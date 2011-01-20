Well Ive been enthralled, entertained and throughout, enjoyed five terrific days of see-saw test match cricket.
England are at their best, a competitive outfit, as has been proven at times in this absorbing series. We can all see the issues we have - the lack of really top class openers (and that will continue unfortunately) and the brittleness of the middle order. This match too, the slip catching was very poor. Nonetheless, the final match is not, weather permitting, a foregone conclusion. Thats partly the nature of test cricket, but also a commentary on how unpredictable England, despite everything, are.
But if Old Trafford is as good as this test, bring it on.