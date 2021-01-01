« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 198972 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,188
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10320 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:09:42 pm
I'm not sure England are equipped for a draw unless they decide that is what they are going from the outset and instruct Hameed and Burns to dig in. With two wickets down you have Root coming in. Root scores quickly even when he's defending. The boy can't help it. That would keep victory as an enticing prospect. After Root you have three batsmen who are better equipped for a run chase more than they are for a grinding draw (Pope, Bairstow and Moeen). Then of course it's Woakes.

I think India are favourites, but only narrowly so. A draw is the least likely.



Thats fair. But say we go five down and need 200 still well probably have a heroic failure attempt to block out.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,935
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10321 on: Today at 07:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:51:27 pm
This what it's all about! Day 5 of the Test Match coming up and everything still alive.

Great for cricket on a football-less weekend.

Haha. I had a phone call from an old pal whod watch tiddlywinks if a Welshman was involved. Were  you watching? he asked. Watching what? I queried. Belarus v Wales!.

I had to explain that a) I was watching a terrific cricket match, and b) as I have no intention of watching the World Cup next summer, given the patent corruption of FIFA in awarding the competition to a dodgy oil state, there was no point in watching qualifiers.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,126
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 07:46:11 pm »
Don't think anyone will be watching the World Cup next summer mate ;)
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,886
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm »
international football outside of a summer tournament is fucking worthless anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Up
« previous next »
 