Yes, the chance of a draw does recede. India favourites, but still not by much. "All on Joe" says Mrs Yorky. She ain't wrong.
Its all grit, guts and bottle now.Id love to have a nuggety Paul Collingwood type out there with Joe Root right now. You feel a fit and healthy Ben Stokes would be like a pig in shit in this sort of situation.
people like big dick nick.
These two will see England home easily.
That crowd sounds annoying.#notaracist
Thats plumb.
Watching India in England is on my bucket list. The diaspora there turn up in full song each match.
Haha brilliant decision
I mean Bairstow isnt going to last long, is he? Bowl it at the stumps and hell stick his pad in the way of one, review it and then trudge off back to the pavilion.Hes a ginge, Nick, but not the ginge we need.
Any rain kicking about?
As with the nzers a few months ago, they're just a better side.
Looking forward to Moeen's 31 from 27-balls cameo now.
