Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 197265 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10200 on: Yesterday at 02:27:14 pm »
IIRC the reasoning was to have top level cricket as more of an athletic contest than a pastime. Probably driven by the increased money in the game and the increased scientification of other sports.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10201 on: Yesterday at 02:54:16 pm »
Bookies continue to overestimate England and underestimate India. India are still about 5/6. Massive price because theres only one side that can win. England cant chase more than 250.
Offline Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10202 on: Yesterday at 02:56:41 pm »
I think this game has pretty much gone for England. I wouldnt give the batting line up much of a chance of chasing anything around 100 under any sort of pressure. Let alone the decent sized score India looked set for here.
Offline Guz-kop

« Reply #10203 on: Yesterday at 03:21:47 pm »
Absolutely dreadful review that
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10204 on: Yesterday at 03:39:16 pm »
Sharma is a modern great. His record in ODIs and what hes building in tests cements it. His average as an opener is barely believable. Its well over 50.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10205 on: Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm »
if they're still 5/6 that looks like buying money.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10206 on: Yesterday at 03:45:12 pm »
Not looking great is it?
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10207 on: Yesterday at 03:47:03 pm »
Those drop catches and cheap dismissals have come back to bite us the arse.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10208 on: Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm
if they're still 5/6 that looks like buying money.

They are 4/5 with 365 which is virtually the same. Insane value.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10209 on: Yesterday at 04:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:39:16 pm
Sharma is a modern great. His record in ODIs and what hes building in tests cements it. His average as an opener is barely believable. Its well over 50.

Steady on, thats his first 100 overseas. Huge disparity between his average at home and away. He is a very good player but I wouldnt declare him a great yet.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10210 on: Yesterday at 04:13:51 pm »
Have we dropped any more catches yet? How many referrals do we have left?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10211 on: Yesterday at 04:14:30 pm »
tiring stuff for the england bowlers as well considering the last test starts in the week
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10212 on: Yesterday at 04:43:56 pm »
weird. he's just rohit that up in the air and got himself out.
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10213 on: Yesterday at 04:44:06 pm »
Weird choice of shot but I'll take it ;D
Offline Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10214 on: Yesterday at 04:48:14 pm »
Englands reviewing has been rather crap today. Why are they reviewing that?

because he edged it.  :-X (Wally)
Offline Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10215 on: Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm »
New ball though eh?
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10216 on: Yesterday at 04:50:14 pm »
Not too bad an over that from Robinson :)
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10217 on: Yesterday at 04:52:52 pm »
one really does bring two, and a decent review as well!
Offline Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10218 on: Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:52:52 pm
one really does bring two, and a decent review as well!

Yup, and that was a very searching opening over from Jimmy. The match is suddenly alive again 🤗
Offline Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10219 on: Yesterday at 05:05:13 pm »
The commentators really do mention Ashwin every time they can.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10220 on: Yesterday at 05:34:59 pm »
uh oh here come the light meters
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10221 on: Yesterday at 05:43:15 pm »
Fucking hell I was thinking we can probably waste some time and bat it for a draw tomorrow, but its only day 3 :duh
Offline Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10222 on: Yesterday at 06:30:06 pm »
Fucking cricket. Shove it up your arse.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10223 on: Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm »
Weather set to get good the next couple of days. No demons in the pitch. England still have a chance if they can get a couple early tomorrow.

But India favourites now obviously. Credit to them today.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10224 on: Today at 12:10:24 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm
Weather set to get good the next couple of days. No demons in the pitch. England still have a chance if they can get a couple early tomorrow.

But India favourites now obviously. Credit to them today.

They have the edge but feels like they're as likely to be all out for 250 lead as they are declaring an hour before close tomorrow 400 ahead. Another important morning ahead
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10225 on: Today at 10:11:13 am »
Id bite your hand off for a draw right now. Can see us needing an Atherton in Johannesburg type innings from someone.
Offline Ray K

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10226 on: Today at 10:32:47 am »
Story from Syd Lawrence about Viv Richards that underlines Viv's inherent greatness.
(It didn't make into this piece about England's black cricketers)


Offline klopptopia

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10227 on: Today at 10:36:27 am »
Cant get over India being a touch under evens to win from here
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10228 on: Today at 10:45:28 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:32:47 am
Story from Syd Lawrence about Viv Richards that underlines Viv's inherent greatness.

Lovely stuff.

That Guardian piece was terrific too.

Offline stevienash

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10229 on: Today at 10:59:11 am »
Big 1st hour here this morning. Really need a couple of quick wickets early on. I think a lead of over 280 will be to much
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10230 on: Today at 11:27:33 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 10:36:27 am
Cant get over India being a touch under evens to win from here

The morning session will dictate how the test proceeds from here. India suffered a collapse in the first session in the second innings of the last test. A similar outcome here will put England ahead.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10231 on: Today at 11:29:43 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 11:27:33 am
The morning session will dictate how the test proceeds from here. India suffered a collapse in the first session in the second innings of the last test. A similar outcome here will put England ahead.

Disagree mate, this is India's to lose now, the momentum of the match changed in the final session of day 2 with India ended the day without losing a wicket.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10232 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
Just feels inevitable India will get at least one more partnership and take the game away from England.
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10233 on: Today at 11:48:10 am »
Hopefully a few more to follow that
Offline CheshireDave

Re: England’s Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10234 on: Today at 11:51:15 am »
Oh hello

Edit: not out on review.
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10235 on: Today at 11:52:19 am »
Always looked high
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10236 on: Today at 11:57:40 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:52:19 am
Always looked high

Yeah but Rahane playing no shot to that line was just ridiculous
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10237 on: Today at 11:59:44 am »
Gone now though
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10238 on: Today at 12:02:03 pm »
Skittle the rest out for another 50 and then chase down 250 in time for tea and crumpets tomorrow.  #believe
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10239 on: Today at 12:06:07 pm »
Alex Wharf is a woeful umpire, he's got more wrong in this test than Michael Gough has in 2 years
