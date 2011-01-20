« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10040 on: Today at 01:06:03 pm
sounded to me like just another thing to chirp at to whoever was batting at the time.

which does have its place.
Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10041 on: Today at 01:07:21 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:02:29 pm
Not sure India or Kohli should be wasting time in this game when they've only bowled 25 overs in the session...

Dont worry about that its great as Warne says.

Fans dont pay £70-100 to watch the game mate they wanna see stalling tactics !
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10042 on: Today at 01:32:34 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:07:21 pm
Dont worry about that its great as Warne says.

Fans dont pay £70-100 to watch the game mate they wanna see stalling tactics !

Fining teams doesn't work. It's worth looking beyond Test cricket for a solution. Perhaps it's time to look at truncating the number of overs an offending team can face in T20 or the one-day stuff. If you perpetually fall short in Test cricket then you can only face 15 of the allotted 20 overs in T-20. How about that? Ot alternatively you have to make up the deficit by bowling 25 overs against the other team's 20. 
Filler.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10043 on: Today at 01:41:51 pm
An emotional watch about black cricketers during lunch there. Never realised Phil de Freitas went thru so much crap. Great to see Syd Lawrence again... 99% sure he opened the bowling with the 6'4" BobK on here in their Bristol youth days. A fearsome sight I imagine! Can still hear Syd's screams that awful day when his knee went. Think I nearly cried it was so bad. Big love big man.


England improved that last hour somewhat! Needs to continue.
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10044 on: Today at 01:43:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:32:34 pm
Fining teams doesn't work. It's worth looking beyond Test cricket for a solution. Perhaps it's time to look at truncating the number of overs an offending team can face in T20 or the one-day stuff. If you perpetually fall short in Test cricket then you can only face 15 of the allotted 20 overs in T-20. How about that? Ot alternatively you have to make up the deficit by bowling 25 overs against the other team's 20. 

Given that the original argument against slow over rates is the fewer overs spectators get to see, doesn't this punish them twice over?
Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10045 on: Today at 01:48:13 pm
TMS had a special on about Indias first win in England 50 years ago. Farooq Engineer interview was a good listen
Statto Red

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10046 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:32:34 pm
Fining teams doesn't work. It's worth looking beyond Test cricket for a solution. Perhaps it's time to look at truncating the number of overs an offending team can face in T20 or the one-day stuff. If you perpetually fall short in Test cricket then you can only face 15 of the allotted 20 overs in T-20. How about that? Ot alternatively you have to make up the deficit by bowling 25 overs against the other team's 20.

Best way to fine a team for slow over rate, is add extra runs to the batting team instead, add 1 run to the batting team for every ball that the bowling team didn't bowl providing they had a full 2 hour session, no weather delays.

Say today India bowled 25 overs instead of the 30 that they should have bowled, those 5 overs[30 balls] would then be turned into extra runs for England, for any persistent slow over rate, batting teams would get more runs added as well as the runs for the balls remaining.

Or you could dock runs from the bowling team instead, 1 run per ball remaining from the session, so, India would be docked 30 runs, that should put a stop to slow over rate.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10047 on: Today at 01:59:01 pm
No need to review that, surely?

Englands very own Shane Watson.
Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10048 on: Today at 01:59:03 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:55:57 pm
Best way to fine a team for slow over rate, is add extra runs to the batting team instead, add 1 run to the batting team for every ball that the bowling team didn't bowl providing they had a full 2 hour session, no weather delays.

Say today India bowled 25 overs instead of the 30 that they should have bowled, those 5 overs[30 balls] would then be turned into extra runs for England, for any persistent slow over rate, batting teams would get more runs added as well as the runs for the balls remaining.

Or you could dock runs from the bowling team instead, 1 run per ball remaining from the session, so, India would be docked 30 runs, that should put a stop to slow over rate.

You could even just add their run rate per over missed. Only problem is it would feel a bit phony a team not scoring runs they win by
Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10049 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm
He cant have known where his feet were there to review that
lamonti

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10050 on: Today at 02:01:46 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:59:01 pm
No need to review that, surely?

