Cummins appointed captain, with Smith as vice captain.
So basically Cummins will toss the coin and talk to the media, and Smith will pick the team, do the field placings, bowling changes and the rest. Smith was practically setting the field in 2019 when Tim Paine had his back to him, no chance Cummins is going to be doing field placings whilst grazing down at fine leg, or thinking a few overs ahead whilst trying to knock Joe Root's block off. I doubt they'll even pretend otherwise during the match.