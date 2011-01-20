« previous next »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10520 on: September 6, 2021, 05:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September  6, 2021, 05:01:17 pm
I'm putting money on the Ashes not happening this winter

What's the reason going to be? Australia not letting us in, or the cricketers going on strike over yet another lengthy bubble?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10521 on: September 6, 2021, 05:12:34 pm »
not really sure where England go from here, they appeared to have turned it round massively in the last test and started off this one in a similar vein.  Still not convinced about Burns, although Hameed does look like he could be the test opener that England have been looking for.  I doubt we'll see many changes for Friday, if any.

I am not convinced that Root is the captain that is needed, he's OK when things are going well but doesn't seem to know what to do when India get a partnership going.  India from 8 down were supposed to be the weak link that England would roll over, in the two test matches India have won though it is their lower order that have won them both, helped by some poor England bowling. The one positive to come out of the series is Joe Root's batting, at least the captaincy doesn't appear to be affecting him any longer.

Whilst I don't think Root is a good captain, I don't follow the county scene close enough to suggest an alternative, they will definitely stick with Root though, probably for as long as he wants it
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10522 on: September 6, 2021, 05:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on September  6, 2021, 05:04:42 pm
What's the reason going to be? Australia not letting us in, or the cricketers going on strike over yet another lengthy bubble?
They will let the cricketers in but not their families, the players aren't happy about that.  My gut says that the series will go ahead but not all of the England frontline players will go
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10523 on: September 6, 2021, 05:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September  6, 2021, 05:12:34 pm
not really sure where England go from here, they appeared to have turned it round massively in the last test and started off this one in a similar vein.  Still not convinced about Burns, although Hameed does look like he could be the test opener that England have been looking for.  I doubt we'll see many changes for Friday, if any.

I am not convinced that Root is the captain that is needed, he's OK when things are going well but doesn't seem to know what to do when India get a partnership going.  India from 8 down were supposed to be the weak link that England would roll over, in the two test matches India have won though it is their lower order that have won them both, helped by some poor England bowling. The one positive to come out of the series is Joe Root's batting, at least the captaincy doesn't appear to be affecting him any longer.

Whilst I don't think Root is a good captain, I don't follow the county scene close enough to suggest an alternative, they will definitely stick with Root though, probably for as long as he wants it

One of Roots biggest issues is he tries to do the normal captaincy thing of assessing conditions when deciding what he should do at a toss rather than look around the dressing room and realise hes surrounded by idiots.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10524 on: September 6, 2021, 05:38:37 pm »
Well Ive been enthralled, entertained and throughout, enjoyed five terrific days of see-saw test match cricket.

England are at their best, a competitive outfit, as has been proven at times in this absorbing series. We can all see the issues we have - the lack of really top class openers (and that will continue unfortunately) and the brittleness of the middle order. This match too, the slip catching was very poor. Nonetheless, the final match is not, weather permitting, a foregone conclusion. Thats partly the nature of test cricket, but also a commentary on how unpredictable England, despite everything, are.

But if Old Trafford is as good as this test, bring it on.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10525 on: September 6, 2021, 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September  6, 2021, 05:14:31 pm
They will let the cricketers in but not their families, the players aren't happy about that.  My gut says that the series will go ahead but not all of the England frontline players will go

It isn't just about the families, and if some of England's front line players don't go what's the point in even touring? A full strength England side is going to get battered, what's the point in an under strength one going?

South Australia also has some batshit crazy rules that you have to quarantine for 14 days after travelling from another state, or at least they did have that around the end of the Olympics, there's currently restrictions travelling from Victoria to NSW and Sydney in particular, NSW residents are being told not to travel to the Greater Sydney area right now, only limited groups of people are being allowed to travel into Queensland from NSW and Victoria so if England fly in Sydney they're fucked for that test too. There are far, far too many travel restrictions within Australia itself at the moment and whilst Australian nationals aren't able to freely travel their own country I can't see them allowing a full foreign cricket squad to do so.

Then you have crowd restrictions. The NRL are considering holding their grand final in NZ because of the lack of or reduced Aussie crowds and I'm sure there will be restrictions for individual states depending on what their numbers are.

Australia did really well at the start of this but their vaccination programme has been absolutely horrendous, they're hugely vulnerable to the delta variant, most states seem to have admitted that they can't get zero covid anymore and looking at things right now the best thing to do would be to suspend the Ashes for a year.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10526 on: September 6, 2021, 07:36:03 pm »
I think the afl grand final is being held in Perth instead of Melbourne isn't it? I wonder if they would ever do something mad like having just 3 tests in 2 venues or something.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10527 on: September 6, 2021, 07:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on September  6, 2021, 07:36:03 pm
I think the afl grand final is being held in Perth instead of Melbourne isn't it? I wonder if they would ever do something mad like having just 3 tests in 2 venues or something.

Yep, due to Victoria's Covid lockdown. Australia aren't in a good place right now with the virus. I don't think they'd do that, it wouldn't be an Ashes series for me then. Five tests with full houses really is the only option in my opinion.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10528 on: September 6, 2021, 08:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September  6, 2021, 07:55:28 pm
Yep, due to Victoria's Covid lockdown. Australia aren't in a good place right now with the virus. I don't think they'd do that, it wouldn't be an Ashes series for me then. Five tests with full houses really is the only option in my opinion.

I agree with you here Welsh.

I wouldnt like to bet if on or off though I have heard some pundits saying "single" lads would go etc but im not sure if I was 22-24 id be keen on flying all that way to play and then sit in a hotel room for 3 months !
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10529 on: Yesterday at 12:31:01 pm »
In a shock to absolutely no one Jos Buttler is recalled to the squad...

