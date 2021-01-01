« previous next »
 :lmao

Well, he gave it a go.
Dont know why they took the single off the last ball in the previous over.
Idiotic from Robinson. The sort of shot Broad would play.
Is 36 more too hopeful ?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:34:52 pm
Idiotic from Robinson. The sort of shot Broad would play.

Agree you need to get as many as possible and we could waste Woakes quality with the bat here.

Mind at 62-5 Id took this.
Yeah, let them off a little with a couple of daft shots but you're still absolutely taking a 70 lead run from where we were.
Can I climb on my hobby horse for a moment?

Nightwatchmen. Almost always a mistake. If Woakes had Overton now we'd be looking at 50 extra runs.
Taking a single with the 2nd ball of the over was an...interesting choice by Woakes.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:41:48 pm
Can I climb on my hobby horse for a moment?

Nightwatchmen. Almost always a mistake. If Woakes had Overton now we'd be looking at 50 extra runs.

What if Pope had got out last night though?
Be interesting to see what the new ball does considering well be bowling soon.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:48:14 pm
Be interesting to see what the new ball does considering well be bowling soon.

Well it hurts more than the old one!

Ouch.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:50:21 pm
Well it hurts more than the old one!

Ouch.
;D

Luckily Woakes is made of granite..
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 04:47:47 pm
What if Pope had got out last night though?

If Overton can stay (or any nightwatchperson for that matter) then a front-line batter can.
Woakes is a good cricketer eh.
Should get Woakes opening.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:53:06 pm
Woakes is a good cricketer eh.

The Brummie Botham.
You lot have doomed him now, well done ;D

Needs some reverse mockers now to balance things out
Get up and get on with it.

Worse than bloody Chelsea this lot.
If Bumrah is done for here this could be huge for the match and the series
The Fernandes of cricket
Are they stretching both legs? Surely just cramp then.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:52:51 pm
If Overton can stay (or any nightwatchperson for that matter) then a front-line batter can.

This.

Never understood the night watch person thing
How does Bumrah get cramp anyway? Its not like hes been bowling a long spell, and he only runs for about 2 strides in that run up.
The peculiarities of cricket mean that it was annoying when Thakur did it but its fun now Woakes is ;D
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:02:42 pm
The peculiarities of cricket mean that it was annoying when Thakur did it but its fun now Woakes is ;D

Useful runs from Woakes batting with the tail here.

Isnt it, Lobo?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:54:15 pm
The Brummie Botham.
Botham will be called the West Country Woakes at this rate.
Kohlis body language is so bad
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:05:22 pm
Kohlis body language is so bad

Yeah, he should get his field set properly rather than getting stroppy at his fielders for not being where he should have put them.
 Brilliant 50
This is tremendous stuff from Woakes
To my shame I didn't rate Woakes when he first arrived. (Had him down as a Wayne Larkins or a Pringle). Stupid call! This has been a terrific innings.
Youd take a first innings lead of 99 more often than not.
not before time
Not sure I'd have gone for that run personally but that was crucial from Woakes. I think 290 is about par so England have done well to get there.

Now, can they get the ball moving tonight?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:11:43 pm
To my shame I didn't rate Woakes when he first arrived. (Had him down as a Wayne Larkins or a Pringle). Stupid call! This has been a terrific innings.

his early test appearances weren't anything to shout about, I also wondered if he was good enough then he had a summer where he was fucking brilliant.

this match is still either side's to win here.
Three down before they reach our score and England are on top. But England in a good position, but by no means impregnable.
