Full story on Perth, their moronic Premier has instituted the strictest borders in the world, locking out just about everyone. I live in Queensland and am flying to see family in Perth for Christmas - third time lucky having had to cancel two previous attempts to visit due to last minute changes (not willing to quarantine for a week when I only go for 5 days!). Unfortunately there is a large anti-vax movement in Western Australia which is holding back their border re-opening plans (and the plans change regularly - the latest suggestion from the Chief Med of WA is not to open until 90% fully vaccinated over the age of 5!!)

The plan for another East Coast test is better anyway, most of us are vaccinated and the crowds will be full and boisterous!