Oh and Jack Leach will be bringing the drinks on
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10530 on: Yesterday at 12:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:31:01 pm
In a shock to absolutely no one Jos Buttler is recalled to the squad...

Oh and Jack Leach will be bringing the drinks on

It was nice for him to not be blamed for any of Englands dodgy reviews in this Test but Im not sure normal service will resume next week. :D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10531 on: Yesterday at 01:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:31:01 pm
In a shock to absolutely no one Jos Buttler is recalled to the squad...

Oh and Jack Leach will be bringing the drinks on

Its not a surprise but how does he get in the side ?

Only way is if we drop a bowler as I doubt Pope will be axed.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10532 on: Yesterday at 02:03:08 pm »
They'll probably drop Malan or something to squeeze him in
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10533 on: Yesterday at 02:05:53 pm »
the cupboards don't exactly seem stocked.

I noticed that the next debutant will be number 700 as well.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10534 on: Yesterday at 02:08:16 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:05:53 pm
the cupboards don't exactly seem stocked.

I noticed that the next debutant will be number 700 as well.

Can any stat to tell us who 100, through to 600 were? Anyone notable?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10535 on: Yesterday at 02:09:50 pm »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10536 on: Yesterday at 02:24:15 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:08:16 pm
Can any stat to tell us who 100, through to 600 were? Anyone notable?
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:09:50 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_England_Test_cricketers
Michael Vaughan at #600 just after Gavin Hamilton @599. Almost 6000 test runs between the both of them.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10537 on: Yesterday at 02:29:33 pm »
605 to 621 is quite funny. 13 players who played single figures and jimmy in the middle having played 166.


there are a lot of players who only played single figures though. a lot of shit chucked at a lot of walls.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10538 on: Yesterday at 02:31:56 pm »
Ahhh those pre-600s take me back to Brian Lara Cricket on the Playstation. Alan Mullally was always good for a wicket....on the Playstation.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10539 on: Yesterday at 03:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:24:15 pm
Michael Vaughan at #600 just after Gavin Hamilton @599. Almost 6000 test runs between the both of them.

the Michael Vaughan V600 bat a had now makes sense.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10540 on: Yesterday at 03:34:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:09:50 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_England_Test_cricketers
That list is quite scary when you look at the batting averages.

Only Root is the only debutant to average over 40 in the last 11 years (Root 9 years ago). In the decade before that, there were 10 debutants who went on to average over 40.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10541 on: Yesterday at 08:00:14 pm »
From a selfish point of view I wouldnt mind seeing the Ashes put back as I did have plans to go, before Covid struck.

I would guess that its more likely that England will go but missing a few players (Buttler already indicated hes not up for it) as opposed to the series being cancelled. They did reach a compromise with India in regards to families when India toured there last year but appears to be a different position with Covid now.

Well lose 4-0 or 5-0 regardless of whos playing anyway so it doesnt really matter at the end of the day.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10542 on: Yesterday at 08:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:34:42 pm
That list is quite scary when you look at the batting averages.

Only Root is the only debutant to average over 40 in the last 11 years (Root 9 years ago). In the decade before that, there were 10 debutants who went on to average over 40.

And unlike the sub-40 crew of the 90s, the bowling attacks of today aren't anywhere near as fearsome as those faced by the earlier bunch. The great batsmen of the 90s-10s would love to face today's bowlers on today's pitches. Imagine Tendulkar against the current bowlers instead of McGrath et al.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10543 on: Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm »
Yeah, for sure but there are still some young fellas that can get to those heights. Rabada and Afridi have got the magic and averages.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10544 on: Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm »
I doubt it'll be a consideration, but I'm sure the aussie venues and cities would prefer to get the usual tourism money and england tour brings in as well.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10545 on: Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm »
Forecast for Friday doesn't look good. Oh Manchester.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10546 on: Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
Forecast for Friday doesn't look good. Oh Manchester.

Has Root won the toss and bowled first?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10547 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm
Has Root won the toss and bowled first?

You're never going to stop are you? :D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10548 on: Yesterday at 10:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm
Has Root won the toss and bowled first?

Probably and then will say we will learn from it !

Our best chance of winning is by bowling last even if the total to win is only 170 if we bat last last unless we chase under 150 I always think we could lose this.

Sky bringing up stats that he is the most successful England captain but the vast majority of his wins are against fodder and is stats padding.

It needs looking at after The Ashes as he clearly isnt a captain.

Silverwood needs to go as well he just hasnt got it and doesnt seem arsed if we win or lose bit like Bayliss.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10549 on: Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 08:00:14 pm
From a selfish point of view I wouldnt mind seeing the Ashes put back as I did have plans to go, before Covid struck.

I would guess that its more likely that England will go but missing a few players (Buttler already indicated hes not up for it) as opposed to the series being cancelled. They did reach a compromise with India in regards to families when India toured there last year but appears to be a different position with Covid now.

Well lose 4-0 or 5-0 regardless of whos playing anyway so it doesnt really matter at the end of the day.

Reading the tea leaves a bit here but if the country get to 80% double dose vaccination by November, there is a chance that the series goes ahead.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10550 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:10:23 pm
And unlike the sub-40 crew of the 90s, the bowling attacks of today aren't anywhere near as fearsome as those faced by the earlier bunch. The great batsmen of the 90s-10s would love to face today's bowlers on today's pitches. Imagine Tendulkar against the current bowlers instead of McGrath et al.

Reviews have changed the game so much though especially against the spinners.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10551 on: Today at 02:02:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
Reviews have changed the game so much though especially against the spinners.

Odd that Atherton and Hussain are united in their dismissal of the current trend of batting with the pads entirely obscuring the stumps, thus necessitating playing around the pads. Comparing this with the batting technique of their day, where the pads were kept more to the legside, allowing the bat a freer swing at the ball.
