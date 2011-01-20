« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

sounded to me like just another thing to chirp at to whoever was batting at the time.

which does have its place.
Dont worry about that its great as Warne says.

Fans dont pay £70-100 to watch the game mate they wanna see stalling tactics !
Fining teams doesn't work. It's worth looking beyond Test cricket for a solution. Perhaps it's time to look at truncating the number of overs an offending team can face in T20 or the one-day stuff. If you perpetually fall short in Test cricket then you can only face 15 of the allotted 20 overs in T-20. How about that? Ot alternatively you have to make up the deficit by bowling 25 overs against the other team's 20. 
An emotional watch about black cricketers during lunch there. Never realised Phil de Freitas went thru so much crap. Great to see Syd Lawrence again... 99% sure he opened the bowling with the 6'4" BobK on here in their Bristol youth days. A fearsome sight I imagine! Can still hear Syd's screams that awful day when his knee went. Think I nearly cried it was so bad. Big love big man.


England improved that last hour somewhat! Needs to continue.
Given that the original argument against slow over rates is the fewer overs spectators get to see, doesn't this punish them twice over?
TMS had a special on about Indias first win in England 50 years ago. Farooq Engineer interview was a good listen
Best way to fine a team for slow over rate, is add extra runs to the batting team instead, add 1 run to the batting team for every ball that the bowling team didn't bowl providing they had a full 2 hour session, no weather delays.

Say today India bowled 25 overs instead of the 30 that they should have bowled, those 5 overs[30 balls] would then be turned into extra runs for England, for any persistent slow over rate, batting teams would get more runs added as well as the runs for the balls remaining.

Or you could dock runs from the bowling team instead, 1 run per ball remaining from the session, so, India would be docked 30 runs, that should put a stop to slow over rate.
No need to review that, surely?

Englands very own Shane Watson.
You could even just add their run rate per over missed. Only problem is it would feel a bit phony a team not scoring runs they win by
He cant have known where his feet were there to review that
Never seen Bairstow not review an LBW. Literally not once.
That's Bairstow out for around his average then? ;)
 ;D
