Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:00:27 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:55:59 pm
Yes, the chance of a draw does recede. India favourites, but still not by much.

"All on Joe" says Mrs Yorky. She ain't wrong.

Its all grit, guts and bottle now.

Id love to have a nuggety Paul Collingwood type out there with Joe Root right now. You feel a fit and healthy Ben Stokes would be like a pig in shit in this sort of situation.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:01:37 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:00:27 pm
Its all grit, guts and bottle now.

Id love to have a nuggety Paul Collingwood type out there with Joe Root right now. You feel a fit and healthy Ben Stokes would be like a pig in shit in this sort of situation.

So what youre saying is we need a ginge or two. Phew.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:04:40 pm
Will be done by tea.  All out for under 200.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:04:54 pm
Bleurghhhhhhhhhhhh
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:05:00 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:00:07 pm
These two will see England home easily.
Good shout  :)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:05:13 pm
Yeah I think we're done for here.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:05:24 pm
That's that then
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:06:01 pm
Missed a straight one but great ball
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:06:27 pm
Impressive mockers from Athers 🙄
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:06:43 pm
This is looking like just waiting for the inevitable now
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:06:58 pm
Not sure how hes managed to miss that, didnt look like it did anything
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:08:22 pm
Last time England had a 4th innings century opening partnership, they were bowled out for 164.  On target for that.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:08:38 pm
I mean Bairstow isnt going to last long, is he?  Bowl it at the stumps and hell stick his pad in the way of one, review it and then trudge off back to the pavilion.

Hes a ginge, Nick, but not the ginge we need.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:09:13 pm
That crowd sounds annoying.

#notaracist
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:10:30 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:09:13 pm
That crowd sounds annoying.

#notaracist

Watching India in England is on my bucket list. The diaspora there turn up in full song each match.

Root is surely out? Surely?

Edit: Pitching outside leg so review lost :lmao
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:11:16 pm
Thats plumb.

apart from the bit where it pitched outside leg.  :-X
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:11:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:55:59 pm
Yes, the chance of a draw does recede. India favourites, but still not by much.

"All on Joe" says Mrs Yorky. She ain't wrong.

Root is an ordinary 4th innings batsmen. Averages about 34 with 0 centuries from 34 innings.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:11:53 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:11:16 pm
Thats plumb.
Haha brilliant decision :)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:12:11 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:10:30 pm
Watching India in England is on my bucket list. The diaspora there turn up in full song each match.

Its like when they used to televise the odd England schoolboys football matches. Something disconcerting about that many high pitched voices in unison. Maybe its just Pant.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:12:23 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:11:53 pm
Haha brilliant decision :)

Ive had some shockers this test!!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:13:00 pm
Closer than I thought. Looked like it pitched a mile outside leg in real time
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:14:21 pm
Oh dear. Now that was a beauty
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:14:28 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:08:38 pm
I mean Bairstow isnt going to last long, is he?  Bowl it at the stumps and hell stick his pad in the way of one, review it and then trudge off back to the pavilion.

Hes a ginge, Nick, but not the ginge we need.

Or just miss it entirely.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:14:35 pm
What a ball from Bumrah!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:15:12 pm
Start the car
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:15:38 pm
Fuck me - falling apart here
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:16:13 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:08:38 pm
I mean Bairstow isnt going to last long, is he?  Bowl it at the stumps and hell stick his pad in the way of one, review it and then trudge off back to the pavilion.

Hes a ginge, Nick, but not the ginge we need.

Got it mostly right
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:16:19 pm
Looking forward to Moeen's 31 from 27-balls cameo now.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:16:26 pm
Root needs to farm the strike for 5 hours here.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:17:37 pm
Any rain kicking about?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:18:22 pm
I'll give it 60mins
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:18:28 pm
Bad light hopefully
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:18:30 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Any rain kicking about?

Not till Thursday

Bumrah with a great spell here.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:18:34 pm
As with the nzers a few months ago, they're just a better side.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:19:37 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:18:34 pm
As with the nzers a few months ago, they're just a better side.

Yep and they arent even giving the best spinner in cricket a gig. Rain prevented England from being 3-1 down and playing for pride.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:19:37 pm
The big question is can England hold out till about 4:30 and the start of the Solheim Cup singles, or is there going to be a gap in my viewing schedule during which Ill be expected to do a bit of tidying or cleaning or something?

Ill be most put out if they dont.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:19:45 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Any rain kicking about?

Yeah, at Old Trafford next week when we have them 8 down probably.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:20:43 pm
Reeeeeally wish I'd taken on more work today.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:21:10 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:16:19 pm
Looking forward to Moeen's 31 from 27-balls cameo now.
Or, you know, that.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 02:21:23 pm
Just fallen apart again
