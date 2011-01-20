Fining teams doesn't work. It's worth looking beyond Test cricket for a solution. Perhaps it's time to look at truncating the number of overs an offending team can face in T20 or the one-day stuff. If you perpetually fall short in Test cricket then you can only face 15 of the allotted 20 overs in T-20. How about that? Ot alternatively you have to make up the deficit by bowling 25 overs against the other team's 20.



Best way to fine a team for slow over rate, is add extra runs to the batting team instead, add 1 run to the batting team for every ball that the bowling team didn't bowl providing they had a full 2 hour session, no weather delays.Say today India bowled 25 overs instead of the 30 that they should have bowled, those 5 overs[30 balls] would then be turned into extra runs for England, for any persistent slow over rate, batting teams would get more runs added as well as the runs for the balls remaining.Or you could dock runs from the bowling team instead, 1 run per ball remaining from the session, so, India would be docked 30 runs, that should put a stop to slow over rate.