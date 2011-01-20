« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 204174 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 12:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:16:13 pm
Is he a certain pick? That's a hard team to get into. I'm guessing you're dropping Malan for him?

Hes a stone cold cert. Handy bowler and devastating biffer.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,196
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 12:20:47 pm »
Over who though? It may not be as nailed on as you think.

There's several certs - Morgan, Buttler, Roy, Bairstow, Rashid, Wood, Jordan but I wouldnt necessarily say Livingstone is one of them. The only person I can see him coming in ahead of is Malan.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 12:26:54 pm »
Morgan shouldnt be a cert but hes captain, so obviously is. Livingston ahead of Malan on UAE decks for sure.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,924
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10563 on: Yesterday at 12:30:52 pm »
after the year he's had livingstone has to get in the side.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,196
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10564 on: Yesterday at 12:33:33 pm »
But the Malan is still the number 1 ranked T20 batsman, surely he should be playing?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,978
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10565 on: Yesterday at 12:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:20:47 pm
Over who though? It may not be as nailed on as you think.

There's several certs - Morgan, Buttler, Roy, Bairstow, Rashid, Wood, Jordan but I wouldnt necessarily say Livingstone is one of them. The only person I can see him coming in ahead of is Malan.

He would end being like Ashwin if he wasn't played, the camera panning to him every chance and commentators questioning. He needs to play in the form he is in, he could add 30+ in no time at all.

Malan and Ali are the 2 spots I'd say. Malan hasn't been doing it especially against spin, and Ali is hit and miss but also one of the more senior heads. Would also depend on how many Pace bowlers they go with or if they trust Livingstone to have an over or two of spin regularly.

What would be the first choice bowling attack?

Woakes, Wood, Rashid, Jordan, then you need a few overs from elsewhere. Curran or Willey would make the batting deeper.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,196
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10566 on: Yesterday at 12:39:18 pm »
It's not an easy side to break into is my point, this isn't the test side thankfully ;D there's a shit load of depth to the white ball teams.

I imagine Curran would play. Left armer, able to bowl lots of variations, he's a decent white ball player.

Playing Livingstone and not Moeen would mean we've got two peg spinners right? Moeen is our off spin option there so I see him playing. It's a difficult one but that's because the options in this format are so good. It's not a bad thing.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,512
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10567 on: Yesterday at 02:50:37 pm »
So it turns out that, many moons ago, I used to play cricket with Ollie Robinson's Dad.  I knew he had a lad called Oliver/Ollie and that the chap who plays Test Cricket for England was born in that area around the same time I was down there, but I assumed they weren't the same.  "Oliver" and "Robinson" being fairly common names and all that.

So young Ollie may well have been on the boundary as a wee boy whilst I was doing my thing in the middle.  I like to think I've played my part in English cricket and influencing an international Test player...

(to be honest, his Dad was a bit of a game hogger type. Captain, Bat 3 or 4, opening or first change bowler and field at slip or the covers, that sort of thing, we didn't get on particularly.  I was young and he had me batting 10-11, grazing in the outfield and bowling the odd couple of overs every other week, so I moved to a different club.  I think he even called me a "fucking prick" when I came out to bat against them a couple of years later.  ;D)
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10568 on: Yesterday at 02:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:18:06 pm
Hes a stone cold cert. Handy bowler and devastating biffer.

As someone who has seen him lose a close game in a single over with his bowling for Lancs Im not sure how handy he actually is! He may not have been analysed too much yet by other countries but I wouldnt fancy him bowling too many overs.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10569 on: Yesterday at 03:01:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:53:13 pm
As someone who has seen him lose a close game in a single over with his bowling for Lancs Im not sure how handy he actually is! He may not have been analysed too much yet by other countries but I wouldnt fancy him bowling too many overs.

A bit like Ronnie Irani, another former Lancs all rounder? An extremely confident biffer with the bat, bowls some overs so on paper you reckon he'd be useful for England. Then you actually see him bowling, and you think, I don't want to see much of that.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,978
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10570 on: Yesterday at 03:08:48 pm »
He's definitely not one to do 3/4 overs, but one over would be fine if needed. Not someone to rely on with the ball.

Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 02:50:37 pm
So it turns out that, many moons ago, I used to play cricket with Ollie Robinson's Dad.  I knew he had a lad called Oliver/Ollie and that the chap who plays Test Cricket for England was born in that area around the same time I was down there, but I assumed they weren't the same.  "Oliver" and "Robinson" being fairly common names and all that.

So young Ollie may well have been on the boundary as a wee boy whilst I was doing my thing in the middle.  I like to think I've played my part in English cricket and influencing an international Test player...

(to be honest, his Dad was a bit of a game hogger type. Captain, Bat 3 or 4, opening or first change bowler and field at slip or the covers, that sort of thing, we didn't get on particularly.  I was young and he had me batting 10-11, grazing in the outfield and bowling the odd couple of overs every other week, so I moved to a different club.  I think he even called me a "fucking prick" when I came out to bat against them a couple of years later.  ;D)

Did he learn his learn how to handle his social media accounts from you?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,512
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10571 on: Yesterday at 03:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:08:48 pm

Did he learn his learn how to handle his social media accounts from you?

