They will let the cricketers in but not their families, the players aren't happy about that. My gut says that the series will go ahead but not all of the England frontline players will go



It isn't just about the families, and if some of England's front line players don't go what's the point in even touring? A full strength England side is going to get battered, what's the point in an under strength one going?South Australia also has some batshit crazy rules that you have to quarantine for 14 days after travelling from another state, or at least they did have that around the end of the Olympics, there's currently restrictions travelling from Victoria to NSW and Sydney in particular, NSW residents are being told not to travel to the Greater Sydney area right now, only limited groups of people are being allowed to travel into Queensland from NSW and Victoria so if England fly in Sydney they're fucked for that test too. There are far, far too many travel restrictions within Australia itself at the moment and whilst Australian nationals aren't able to freely travel their own country I can't see them allowing a full foreign cricket squad to do so.Then you have crowd restrictions. The NRL are considering holding their grand final in NZ because of the lack of or reduced Aussie crowds and I'm sure there will be restrictions for individual states depending on what their numbers are.Australia did really well at the start of this but their vaccination programme has been absolutely horrendous, they're hugely vulnerable to the delta variant, most states seem to have admitted that they can't get zero covid anymore and looking at things right now the best thing to do would be to suspend the Ashes for a year.