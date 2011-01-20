if they're still 5/6 that looks like buying money.
Sharma is a modern great. His record in ODIs and what hes building in tests cements it. His average as an opener is barely believable. Its well over 50.
one really does bring two, and a decent review as well!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
people like big dick nick.
Weather set to get good the next couple of days. No demons in the pitch. England still have a chance if they can get a couple early tomorrow.But India favourites now obviously. Credit to them today.
Story from Syd Lawrence about Viv Richards that underlines Viv's inherent greatness.
Cant get over India being a touch under evens to win from here
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
The morning session will dictate how the test proceeds from here. India suffered a collapse in the first session in the second innings of the last test. A similar outcome here will put England ahead.
Always looked high
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.86]