 12:06:38 am
Dreadful shot. You can see middle and leg as he moved across
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10847 on: Today at 12:06:38 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:04:34 am
Didn't Strauss get out in the first over in 2010?

3rd ball, but we won that series as that was seen as a shit start for Australia, it usually happens first ball.

Weve had Slater smacking the first two balls for four, Harmison not hitting the strip and now this.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10848 on: Today at 12:09:32 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:06:38 am
3rd ball, but we won that series as that was seen as a shit start for Australia, it usually happens first ball.

Weve had Slater smacking the first two balls for four, Harmison not hitting the strip and now this.

I remember them both well, but this takes the biscuit.

Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10849 on: Today at 12:10:06 am
Shane Warne has just said Josh Hazlewood is in the form of his life.  Thats good then, I was worried for a minute there that this wasnt going to be tough enough.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10850 on: Today at 12:10:34 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:10:06 am
Shane Warne has just said Josh Hazlewood is in the form of his life.  Thats good then, I was worried for a minute there that this wasnt going to be tough enough.

 ;D

Filler.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10851 on: Today at 12:10:42 am
Has happened before apparently in 1936 and England went onto win. That'll be in their minds.
chalky52

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10852 on: Today at 12:13:31 am
Bowled around your legs from a floaty half volley  :no :no :no :no :no
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10853 on: Today at 12:18:42 am
BBC saying that is Burns's 6th duck in Test cricket this year. Can that be right? Bloody amazing if true.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10854 on: Today at 12:19:20 am
*sigh*
FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10855 on: Today at 12:20:16 am
Fuck off, time for bed ;D
Djimigotamedal

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10856 on: Today at 12:20:44 am
Joe Root may as well be an opener.
Raid

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10857 on: Today at 12:20:45 am
Joe Root in after 19 minutes
Filler.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10858 on: Today at 12:22:38 am
386 n.o from Stokes later.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10859 on: Today at 12:22:50 am
Off to sleep shortly, expect Australia to be batting when I wake up in 6 hours...
Filler.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10860 on: Today at 12:23:12 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:20:16 am
Fuck off, time for bed ;D

Thought you'd be asleep!
JerseyKloppite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10861 on: Today at 12:24:01 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm
All this negativity is lost on me Im afraid.

I hope it makes sense now ;D
Filler.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10862 on: Today at 12:24:22 am
Ah... TMS by the pillow... listening to worlds crumble alone in bed.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10863 on: Today at 12:24:35 am
Our lads have obviously heard The Ashes are on the telly, and they want to get back in the dressing room to watch it.
Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10864 on: Today at 12:25:28 am
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:22:38 am
386 n.o from Stokes later.

Thats the spirit🤗

On a serious note, its great to hear one of very few genuinely great gentlemen of Aussie cricket - Adam Gilchrist - on comms. A walker in an age when that was unthinkable.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10865 on: Today at 12:26:03 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:22:50 am
Off to sleep shortly, expect Australia to be batting when I wake up in 6 hours...

Theyll probably be batting before you nod off.
chalky52

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10866 on: Today at 12:26:55 am
If Root doesn't score we will be rolled out sub 150. Worst England Test batting team in my lifetime and there is some competition for that.
dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10867 on: Today at 12:27:58 am
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:24:22 am
Ah... TMS by the pillow... listening to worlds crumble alone in bed.
Yes. But I do miss Blowers
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10868 on: Today at 12:32:02 am
Sweet fucking Jesus.

Thats it. Enough for me. Night chaps.

England won the toss and elected to lose the match in the first 6 overs.
Filler.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10869 on: Today at 12:32:07 am
Quote from: chalky52 on Today at 12:26:55 am
If Root doesn't score we will be rolled out sub 150. Worst England Test batting team in my lifetime and there is some competition for that.

150? I like this! I haven't watched much cricket past 2005 so can't comment but i'd give this debate a good go.
Pradan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10870 on: Today at 12:33:18 am
Quote from: chalky52 on Today at 12:26:55 am
If Root doesn't score we will be rolled out sub 150. Worst England Test batting team in my lifetime and there is some competition for that.

Take out 100 runs from that
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10871 on: Today at 12:33:20 am
Quote from: chalky52 on Today at 12:26:55 am
If Root doesn't score we will be rolled out sub 150. Worst England Test batting team in my lifetime and there is some competition for that.

The 90s lot only had Thorpe averaging 40, but they were playing against some GOAT bowlers. Gough and Caddick would have a field day against this lot.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10872 on: Today at 12:33:52 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:26:03 am
Theyll probably be batting before you nod off.

Just about.
Statto Red

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10873 on: Today at 12:34:16 am
Quote from: chalky52 on Today at 12:26:55 am
If Root doesn't score we will be rolled out sub 150. Worst England Test batting team in my lifetime and there is some competition for that.

Root has gone, kiss goodbye to 150 :no
Rob Dylan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10874 on: Today at 12:34:52 am
Great decision to bat first.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10875 on: Today at 12:35:05 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:34:16 am
Root has gone, kiss goodbye to 150 :no

50 is looking a push.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10876 on: Today at 12:35:39 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:34:16 am
Root has gone, kiss goodbye to 150 :no

Id snap your hand off for 50 right now.
Filler.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10877 on: Today at 12:35:40 am
11-3. After winning the toss. Not great. In comes Stokes. 386