Englands very own Shane Watson.

Never seen Bairstow not review an LBW. Literally not once.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10051 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm
That's Bairstow out for around his average then? ;)
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10052 on: Today at 02:03:00 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:02:15 pm
That's Bairstow out for around his average then? ;)

 ;D
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10053 on: Today at 02:20:56 pm
Why is Butcher wearing those snazzy braces?

If he thinks he can upstage Dinesh Karthik by wearing that hes very much mistaken.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10054 on: Today at 02:46:34 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:20:56 pm
Why is Butcher wearing those snazzy braces?

If he thinks he can upstage Dinesh Karthik by wearing that hes very much mistaken.

Atherton must read this thread ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10055 on: Today at 03:03:15 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:46:34 pm
Atherton must read this thread ;D

Hed be on Red cafe sadly.
fucking appalled

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10056 on: Today at 03:09:11 pm
Good from these two.

Odd timing of the debate on BBC live chat about Englands middle order, considering these two and Bairstow have accounted for the lions share of our runs today
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10057 on: Today at 03:11:13 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:08:29 pm
Hopefully Overton can stick around and frustrate them tomorrow because he can bat well and scores at a decent rate. Pope, Bairstow, Moeen and Woakes to come. Youd hope one or two of them can make a decent score and if they do we should get ahead.

Id still rather be in Englands shoes.

See! Apart from the Overton bit.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10058 on: Today at 03:19:08 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:11:13 pm
See! Apart from the Overton bit.

Good work. 1 made a decent score, decent enough anyway, 1 has done exceptionally, 1 is on his way, and Woakes to come.

Pope is ready now. Hope he sticks around.
Nick110581

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10059 on: Today at 03:23:37 pm
Kohli is constantly moaning.

Is he respected in the game ?
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10060 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm
Funny how everytime India are struggling they end up getting the ball replaced.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10061 on: Today at 03:26:11 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:25:24 pm
Funny how everytime India are struggling they end up getting the ball replaced.

they're hardly alone in world cricket there to be fair to them.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10062 on: Today at 03:27:47 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:26:11 pm
they're hardly alone in world cricket there to be fair to them.
Fair enough, I don't really watch test cricket other than England and I've not seen them do it very often or their opponents.
Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10063 on: Today at 03:27:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:23:37 pm
Kohli is constantly moaning.

Is he respected in the game ?

Not outside India I believe.
Nick110581

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10064 on: Today at 03:30:05 pm
Silly shot so close to tea
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10065 on: Today at 03:31:37 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:30:05 pm
Silly shot so close to tea

Yeah. I had been about to write how good Mo was looking. Glad I didnt!

Good knock, got us to 30 ahead. The rest could go quickly but another 50 from here would be nice.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10066 on: Today at 03:33:18 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:43:29 pm
Given that the original argument against slow over rates is the fewer overs spectators get to see, doesn't this punish them twice over?

Not the alternative I gave you. It does the reverse.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10067 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:27:47 pm
Fair enough, I don't really watch test cricket other than England and I've not seen them do it very often or their opponents.

broad and anderson have done it a lot over the years when the ball is doing fuck all.



that shot just seemed daft from mooen.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10068 on: Today at 03:34:43 pm
Let's see what Woakes is made of.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10069 on: Today at 03:41:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:34:43 pm
Let's see what Woakes is made of.

Collagen mainly
Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10070 on: Today at 03:42:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:34:43 pm
Let's see what Woakes is made of.

That was a lovely cover drive from him - minus Stokes I think hes the nearest thing England has to a true allrounder; he looks the part with the willow.
Nick110581

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10071 on: Today at 03:43:
Important evening session now
Online Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10072 on: Today at 03:43:42 pm »
Should be looking to at 3 or 4 an over for the first 10 overs after tea, and get the lead up to 75-80 because I dont think theyll last too long once the new ball is taken.
