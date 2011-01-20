I quite enjoyed watching 'The Fletcher Years' mini documentary during the lunch break on Thursday. He was talking about two of his captains, Vaughan and Hussain and how incredibily knowledegable they both were in terms of their understanding of the game and its tactics. I think he said they were on another level compared to most players as some of the literally just turn up and play without a thought.
It immediately made me think about Botham who seemed to come across as a more instinctive player, great to watch but I didn't rate him much as a commentator. Whereas I've always enjoyed listening to Vaughan and Hussain as I think they offer a lot with their views.