Social media? Hah! We were still using a rotary style phone in our house.  If we finished early or it was raining I had to walk out of the ground and half a mile down the lane to get to the pay phone and ring three times. Our code for "I need a lift home".
Logged

Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • Reina es el rey (de Roma)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10572 on: Yesterday at 04:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:33:33 pm
But the Malan is still the number 1 ranked T20 batsman, surely he should be playing?

Despite the rankings, I'd say we have to pick Livingstone over Malan on form - Malan only has 3 30+ scores from 11 innings this year, whereas Livingstone's arguably the most in-form white ball batter in the world at the moment.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10573 on: Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm »
Whats quite funny is Notts have no players in the squad and theyve been the best white ball side in the country for ages. Guess thats our secret, aside from Hales we have good players but not outstanding ones that will get nicked for international duty.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,924
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10574 on: Yesterday at 07:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm
Whats quite funny is Notts have no players in the squad and theyve been the best white ball side in the country for ages. Guess thats our secret, aside from Hales we have good players but not outstanding ones that will get nicked for international duty.

see glos 20 years ago or whatever.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10575 on: Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10576 on: Yesterday at 08:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm
Whats quite funny is Notts have no players in the squad and theyve been the best white ball side in the country for ages. Guess thats our secret, aside from Hales we have good players but not outstanding ones that will get nicked for international duty.

Do you still have the likes of Gurney and Ball? Because they were shite. :D And that other one who looks like Shrek.

Theres obviously Hakes but who else scores the runs?
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,512
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10577 on: Yesterday at 08:41:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm
Oof, Im going to be sick.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1435898429452992514

 ::)

Kohlis not even the best batsman in the current series, let alone the best batsmen in the world.  Certainly nowhere near the greatest of all time, hes not even in that conversation.

But then thats that lot all over isnt it?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10578 on: Today at 03:14:04 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:01:08 pm
Do you still have the likes of Gurney and Ball? Because they were shite. :D And that other one who looks like Shrek.

Theres obviously Hakes but who else scores the runs?

Can be a different guy every game. Loads of all rounders in the team, so aside from Hales theres Clarke, Duckett, Samit, Moores and Mullaney. Been captained well by Dan Christian, the chunky Aussie biffer. Ball, Gurney and Fletcher make up the bowling most games. Weve got a promising young left all rounder called Patterson-White that might be able to do something in the future.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,196
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10579 on: Today at 07:57:41 am »
Dines Khartik saying no play today due to covid concerns
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10580 on: Today at 07:59:52 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:57:41 am
Dines Khartik saying no play today due to covid concerns

Is the forecast good today or something? Will they delay it a day or will we just call it 2-2?
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,094
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10581 on: Today at 08:14:14 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:59:52 am
Is the forecast good today or something? Will they delay it a day or will we just call it 2-2?

Forecast isn't particularly good for the next 5 days. Gonna be a stop start test match.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,094
Re: England’s Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10582 on: Today at 08:14:34 am »
https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/eng-vs-ind-5th-test-start-of-manchester-test-set-to-be-pushed-back-1277173

The fifth and final Test between England and India will not begin on Friday as scheduled, and a final decision on whether and when the match will begin is awaited. The development comes on the back of intense discussions between the BCCI and the ECB after India's assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar returned a positive Covid-19 test on Thursday.

ESPNcricinfo understands more than one India player had expressed concerns about taking the field in talks between the BCCI and the team management over the last two days. The entire India squad returned negative RT-PCR tests on Thursday, but results of a fresh round of testing are expected on Friday morning.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10583 on: Today at 08:23:20 am »
So are we just supposed to work today then? Pricks.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,978
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10584 on: Today at 08:31:39 am »
Can see this not happening. India will be aware of the IPL coming up, and not want half their national team players out with COVID.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,833
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10585 on: Today at 08:35:11 am »
Off isnt it?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,196
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10586 on: Today at 08:38:01 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:31:39 am
Can see this not happening. India will be aware of the IPL coming up, and not want half their national team players out with COVID.

Then they should forfeit the match
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,833
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10587 on: Today at 08:38:29 am »
Sky saying its off. Absolute joke.
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10588 on: Today at 08:38:31 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:35:11 am
Off isnt it?

Disgraceful by India. Hope the ECB sues them.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,094
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10589 on: Today at 08:38:55 am »
Fucking great.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,833
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10590 on: Today at 08:40:13 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:38:01 am
Then they should forfeit the match
England should definitely be awarded the win.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,978
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10591 on: Today at 08:40:44 am »
Might just go and sit in Manchester singing Jimmy Anderson songs on Monday anyway.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,196
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10592 on: Today at 08:42:07 am »
Why can't they do what England did for the ODIs and just call up a random squad of Indian cricketers from the county championship?

If they were 2-1 down however...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Up
« previous next »
 