So it turns out that, many moons ago, I used to play cricket with Ollie Robinson's Dad. I knew he had a lad called Oliver/Ollie and that the chap who plays Test Cricket for England was born in that area around the same time I was down there, but I assumed they weren't the same. "Oliver" and "Robinson" being fairly common names and all that.So young Ollie may well have been on the boundary as a wee boy whilst I was doing my thing in the middle. I like to think I've played my part in English cricket and influencing an international Test player...(to be honest, his Dad was a bit of a game hogger type. Captain, Bat 3 or 4, opening or first change bowler and field at slip or the covers, that sort of thing, we didn't get on particularly. I was young and he had me batting 10-11, grazing in the outfield and bowling the odd couple of overs every other week, so I moved to a different club. I think he even called me a "fucking prick" when I came out to bat against them a couple of years later.