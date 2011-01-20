« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 195647 times)

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
  • @tharris113
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10120 on: Yesterday at 05:36:35 pm »
If you can't see put sunglasses on Burns you tit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:40:50 pm by koptommy93 »
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,078
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10121 on: Yesterday at 05:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 05:36:27 pm
Didnt carry did it?

Yes it did.

Hit his foot so yep
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,454
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10122 on: Yesterday at 05:52:53 pm »
Not a great start for England.  One edge, but quite comfortable otherwise for India.

Rohit looks set for a big one.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:56:21 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,131
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10123 on: Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm »
All a bit flat.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,121
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10124 on: Yesterday at 06:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm
All a bit flat.

Happy with that

Close of play no wickets down would do nicely
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10125 on: Yesterday at 06:06:25 pm »
could be that it's getting easier to bat on. maybe.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,078
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10126 on: Yesterday at 06:07:38 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:06:25 pm
could be that it's getting easier to bat on. maybe.

It always does at The Oval on days two and three. Best time to bat this, I know we've got runs on the board but India will be just ahead for me if they get through to close of play without loss
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,035
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10127 on: Yesterday at 06:26:07 pm »
Really intriguing Test - momentum keeps swinging.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,154
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10128 on: Yesterday at 06:33:04 pm »
India still trail by 56. Theyve done very well this last hour but tomorrow is another day and another chance to strike early. Can change quickly like we saw last Saturday.

Two flawed but pretty evenly matched sides though, making for a very good series.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,078
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10129 on: Yesterday at 06:35:40 pm »
Need a few quick wickets in the morning to swing this in England's favour again for me
Logged

Offline Tommy Torres

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10130 on: Yesterday at 06:38:46 pm »
India have batted well here tonight but have shown before, break this partnership and you could pick up a couple more quite quickly. Makes for an interesting days cricket tomorrow.
Logged
There's only one Sergio Torres

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10131 on: Yesterday at 06:40:18 pm »
well it'll be another crucial first hour tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10132 on: Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:33:04 pm
India still trail by 56. Theyve done very well this last hour but tomorrow is another day and another chance to strike early. Can change quickly like we saw last Saturday.

Two flawed but pretty evenly matched sides though, making for a very good series.

Always loved your glass half full mentality - it's helped me alot over the years.


Going for a 200 run lead for India by tea with 10 wickets remaining.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,140
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10133 on: Yesterday at 10:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm
Always loved your glass half full mentality - it's helped me alot over the years.


Going for a 200 run lead for India by tea with 10 wickets remaining.

It's all in the timing.  :D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,035
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 10:45:23 am »
Big morning ahead.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
I've got tickets for tomorrow so hopefully India don't just completely shit the bed today
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,154
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 11:06:43 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:04:33 am
I've got tickets for tomorrow so hopefully India don't just completely shit the bed today

Id they bat the day today youll have a great finish tomorrow.

Id rather they shat the bed though!
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,603
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10137 on: Today at 11:09:52 am »
There is something about Shane Warne's commentary that I find slightly irritating. I can't quite put my finger on it, but perhaps it was listening to him yesterday moaning mercilessly about the over rate and advocating fines, bans and run penalties for teams with slow over rates. Then beaming with absolute joy at the time wasting antics of both teams just before lunch yesterday, without any hint or irony.
 ::)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,921
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10138 on: Today at 11:13:09 am »
From the number of under his breath fuck mes issued last evening and again this morning by Woakes, I think its fair to say he believes India are time wasting.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,921
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10139 on: Today at 11:14:55 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:09:52 am
There is something about Shane Warne's commentary that I find slightly irritating. I can't quite put my finger on it, but perhaps it was listening to him yesterday moaning mercilessly about the over rate and advocating fines, bans and run penalties for teams with slow over rates. Then beaming with absolute joy at the time wasting antics of both teams just before lunch yesterday, without any hint or irony.
 ::)

Ive always found him both insightful and yet irritating - the latter principally because you get the impression hes paid by the word.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,454
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10140 on: Today at 11:24:02 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:14:55 am
Ive always found him both insightful and yet irritating - the latter principally because you get the impression hes paid by the word.

Yep, if he just said his bit and left it he would be a lot better.  He suffers a bit from Botham syndrome where he just drones on about the same thing for too long. He should do this because *gives insightful tactical opinion*

20 minutes later after repeating everything for 6th time.  and thats why he should have a bat-pad in there

Not too much doing for England this morning.  :-\
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10141 on: Today at 11:34:06 am »
Looks like a long day of toil in the field for england today.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,454
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10142 on: Today at 11:34:59 am »
I would be reviewing that if I was KL Rahul. Looked like it was going way down leg.

Terrible decision from an umpire thats been quite good all summer.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,921
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10143 on: Today at 11:35:29 am »
Missing I fear
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,292
  • Truthiness
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10144 on: Today at 11:36:48 am »
In real time I thought it was going down leg.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,039
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10145 on: Today at 11:37:11 am »
Didn't even look close and I'm fucking blind
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10146 on: Today at 11:38:53 am »
Falls over to the offside a bit after impact which made it look closer than it was I think
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,603
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10147 on: Today at 11:39:33 am »
I quite enjoyed watching 'The Fletcher Years' mini documentary during the lunch break on Thursday. He was talking about two of his captains, Vaughan and Hussain and how incredibily knowledegable they both were in terms of their understanding of the game and its tactics. I think he said they were on another level compared to most players as some of the literally just turn up and play without a thought.

It immediately made me think about Botham who seemed to come across as a more instinctive player, great to watch but I didn't rate him much as a commentator. Whereas I've always enjoyed listening to Vaughan and Hussain as I think they offer a lot with their views. 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10148 on: Today at 11:41:16 am »
Botham was an awful commentator.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10149 on: Today at 11:41:37 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:39:33 am
I quite enjoyed watching 'The Fletcher Years' mini documentary during the lunch break on Thursday. He was talking about two of his captains, Vaughan and Hussain and how incredibily knowledegable they both were in terms of their understanding of the game and its tactics. I think he said they were on another level compared to most players as some of the literally just turn up and play without a thought.

It immediately made me think about Botham who seemed to come across as a more instinctive player, great to watch but I didn't rate him much as a commentator. Whereas I've always enjoyed listening to Vaughan and Hussain as I think they offer a lot with their views. 

Who did he think was better? Hussain was always my idea of an England captain.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10150 on: Today at 11:42:19 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:24:02 am
Yep, if he just said his bit and left it he would be a lot better.  He suffers a bit from Botham syndrome where he just drones on about the same thing for too long. He should do this because *gives insightful tactical opinion*

20 minutes later after repeating everything for 6th time.  and thats why he should have a bat-pad in there

Not too much doing for England this morning.  :-\

Has Botham made his maiden speech in the Lords yet?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Up
« previous next »
 