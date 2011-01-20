« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Cummins appointed captain, with Smith as vice captain.

So basically Cummins will toss the coin and talk to the media, and Smith will pick the team, do the field placings, bowling changes and the rest.  Smith was practically setting the field in 2019 when Tim Paine had his back to him, no chance Cummins is going to be doing field placings whilst grazing down at fine leg, or thinking a few overs ahead whilst trying to knock Joe Root's block off. I doubt they'll even pretend otherwise during the match.
Sounds like a good plan.
Cummins appointed captain, with Smith as vice captain.
Cummins appointed captain, with Smith as vice captain.

So basically Cummins will toss the coin and talk to the media, and Smith will pick the team, do the field placings, bowling changes and the rest.  Smith was practically setting the field in 2019 when Tim Paine had his back to him, no chance Cummins is going to be doing field placings whilst grazing down at fine leg, or thinking a few overs ahead whilst trying to knock Joe Root's block off. I doubt they'll even pretend otherwise during the match.

Wasnt Smith banned from any future  leadership role by CA after misleading astray a younger player  in the sandpapergate cheating scandal?
Quote from: 12C on November 26, 2021, 04:15:54 pm
Wasnt Smith banned from any future  leadership role by CA after misleading astray a younger player  in the sandpapergate cheating scandal?

Smith won't be doing anything leadership-related. Cummins will lead the team, set the example, and doing all the leadership work. Smith will just be filling in the bookish details, such as making field and bowling changes, deciding who plays and who doesn't, etc.
England will be going into this massively undercooked.  Their first warm up game was washed out but for 20 odd overs and now the first day of their 2nd warm up match has also been washed out.

It'll probably be 35 degrees and a rock hard road of a pitch when they get to the Gabba in a weeks time.
Quote from: Kekule on November 30, 2021, 09:30:53 am
England will be going into this massively undercooked.  Their first warm up game was washed out but for 20 odd overs and now the first day of their 2nd warm up match has also been washed out.

It'll probably be 35 degrees and a rock hard road of a pitch when they get to the Gabba in a weeks time.

Hopefully the bad weather last another week or two and we get out of Brisbane at 0-0 for a change!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 30, 2021, 09:41:36 am
Hopefully the bad weather last another week or two and we get out of Brisbane at 0-0 for a change!

Rumblings that they might not play the 5th Test in Perth due to the 14 day quarantine requirement.  Getting rained off in Brisbane and not having play in Perth would almost constitute a win on this tour.

They might play the 5th Test as a Day-Nighter in Melbourne.  The England bowlers might stand half a chance if thats the case.
yeah the series might only end 3-0
Things are going smoothly ahead of this anyway.
So its starts this week. Midnight Wednesday night/Thursday morning isnt it?

Feels the most low key build up to an Ashes series in a while. Overshadowed by off field controversy for both sides and very little warm up action to comment on. Chuck in coverage being on BT Sport so therefore very little discussion on Sky and youd be hard pressed to know it was about to start.

By about 3am well probably wish it hadnt!
It's tomorrow night. Tuesday Night/Wednesday morning for us.

Jimmy seemed to think the first test would be rained off completely on the last Tailenders podcast.

Aggers has done a good build up podcast series on the TMS feed if anyone wants some extra for it.
Perth test cancelled due to COVID, new venue to be announced for the 5th test
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:21:48 pm
It's tomorrow night. Tuesday Night/Wednesday morning for us.

Jimmy seemed to think the first test would be rained off completely on the last Tailenders podcast.

Aggers has done a good build up podcast series on the TMS feed if anyone wants some extra for it.

How do I always get confused by that!

Even better/worse then if we only have to wait til latte tomorrow night.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:10:01 pm
How do I always get confused by that!

Even better/worse then if we only have to wait til latte tomorrow night.
I'm certain that everyone will need to be caffeinated if they're staying up for this all right.
it's a cappuccino from me.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:41:59 pm
I'm certain that everyone will need to be caffeinated if they're staying up for this all right.

Sorry, just trying to get in early with the reverse mochas.
Sorry, just trying to get in early with the reverse mochas.
Sorry, just trying to get in early with the reverse mochas.
Australia will be hoping to put up a robusta defence of the urn.
Australia will be hoping to put up a robusta defence of the urn.
Australia will be hoping to put up a robusta defence of the urn.


Don't think England will be good enough to excelsa
Don't think England will be good enough to excelsa

Don't think England will be good enough to excelsa
Think the bowling attack is gonna costa lot of runs.
Just hope the Aussie team have a good barista for when theyre inevitably caught cheating or sending dick pics again.
Full story on Perth, their moronic Premier has instituted the strictest borders in the world, locking out just about everyone. I live in Queensland and am flying to see family in Perth for Christmas - third time lucky having had to cancel two previous attempts to visit due to last minute changes (not willing to quarantine for a week when I only go for 5 days!). Unfortunately there is a large anti-vax movement in Western Australia which is holding back their border re-opening plans (and the plans change regularly - the latest suggestion from the Chief Med of WA is not to open until 90% fully vaccinated over the age of 5!!)
The plan for another East Coast test is better anyway, most of us are vaccinated and the crowds will be full and boisterous!
Jimmy not playing the first test then. Makes sense easing his workload, but youve got to go full strength first game, surely?
Quote from: Perth Red on Today at 02:13:22 am
Full story on Perth, their moronic Premier has instituted the strictest borders in the world, locking out just about everyone. I live in Queensland and am flying to see family in Perth for Christmas - third time lucky having had to cancel two previous attempts to visit due to last minute changes (not willing to quarantine for a week when I only go for 5 days!). Unfortunately there is a large anti-vax movement in Western Australia which is holding back their border re-opening plans (and the plans change regularly - the latest suggestion from the Chief Med of WA is not to open until 90% fully vaccinated over the age of 5!!)
The plan for another East Coast test is better anyway, most of us are vaccinated and the crowds will be full and boisterous!

Only just clocked that no travelling fans will be allowed. Will any ex pats out there get to go or will it be wall to wall larrikins?
