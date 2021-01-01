Idiotic from Robinson. The sort of shot Broad would play.
Can I climb on my hobby horse for a moment? Nightwatchmen. Almost always a mistake. If Woakes had Overton now we'd be looking at 50 extra runs.
Be interesting to see what the new ball does considering well be bowling soon.
Well it hurts more than the old one!Ouch.
What if Pope had got out last night though?
Woakes is a good cricketer eh.
people like big dick nick.
The Fernandes of cricket
If Overton can stay (or any nightwatchperson for that matter) then a front-line batter can.
The peculiarities of cricket mean that it was annoying when Thakur did it but its fun now Woakes is
The Brummie Botham.
Kohlis body language is so bad
To my shame I didn't rate Woakes when he first arrived. (Had him down as a Wayne Larkins or a Pringle). Stupid call! This has been a terrific innings.
